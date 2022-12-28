2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Eagles load up on impact defenders in the secondary

We’re now 17 weeks through the 2022 season, and it is never too early for 2023 NFL draft conversations centered around Philadelphia having multiple picks in round one.

Thanks to some draft night wizardry from Howie Roseman, the Eagles traded the No. 16 overall pick, No. 19 overall pick, and a 2022 sixth-round pick to the New Orleans Saints for the No. 18 overall pick, a 2022 third-round pick, a 2022 seventh-round pick, a 2023 first-round pick, and a 2024 second-round pick.

We’re tracking the Birds’ picks via Tankathon, and through the first quarter of the season, Philadelphia looks to be heading toward a top-ten selection.

The mock drafts are starting to heat up, and we have the roundup for this weekend’s action.

Draft Wire

Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire has the Eagles loading up on impact players.

9. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson The Eagles have the best record in the NFL, and are still in line for a top-10 pick thanks to last year’s draft-day trade with the New Orleans Saints. This pick should allow them to grab a high-upside talent in Wilson, who has a rare blend of size and athleticism the Eagles would love to develop. 31. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs I’ve been mocking this pick for a while now, and I don’t think I’ll stop anytime soon. This offense is already one of the most dominant and entertaining in the league, so adding a versatile weapon like Gibbs would just make it downright unfair. 63. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama CB Eli Ricks

CBS Sports

Oregon defensive back Christian Gonzalez (0) works out with the Ducks Tuesday, April 12, 2022.

CBS Sports has the Eagles addressing the defensive side of the football.

Round 1 – Pick 10 Tyree Wilson EDGE

TEXAS TECH • SR • 6’6″ / 275 LBS Wilson is the long-limbed, highly athletic edge rusher the Eagles traditionally love. Round 1 – Pick 32 Christian Gonzalez CB

OREGON • SOPH • 6’2″ / 201 LBS The Eagles get a long, smooth outside cornerback to learn from Darius Slay and James Bradberry early in his career.

Story continues

PFF

Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

PFF has the Eagles addressing the defensive side of the football.

10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA NO): CB KELEE RINGO, GEORGIA

This is a total luxury pick for the Eagles. Cornerback James Bradberry is thriving this season opposite Darius Slay, but Bradberry is only on a one-year deal. If the Eagles let him walk, they’ll have the chance to replace him with a top cornerback in this draft. Ringo is 6-foot-2 and 210 pounds with 4.3-4.4 speed. That size-speed combination won’t make it out of the top 15.

32. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: DI SIAKI IKA, BAYLOR

The Eagles’ defensive line could look a lot different next season, as Fletcher Cox, Javon Hargrave, Linval Joseph and Ndamukong Suh are all set to hit free agency. They do still have Jordan Davis, and pairing one uniquely gifted big man with another in Siaki Ika feels like a move the Eagles would love to make if they can. At 6-foot-4 and 355 pounds, Ika has impressive burst as a pass rusher to get up on interior offensive linemen to dictate contact.

The Draft Network

Mandatory Credit: Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Draft Network has the Eagles trading their own first-round pick for an additional fifth-round pick.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Myles Murphy EDGE, Clemson

Philadelphia’s group of pass rushers may look significantly different in an offseason or two due to financial reasons. So why not make some tough decisions a little easier by adding Myles Murphy to the mix? Murphy’s power can cause problems for offensive linemen and he should find a role early on.

38. Philadelphia Eagles (via LAR)* Jahmyr Gibbs RB, Alabama

TRADE:

PHI receives: 2023 2nd-round pick (No. 38 overall), 2023 5th-round pick (No. 169 overall), 2024 4th-round pick

LAR receives: 2023 1st-round pick (No. 32 overall)

64. Philadelphia Eagles Christopher Smith SAF, Georgia

The Eagles have the luxury of taking the best player available with such limited holes, but Christopher Smith fills a need with two expiring contracts at the safety spot. His physicality pops off the screen. — Ryan

Tankathon



News Joshua L Jones

Tankathon has Philadelphia drafting three defensive players and an All-American running back.

10 PHI Kelee Ringo CB | Georgia

32 PHI BJ Ojulari EDGE | LSU

64 PHI Brandon Joseph S | Notre Dame

96 PHI Blake Corum RB | Michigan

Story originally appeared on Eagles Wire