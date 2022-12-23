2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears land top defensive talent, trade back from No. 2

The Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is winding down, and they’re gearing up for what’s set to be an important 2023 offseason.

Chicago is trending toward a top-three draft pick, where they’ll have a chance to land a top defensive talent or even trade back with a QB-needy team and acquire more draft capital.

Heading into Week 16, the Bears currently have the No. 2 overall pick, and they’ve been as low as No. 3 over the last month. At this point, it’s hard to see Chicago dropping outside the top three.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts ahead of Week 16, where the Bears trade back from second overall or land a top defensive talent.

CBS Sports: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has the Bears ignoring potential trade-ups from QB-needy teams and selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter with the No. 2 pick.

The phone is ringing off the hook in Chicago as quarterback-needy teams are exploring what it would cost to move up for the right to take a quarterback. The Bears send them all to voicemail and draft Carter. General manager Ryan Poles comes from Kansas City and has seen the impact Chris Jones has had on the game. There is no quicker path to the quarterback than an over-the-ball alignment.

Sports Illustrated: EDGE Will Anderson (Alabama)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Sports Illustrated has Chicago also going defense but drafting Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson at No. 2 overall.

He is one of the most twitchy and fastest pass-rushers that we’ve seen come off the edge in quite some time. His ability to convert speed to power, along with his bend and athleticism, enables him to use an array of moves to get to the quarterback.

Pro Football Network: OT Paris Johnson Jr. (Ohio State)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Pro Football Network’s Kent Platte has the Bears trading back from No. 2 overall with the Colts (No. 6) to land Ohio State tackle Paris Johnson Jr.

After swinging a trade down, the Bears acquired some extra assets to help build up around Justin Fields, as well as try to bolster a defense with some serious holes. Step one of any organization that has a quarterback is to defend said quarterback, and the Bears have a couple of solid options to do so in this draft. Paris Johnson Jr. played guard for several seasons before transitioning outside, but all that means for his pro prospects is that you can start him wherever you need to. This gives Chicago the opportunity to plug Johnson in wherever they need him in Year 1, allowing them to bring him along at whichever pace they feel is best for his development. A promising athlete with excellent tape in both facets of the game, hitting on Johnson would be a very good sign for Fields’ long-term prospects in Chicago.

Story continues

Draft Wire: EDGE Will Anderson (Alabama)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Draft Wire has Chicago addressing a huge need off the edge in Anderson with the second overall pick.

Obviously, the Bears’ prime objective in the offseason needs to be building around Justin Fields on offense, but that can be done in many different ways. In this scenario, their best bet is to take perhaps the best overall prospect in the entire draft, replacing what they lost in Robert Quinn.

The Draft Network: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Draft Network doesn’t see any top offensive prospects that should be taken with the No. 2 pick. So they have the Bears landing Carter with that spot.

While I would love to give the Bears an offensive playmaker to help Justin Fields, I don’t value any of the top options this high—especially when Jalen Carter is on the board. Carter is a unique talent with the strength and athleticism to dominate the interior of the defensive line.

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson (Alabama)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has Chicago landing an elite edge rusher in Anderson with the second pick.

Anderson would be the ideal pick for the Bears at No. 2 overall. He’s an elite edge-rusher prospect.

NBC Sports Chicago: EDGE Will Anderson (Alabama)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NBC Sports Chicago believes the Bears could look to trade down from No. 2 to acquire more draft capital. But if they choose to stay put, they believe Chicago will draft Anderson at second overall.

Anderson is the type of generational athlete that could transform an entire organization’s fortunes and Chicago desperately needs an upgrade of talent on its lackluster roster. Chances are the front office will trade down to acquire more draft capital and subsequently more prospects, but should Chicago keep the second pick Anderson could be an extraordinary playmaker for the Bears.

Pro Football Network: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings believes Carter is the best prospect in the draft, and he has the Bears selecting the Georgia talent to help stabilize the interior of the defensive line.

The Bears have a lot of holes to consider filling and only one top-three pick to use. It’s a tough call, but Jalen Carter is arguably the best prospect in the 2023 NFL Draft, and the Bears have gotten next to no pressure generated on the interior. Carter is a rare elite prospect at DT, and he’d change Chicago’s interior presence overnight.

Fantasy Pros: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

Fantasy Pros also believes Carter could be the best prospect in this draft class, which would make it an easy decision for the Bears to select Carter with the No. 2 pick.

Jalen Carter might be the best player in this draft, with positional value removed. And even when you factor that in, he’s a near lock to be drafted in the top three picks of the 2023 NFL Draft. Players that weigh 300+ pounds simply should not be able to move as quickly as Jalen Carter does. His combination of power and speed is nearly unmatched, and the Chicago Bears’ defense would immediately reap benefits from this selection.

San Diego Union-Tribune: EDGE Will Anderson (Alabama)

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Union-Tribune has the Bears using their top-two selection to add an elite edge rusher in Anderson, who is also solid against the run.

The questions around Justin Fields have subsided. There are shades of Hall of Famer Derrick Thomas and future Hall of Famer Von Miller in his pass-rush approach, but Anderson is equally adept at defending the run. I’d have no qualms with him going first overall. GM Ryan Poles wouldn’t hesitate to take the explosive pass rusher after trading away Khalil Mack and Robert Quinn this year.

Fansided: EDGE Will Anderson (Alabama)

USA Today Sports

Fansided’s NFL Mocks believes Chicago will look to trade back to acquire additional draft capital. But they don’t get an offers here, so they select Anderson with the second overall selection.

The Chicago Bears will be a prime trade down candidate when the 2023 NFL Draft rolls around. They have so many needs and must build the offense around Justin Fields. With no offers in this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, they settle by taking Will Anderson. Anderson’s production is off the charts as a pass rusher and run defender, and he hasn’t yet unlocked his ceiling as a rusher, often defaulting to bull rushes and converting speed to power.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire