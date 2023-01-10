2023 NFL Mock Draft roundup: Latest Patriots first-round pick predictions originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots failed to make the playoffs after losing to the Buffalo Bills in Week 18, which means their offseason has already begun.

One of the most important events of the offseason for the Patriots will be the 2023 NFL Draft. New England has eight picks in this draft, and it should also receive some compensatory picks when those are finalized.

The Patriots will begin the draft at No. 14 overall in Round 1. It's their highest first-round pick since 2008, when they drafted University of Tennessee linebacker Jerod Mayo at No 10.

The Patriots have plenty of needs to address with this first-rounder. Among the most notable positions that must be upgraded include offensive tackle, wide receiver, tight end, linebacker and cornerback.

New England's defense played pretty well throughout the 2022 season, ranking eighth in yards allowed and 11th in points allowed. It was the offense that really struggled and cost the team multiple victories. A lack of premium talent at the skill positions and a weak offensive line were among the primary issues for the offense. Offensive tackle probably is the biggest need for the Patriots. Trent Brown did not perform at a high level in 2022, and neither did Isaiah Wynn, who also missed several games due to injury.

Which players should the Patriots target in Round 1? Here's a roundup of first-round pick predictions from expert mock drafts for the Patriots with the No. 14 overall selection.

Bleacher Report: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Jordan Reid, ESPN: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Michael Renner, Pro Football Focus: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Luke Easterling, DraftWire (USA TODAY): Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Joseph Acosta, SB Nation: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Walter Football: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News: Quinton Johnston, WR, TCU

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia