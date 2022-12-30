2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Toss-up between Will Anderson, Jalen Carter at No. 2

The Chicago Bears’ 2022 season is winding down, and they’re gearing up for what’s set to be an important 2023 offseason.

Chicago is trending toward a top-two draft pick, where they’ll have a chance to land a top defensive talent or even trade back with a QB-needy team and acquire more draft capital.

Heading into Week 17, the Bears currently have the No. 2 overall pick, and they’ve been as low as No. 3 over the last month. At this point, it’s hard to see Chicago dropping outside the top three.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts ahead of Week 17, where the Bears stay put at No. 2 and select one of two generational talents along the defensive line.

The Athletic: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

The Athletic‘s Adam Jahns has the Bears selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter to serve as the three-technique that makes Matt Eberflus’ defense go.

If you listen to first-year Bears coach Matt Eberflus, you should know how important the three-technique defensive tackle position is for his defensive scheme. Just last week, Eberflus described the three-technique as “the engine that makes everything go.” It’s not easy to pass on Alabama pass rusher Will Anderson Jr., but Carter can be that engine for the Bears’ defense in the future. He’s a nasty, do-everything lineman in the mold of Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. They’re actually from the same high school (Apopka) in Florida. Carter also is the best player on the best team in college football and arguably has been for the past two years.

Pro Football Focus: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

PFF has Chicago targeting Carter, who has continued his elite play during the 2022 season, with the No. 2 pick.

On a defensive line that featured Travon Walker, Jordan Davis, Devonte Wyatt and Nolan Smith, Carter felt like the best of the bunch during Georgia’s historic national championship run. He continued that elite play in 2022 and has a good case for the best overall talent in this class, regardless of position, with elite burst and rare strength. He’s posted pass-rush win percentages above 16.0% in each of the past two seasons.

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has the Bears finding some help off the edge in Will Anderson Jr. at No. 2 overall.

Anderson is simply a difference-maker on the defensive side of the ball. Chicago finds itself picking this early because it does not have enough difference-makers. Other teams will likely be calling the Bears in an effort to move up for the right to select Bryce Young.

The Draft Network: EDGE Nolan Smith (Georgia)

The Draft Network has the Bears trading back from the No. 2 pick with the Bengals to acquire receiver Tee Higgins, a 2023 first-round pick, 2023 second-round pick and a 2024 third-round pick. With that 28th overall pick, Chicago selects Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith.

The Bears moved way down here but did so knowing that the second group of EDGEs aren’t too far apart. If they decide to pass on the Will Anderson Jr.’s, Tyree Wilsons, and Myles Murphys of the world, the next tier of EDGEs features some intriguing options. Nolan Smith is a physical player who can be productive against both the run and pass. Smith can play a significant role in year one but is someone Matt Eberflus can potentially develop into a game-wrecker given his raw talent.

Sports Illustrated: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Sports Illustrated‘s Kevin Hanson knows the Bears have a decision to make between Anderson and Carter at No. 2 overall, but he has Chicago addressing what’s been a weak pass rush with Anderson.

Ryan Poles & Co. face the “good problem” of deciding between Jalen Carter and Anderson (assuming a quarterback goes No. 1). After trading away Khalil Mack before the season and Robert Quinn during it, no team has recorded fewer sacks through Week 16 than the Bears (18). There is little that Anderson can’t do, as he uses his strength, length and explosiveness to disrupt opposing offenses against both the pass and run. Through 40 career games in Tuscaloosa, Anderson has racked up 34.5 sacks and 62 tackles for loss. Anderson’s blend of physical traits, production and intangibles warrant being the top pick in the draft.

Sporting News: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Sporting News‘ Vinnie Iyer has Chicago making a no-brainer move in selecting Anderson to serve as a franchise edge rusher.

Should the Bears pick second, they wouldn’t need to consider QB at all with the passing and running ceiling of big-armed Justin Fields. But they do need to get familiar pop in the defense and getting this cornerstone pass rusher in give them a new Khalil Mack is a no-brainer, after also saying goodbye to Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith on the second level. They will look to stockpile receiving help for Fields later in the draft.

Draft Wire: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Draft Wire‘s Luke Easterling has the Bears helping Justin Fields by getting some pass rush help on the defense in Anderson.

Obviously, the Bears’ prime objective in the offseason needs to be building around Justin Fields on offense, but that can be done in many different ways. In this scenario, their best bet is to take perhaps the best overall prospect in the entire draft, replacing what they lost in Robert Quinn.

Touchdown Wire: DT Jalen Carter

Touchdown Wire‘s Doug Farrar has Chicago addressing an important need along the defensive interior in Carter, who could be the explosive three-technique that helps make this Bears defense run.

Pro Football Network: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Pro Football Network‘s Joe Broback has the Bears adding some help off the edge in Anderson.

He won’t be able to protect Justin Fields, but he’ll disrupt the opposing quarterback. Will Anderson Jr. dominated in most facets of the game this year, and he should give Bears fans flashbacks to the Khalil Mack days.

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

CBS Sports‘ Chris Trapasso has Chicago landing an elite edge rusher in Anderson, who should help a struggling Bears pass rush.

Anderson would be the ideal pick for the Bears at No. 2 overall. He’s an elite edge-rusher prospect, and the Bears only have 13 sacks entering Week 17.

Bears Wire: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Bears Wire‘s Nate Atkins has Chicago targeting a generational talent off the edge in Anderson with the second overall pick.

This is a no-brainer selection. If the Bears keep the No. 2 pick, Will Anderson should start looking for homes near Halas Hall now. The Alabama product has the makings of a generational pass rusher that could immediately impact a defense.

The 33rd Team: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

The 33rd Team has the Bears landing the best edge rusher in the draft in Anderson with that No. 2 pick.

The Bears take the best edge rusher in the draft. Many draft experts liked Anderson’s tape better in 2021, but the Bears still take a shot at a critical position on defense.

Yardbarker: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Yardbarker has Chicago targeting Carter at No. 2 overall, as he’s someone who can provide elite interior pass rush and fills the role of the three-tech in Eberflus’ defense.

With Justin Fields establishing himself this season, Chicago can fill their other many areas of need. Carter has a chance to be an elite interior pass rusher at the next level and recorded three sacks and 29 tackles in 11 games for the Bulldogs during the regular season.

