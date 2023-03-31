2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Some experts have Bears landing surprise player at No. 9

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore.

While Chicago isn’t in the top spot anymore, they’re in a prime position at ninth overall to land an impact player to help bolster the roster.

In the latest round of NFL mock drafts, there’s a consensus that the Bears will likely target an offensive tackle at ninth overall — with one in particular dominating these mocks. It makes sense considering how free agency panned out, where the defensive line and offensive line remain the biggest position needs heading into the draft.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts, where experts believe the Bears are taking an offensive tackle — or this explosive offensive playmaker.

ESPN: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwester

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Mike Tannenbaum has the Bears selecting Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski at No. 9.

I loved what Bears GM Ryan Poles did in maximizing the value of the first overall pick with his trade with Carolina, and he has spent well in free agency. But the Bears still have a ton of holes on their roster. Rebuilding always starts up front for me when developing a young quarterback, so I am going with a tough, dependable and local offensive lineman in Skoronski, widely considered the most refined pass-protector in this class. After all, the Bears allowed the fourth-most sacks last season with 58. I’d start him at guard and then slide him to tackle down the road, similar to what we did with Laremy Tunsil after drafting him in Miami.

NFL.com: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

USA Today Sports

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has Chicago making a surprise selection of Texas running back Bijan Robinson at ninth overall.

I don’t blame teams avoiding running backs in the top 10 because of how many injuries occur at the position — but the Bears could make an exception for Robinson. His combination of power, speed, shiftiness and receiving ability make him a potential star in the Christian McCaffrey mold. Signing D’Onta Foreman does not take the Bears out of the running for this all-around offensive threat.

The Athletic: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman has the Bears shoring up their offensive line with the selection of Skoronski at No. 9.

The Bears need help up front and have a home-grown stud who should be good at tackle and could fill a need at center or guard. He’s that talented and versatile. He was more impressive athletically at the combine than many anticipated, vertical jumping 34.5 inches and broad jumping 9-7 (both second-best among O-linemen). The one thing he may be missing is ideal length for a tackle, with 32 1/2-inch arms, but he should be a standout interior lineman.

NFL.com: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks has Chicago landing an immediate starter in Skoronski at ninth overall.

The polished technician would be a plug-and-play starter for the Bears at either tackle spot.

The Draft Network: RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez also believes the Bears could land a top offensive playmaker in Robinson at No. 9.

Ryan Poles has been making all the right moves in free agency, trading down from the No. 1 pick and receiving great compensation. The Bears let David Montgomery go in free agency and Poles decides to fill that void by drafting Bijan Robinson. Robinson is an elite-level back and a true difference-maker at the RB position. A backfield with Fields and Robinson should place a lot of stress on defenses.

CBS Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has Chicago landing a versatile offensive lineman in Skoronski at ninth overall.

Chicago needs to upgrade its interior offensive line as well as right tackle. Peter Skoronski has positional flexibility.

Pro Football Focus: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

Pro Football Focus’ Brad Spielberger has the Bears going offensive tackle with Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 9.

After the first few waves of free agency, one thing seems certain: Whether offense or defense, this Bears pick will be a trench player. Johnson is a versatile offensive lineman with the size and athleticism to play on the inside or at tackle, with his 36 1/4-inch arms landing in the 97th percentile among tackles. The former Ohio State teammate of Bears quarterback Justin Fields started in 2021 at right guard before moving to left tackle, but he’s a perfect fit in this scheme wherever Chicago ultimately puts him, with great movement skills at the second level for Chicago’s outside-zone rushing attack. Johnson’s 85.5 run-blocking grade on outside-zone runs in 2022 ranked sixth among FBS tackles, and that was at a new position on the other side of the offensive line. If he can get more consistent and continue to develop in both facets, he’s the exact type of tackle that Chicago’s new brass covets.

NFL.com: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NFL.com’s Cynthia Frelund has Chicago selecting Skoronski at ninth overall.

Skoronski played LT at Northwestern, but some analysts project him as a guard at the pro level. My math suggests to build with Skoronski as a tackle and adjust accordingly to net the most wins.

ESPN: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

ESPN’s Jordan Reid has the Bears landing an impact offensive tackle in Georgia’s Broderick Jones at No. 9.

Don’t be surprised if Jones is the top offensive tackle off the board. I continue to hear his name in this range. General manager Ryan Poles covets length and physical traits, and Jones might have the most upside of the tackles in this class. The interesting dynamic about this is that Braxton Jones, a fifth-round pick last year, showed promise as the starter at left tackle. Would Jones slot into the right or left tackle spot here? It’s a great problem to have for a Chicago team that continues to remodel its offense around quarterback Justin Fields.

NFL.com: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm also has Chicago going offensive tackle with Johnson at ninth overall.

I don’t know if Johnson is one of GM Ryan Poles’ blue-chip prospects or not. But after the Bears did not sign one of the top free-agent tackles, they draft a long, athletic, smart and versatile prospect.

Yahoo! Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald has the Bears shoring up their pass protection with the selection of Skoronski at No. 9.

Pro Football Network: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Network’s Kent Platte has Chicago building around Fields with Jones at ninth overall.

With Chicago trading out of the No.1 pick, they’re showing a level of support for Justin Fields that many of us suspected even before the rumors they might draft a QB popped up. It’s time for them to double down on that philosophy and use some of those draft resources to get Fields the protection he needs to develop as a passer. Broderick Jones has nearly 35” arms. He uses both that length and his impressive athleticism to bully opposing pass rushers nearly every play. That length can be valuable when you have a quarterback like Fields, who likes to move his pocket. Jones’ athleticism can be immensely helpful when Fields is on the run.

Chicago Tribune: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Tribune’s Brad Biggs has the Bears filling an important need at offensive tackle with Jones at No. 9.

GM Ryan Poles can go with a lineman on either side of the ball and declare he has filled a pressing need. As a former offensive lineman — and having made only one major addition in free-agent guard Nate Davis — it seems smart to stay on the O-line. Jones is a redshirt sophomore with a sturdy frame and good athleticism. Bears coaches can sort out which side he’ll play on.

The Ringer: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Ringer’s Danny Kelly has Chicago landing a top offensive lineman in Skoronski at ninth overall.

After extracting a massive haul to drop back out of the top overall pick, the Bears grab a talented offensive lineman here. A Chicago native, Skoronski lacks elite length but makes up for it basically everywhere else, giving the Bears a steady, hard-nosed lineman who excels as both a pass and run blocker. Whether he ends up at tackle or guard, Chicago gets what should be a longtime stalwart on the line.

For The Win: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern - TRADE!

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

For The Win’s Christian D’Andrea has the Bears trading back four spots with the Jets. Not only does Chicago acquire additional draft capital, but they still land an impact offensive tackle in Skoronski at No. 13.

The Bears execute another trade-down here, but moving from No. 1 to No. 13 makes sense. This is a team with plenty of holes to fill, but perhaps none larger than offensive line. With a just-OK class of blockers this spring, sliding back four more spots allows general manager Ryan Poles a chance to walk away with a top tier offensive tackle and pick up valuable draft assets, even if the Jets earn the honor of taking 2023’s first lineman. Skoronski is a very nice consolation prize after missing out on Johnson and Jones. The Northwestern lineman is capable of holding down multiple positions on the offensive line and has been a starter at tackle for the Wildcats since his true freshman season in 2020. While his slightly short arms may paint him more as an interior lineman, there’s no denying his technique and footwork as a pocket protector. No matter where he ends up, he has the skill to be an All-Pro.

The Consensus

Most experts believe the Bears will draft an offensive tackle at No. 9 — or if they trade back. Skoronski is the overwhelming favorite for Chicago among experts.

OT Peter Skoronski : 8

OT Broderick Jones : 3

RB Bijan Robinson : 2

OT Paris Johnson Jr.: 2

