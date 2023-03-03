2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears find trade partner in Colts for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Kentucky’s Will Levis or Florida’s Anthony Richardson.

There should be no shortage of trade partners for the top spot. And in the latest round of mock drafts, it’s clear people believe the Indianapolis Colts will be trading up to No. 1 — even if GM Chris Ballard thinks they can still land a QB at No. 4.

With Jalen Carter’s legal situation, it certainly puts his future in question. But the situation will play out over the next couple of months. And it doesn’t seem that’s reflected in these latest mocks.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts, where the Bears manage to trade down for additional capital — mostly with the Colts — and still land a top defensive prospect.

Draft Wire: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia - TRADE!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has the Bears trading down with the Colts, where they land up on additional picks and draft Carter at No. 4 overall.

After trading down twice and loading up on additional picks, the Bears still end up with arguably the best player in the draft. Carter’s legal situation could obviously play a part in where he lands, but it’s too early (and in poor taste, given the tragic events involved) to speculate on any of that at this point.

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama - TRADE!

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has Chicago also trading back three spots with Indianapolis, where the Bears take the first non-quarterback of the draft in Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts’ selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick, plus a 2025 second-round choice.

The Draft Network: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama - TRADE!

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The Draft Network’s Damian Parson has the Bears trading back with the Colts, where they land Picks 4 and 25, as well as a 2024 first-rounder.

With the No. 4 pick, Chicago selects Anderson to shore up their defensive line.

Trading back and nabbing the second-best player in the draft along with additional picks is masterful. Will Anderson Jr. is a menace off the edges. He combines explosiveness, power, violent hands, and a hot motor to constantly make his presence felt by quarterbacks.

Pro Football Focus: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia - TRADE!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Pro Football Focus has the Bears finding a trade partner in the Colts, where they acquire additional picks and still manage to land a top defensive prospect in Carter at No. 4.

I expect the Bears to move down — but not too far as to lose out on their perfect prospect pairing in Jalen Carter. He can be the engine that makes Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defensive front go.

USA Today: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

USA Today’s Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz has Chicago remaining put at No. 1 and selecting Anderson, who’s arguably the best prospect in this draft class.

Still seems like we’re waiting for the first domino to fall with the Bears moving this pick to a quarterback-hungry outfit. Wherever Chicago does end up picking, though, Anderson figures to be an extremely appealing option for a defense that registered a league-worst 20 sacks. One of several considerations for Ryan Poles and Co. in a potential trade-back scenario should be how far they’re willing to move given the dropoff from Anderson and Jalen Carter to the next tier of defensive linemen.

NFL.com: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks has the Bears remaining at No. 1 overall and landing a disruptive interior defender in Carter.

This game-wrecking interior defender is the perfect building block for Matt Eberflus’ revamped defense.

The Athletic: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner has the Bears staying put at first overall, although he acknowledges they might trade out of the top spot. With the No. 1 pick, Chicago lands a disruptive defender in Carter.

The issue for Chicago when it comes to being able to trade this pick is whether someone believes Bryce Young is the type of generational quarterback worth trading the whole boat for. The No. 1 pick is really expensive, and if you own it, you do not get rid of it unless the haul is equally good. Is the gap between Young and C.J. Stroud that wide? Is Young that good? The Bears only need one team to say “yes” to both. Would Chicago consider taking less than what a team in this situation might get, say, next year if guys like Caleb Williams and Drake Maye are there? Maybe, or the Bears could just take a generational defender. I like Carter ahead of Will Anderson Jr., especially in terms of the fit with Chicago right now, but Anderson also would work.

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

CBS Sports’ Tyler Sullivan has Chicago moving back three spots with Indianapolis, where they land the No. 4 pick, a 2024 first-rounder, as well as a few more Day 2 picks between the 2023 and 2024 drafts.

The Bears are able to stockpile draft assets by giving up the No. 1 pick and still come away with one of the better defensive players in the draft. Chicago ranked dead-last in pressures in 2022, so Anderson is a welcomed sight on Matt Eberflus’ defense off the edge.

Pro Football Network: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia - TRADE!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Pro Football Network’s James Fragoza has the Bears trading back with the Colts for a haul: Picks 4, 35 and 79, as well as a first- and second-rounder in 2024.

While the Bears might be able to trade down once more, they won’t want to miss out on the blue-chip talent at the top of the draft. After shipping off most of their defensive stalwarts the last two years, Chicago begins their retooling with arguably the best player in the draft: Jalen Carter.

Yardbarker: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Yardbarker’s Seth Trachtman has the Bears staying put at No. 1, although he admits they’ll most likely move down in the draft. With the top selection, Chicago lands some help along the defensive interior.

There’s a strong possibility Chicago trades down since they already have Justin Fields, but if they don’t, the non-quarterback choice is likely between Carter and Will Anderson. The team can’t go wrong either way. Carter has a chance to be an elite interior pass rusher at the next level and showed off in his final college season with three sacks and seven tackles for loss in 13 games

NBC Sports Philadelphia: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia - TRADE!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NBC Sports Philadelphia’s Reuben Frank has Chicago also trading with Indianapolis, where the Colts get their quarterback in Bryce Young and the Bears get a boatload of picks and Carter at No. 4 overall.

Carter could wind up as the best defensive player in the draft. The guy is a flat-out beast, and it’s a shame he’s not working out at the Combine because that would have been a historic display. Then again, he really doesn’t need to. Carter, the latest in a long line of recent Georgia defensive 1st-round picks (Roquan Smith, Deandre Baker, Eric Stokes, Lewis Cine, Devonte Wyatt, Quay Walker, Jordan Davis, Travon Walker), is a game wrecker both against the run and rushing the quarterback. Don’t be shocked if Gannon goes Carter instead of Anderson.

Bears Wire: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson - TRADE!

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Bears Wire’s Nate Atkins has Chicago trading back twice with the Raiders and Titans, where they land a boatload of picks, including Nos. 11, 38, 41, 72, as well as a 2024 first-rounder.

With the 11th overall pick, the Bears land a versatile defensive lineman in Clemson’s Myles Murphy.

Chicago trades back twice from pick No. 1 to pick No. 7 and then to pick No. 11, selecting Myles Murphy, who can play edge rusher or 3-technique in Matt Eberflus’ defense. The two trades give the Bears a future first, earlier selections in the second round, and a handful of mid-to-late round picks.

Vikings Wire: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Vikings Wire’s Tyler Forness has Chicago selecting arguably the best prospect in the draft in Carter at No. 1 overall.

In a draft without trades, Carter is the perfect player to add to the Bears defense. Matt Eberflus’ 4-3 defense is really focused on having a good penetrator at the 3-technique and Carter is as dominant as they come.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire