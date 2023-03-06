2023 NFL mock draft roundup 3.0: First post-Combine edition for Eagles

The first post-Combine Eagles mock draft roundup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL Combine is over and now draft season kicks into another gear.

Sure, free agency comes first and that will begin next week. But the draft isn’t far behind. We’re just over seven weeks from the 2023 draft.

As a reminder, the Eagles have picks No. 10 (from the Saints) and No. 30 (own pick) in the first round this year.

Here’s the latest stroll around the internet to see some of their options in mock drafts:

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

10. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

What they said: Joey Porter Jr. is the prototypical big, physical cornerback who looks like he belongs in the NFL. He can sometimes get a little too handsy downfield, but he checks many of the boxes of what teams look for when drafting DBs. Is this too early for Porter? Maybe ... then again, there is a premium on big, physical cornerbacks; in recent drafts, Sauce Gardner, Derek Stingley Jr., Jaycee Horn and Patrick Surtain II were all taken early in the first round.

30. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

What they said: At the combine, Darnell Washington came in at 6-foot-6 1/2, 264 pounds with 11-inch hands and nearly an 84-inch wingspan. And while he's growing into his role as a receiver, he's essentially another offensive tackle when he's inline. Basically, he'd serve two roles in Kansas City: receiver in a high-powered offense and an extra blocker.

My take on the haul: Porter is considered by many to be one of the top three cornerbacks in this draft class, along with Devon Witherspoon from Illinois and Christian Gonzalez from Oregon. The order of those three is a little more subjective. In this mock, Porter is the second corner off the board after Gonzalez at 8; Witherspoon then goes at No. 16 to the Commanders. Of the three, Gonzalez was the winner of the Combine; he tested really well. Porter’s numbers weren’t as impressive but his arms did measure at 34 inches. Witherspoon had a hamstring injury that kept him from competing.

Story continues

But let’s get to the Washington pick. Because this would be pretty surprising, to see the Eagles draft a tight end with Dallas Goedert already in the building. But they did once use a second-round pick to take Goedert when Zach Ertz was still in Philly, so let’s not completely dismiss it. And Washington is a monster. He was considered one of the biggest winners at the combine. It would be sort of a luxury pick but pairing Goedert and Washington would be scary.

Doug Farrar, USA Today

10. Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson

What they said: The defending NFC champs have a lot to think about along a defensive line that seemed to sack opposing quarterbacks on half their snaps in 2022. Free agents include Brandon Graham, Javon Hargrave, Fletcher Cox, Ndamukong Suh, and Linval Joseph. So, let’s give them Murphy with the 10th pick — at 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds, he can stone offensive tackles with speed and power, and he can kick inside for a bit more versatility as a pass-rusher and in the run game. A perfect fit for a team that loves to throw different fronts and stunts at you.

30. Jahmry Gibbs, RB, Alabama

What they said: The Eagles had the NFL’s most effective and diverse run game last season, and with no offense to Miles Sanders, Kenneth Gainwell, and Boston Scott, imagine what that would look like with the addition of Gibbs, who reminds me (and many others) of Alvin Kamara with his combination of speed, agility, surprising power for his size (5-foot-9 and 199 pounds), and receiving ability on anything from swings and screens to a full route package when he’s aligned in the slot and out wide.

My take on the haul: In my first mock draft last month, I gave the Eagles Murphy with that No. 10 pick, so I obviously think that makes plenty of sense. Murphy is a big edge rusher who is also multiple enough to play inside on passing downs. I think of his versatility similarly to that of Milton Williams, who is more of an interior rusher who can bounce outside. Murphy is like the reverse of that. Unfortunately, a hamstring injury kept him from competing at the Combine. We’ll have to wait for his pro day later this month.

As for the Gibbs pick, he might not be the big volume inside runner to complement Kenny Gainwell but Gibbs is an impressive prospect. And his 4.36 in the 40 made him one of the biggest winners at his position group. Bijan Robinson is widely considered the best running back in this class but Gibbs has settled into that No. 2 spot.

Jaime Eisner, The Draft Network

10. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

What they said: Devon Witherspoon would be a great fit for the city of Philadelphia and for the NFL team that calls it home. Witherspoon is a tone-setter who isn’t afraid of the man-to-man spotlight. He can have success outside or inside and will allow the Eagles to keep a talented secondary on the field despite the number of free agents to be as we sit here pre-free agency.

30. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt

What they said: Sit back and think about pairing Calijah Kancey with Jordan Davis on the defensive front and what that means for opposing offensive lines. Yeah, that’s exciting. Kancey would see a ton of one-on-one blocks and can use his athleticism to the fullest extent.

My take on the haul: Witherspoon has been a popular pick for the Eagles in recent mock drafts and some consider him to be the best cornerback in the draft. He was held out of the Combine with a hamstring injury but hopes to be ready for the Illinois pro day.

Kancey (6-1, 281) is an undersized interior lineman who smashed the Combine, running a 4.67 time in the 40-yard dash. That beat Aaron Donald’s 4.68 from back in 2014. It might be unfair to compare Kancey to Donald but those comparisons are going to be unavoidable now: Undersized pass-rushing DTs from Pitt who killed the Combine. The Eagles clearly have a need at that position with Javon Hargrave and Fletcher Cox set to hit free agency.

Dalton Miller, Pro Football Network

10. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

What they said: Joey Porter Jr. still has a lot to learn as a CB, but he’s already shown year-over-year growth. Darius Slay is still playing some outstanding football, but he’s also 32, and the cliff for corners can come swiftly and be quite steep.

Physically, Porter is everything you could ask for in a professional cornerback. He possesses the ideal size and movement ability for the position. The Eagles will likely retain C.J. Gardner-Johnson, even if only on the franchise tag. Good safety play can help ease in a somewhat underdeveloped cornerback early on. But if Porter can learn to trust his athleticism and keep his hands to himself, he’ll be just fine.

30. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

What they said: In a disgusting twist of fate, Bryan Bresee falls into the lap of the Eagles. Philadelphia couldn’t have dreamed of a better situation. Fletcher Cox and Javon Hargrave are both over 30 and expensive.

Bresee is the entire package at defensive tackle. He can play as a gap-shooting three-technique or as a two-gap player. His size, length, and athletic ability make him an option to play anywhere from the true nose to a five-technique. He’s a great complement to Jordan Davis and continues the Eagles’ run as a team that can’t stop finding elite defensive line play.

My take on the haul: Another pick of Porter at 10. Again, he was the second corner off the board after Gonzalez. In this mock, though, South Carolina’s Cam Smith actually went at No. 12, before Witherspoon at No. 14.

If the Eagles are able to get Bresee at No. 30, they’d probably feel really good about it. Bresee (6-5, 298) looked healthy at the Combine after dealing with some illnesses in 2022 and looked really good, running a 4.86 in the 40.

Vinnie Iyer, Sporting News

10. Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

What they said: The Eagles need a versatile player for their front seven to complement Haason Reddick rushing the passer on the second level given Brandon Graham and Kyzir White are pending free agents. They have the luxury of reloading their sack punch with two first-rounders and Wilson's athleticism can make him an immediate disruptor.

30. Jamyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

What they said: This might seem like a reach luxury pick, but the Eagles could easily move on from free agents Miles Sanders and Boston Scott and look for a lead power back ahead of Kenneth Gainwell. Gibbs would give them an explosive gamebreaker next to Hurts as another key big-play element.

My take on the haul: Sitting at No. 10 and getting Wilson would be a huge win for the Eagles. Heck, he’s the caliber of player who might be worth a modest trade up if he falls into the Eagles’ range. But if they could sit back and land him with that pick, even better. Wilson didn’t compete at the Combine because of a foot injury but plans to be ready for his pro day on March 29. He should put up some really impressive numbers. But he was in Indy and showed off his incredible 86-inch wingspan.

I did it. I asked Tyree Wilson to show off his wingspan. Stretches the length of the NFL Scouting Combine banner behind him on the podium. 86â€. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Qog0vMlQ6f — StaceyDales (@StaceyDales) March 1, 2023

And then another pick of Gibbs. We know the Eagles’ history, that they haven’t drafted a running back in the first round since 1986. It still seems unlikely this is the year to buck that trend. If the Eagles do draft one, Robinson feels like the more likely guy worthy of that honor. But there’s no question that a Gibbs pick would be a lot of fun and it would give the Eagles’ offense a really fun element.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube