2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup: First round predictions for Patriots at No. 14

2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Latest first round predictions for Patriots

The 2023 NFL Draft is a hugely important one for the New England Patriots.

After a disappointing 2022 season that saw the Patriots miss the playoffs and take a meaningful step back on offense, it's critical that head coach Bill Belichick and his staff hit a home run with the No. 14 overall pick in the first round.

It's actually New England's highest pick in Round 1 since the franchise selected No. 10 overall in 2008.

The Patriots' roster has several roster needs to address, and one that has been the subject of several recent mock drafts is the wide receiver position. New England didn't have a wideout tally 80-plus receptions or 1,000-plus receiving yards last season. The Patriots' best wide receiver in 2022 was Jakobi Meyers, and he is an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

Whether Meyers returns or leaves, the group of wide receivers available in free agency is far from impressive. There isn't a single legit No. 1 wideout in this year's class of free agents. Therefore, the draft might be the best place for the Patriots to find a star at that position. Luckily for the Patriots, there are a few wideouts worthy of consideration at pick No. 14.

The secondary is another area where the Patriots could use their first-round pick to upgrade. The Patriots lost No. 1 cornerbacks Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson in recent years, and the best corner on their current roster, Jonathan Jones, is a free agent this offseason. Beefing up their talent and depth at cornerback through the draft wouldn't be a bad idea for the Pats.

Which players do experts project the Patriots will target with the No. 14 pick in the first round? Here's a roundup of recent 2023 NFL mock drafts.

Phil Perry, NBC Sports Boston: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Dave Zangaro, NBC Sports Philly: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Todd McShay, ESPN: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Matt Miller, ESPN: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Chad Reuter, NFL.com: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Nate Davis, USA TODAY: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Tankathon: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

Walter Football: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Mike Dussault, Patriots.com: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Jason McIntyre, Fox Sports: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: Brian Branch, S, Alabama