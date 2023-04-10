2023 NFL mock draft roundup 8.0: Opinions split on Eagles' strategy

Opinions still split on Eagles’ strategy in latest mock draft roundup originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The NFL mock draft is less than three weeks away and no one really knows what the Eagles are going to do in the first round. That’s what makes this so fun.

Here’s our latest stroll around the internet to collect a few opinions:

Sam Monson, PFF

10. Brian Branch, S, Alabama

What they said: Brian Branch is one of this draft class' best players at any position. Ostensibly a safety, he can play any spot in the secondary and was elite covering the slot at Alabama despite matchups against some top receivers. He allowed a 69.3 passer rating last season and would bring valuable versatility to an Eagles defense expecting to be playing football in February again.

30. Jack Campbell, LB, Iowa

What they said: This is not a good linebacker draft, but Iowa’s Jack Campbell brings old-school prototypical size to the draft. Campbell is 6-foot-5 and 249 pounds and earned an elite 91.9 PFF grade last season. He will be a tackling machine within the Eagles' defense, giving them more flexibility with Nakobe Dean after losing multiple starters from last year’s unit.

My take on the haul: The Eagles have never drafted a safety in the first round and they haven’t drafted a linebacker in the first since 1979. So I kind of like that we’re knocking out both of these positions right here. What I will say is that safety and linebacker are the Eagles’ two biggest positional needs entering this draft. The problem is that they’re both positions the Eagles don’t value as much early in the draft. As far as the players, Branch would be a good fit for the Birds. He has some safety/nickel versatility and was a big-time player at Alabama. He would be inserted as a starter from Day 1. And it’s not a great class of safeties so nabbing the best one would avoid hand-wringing later.

Campbell (6-4, 249) has a bigger frame than most modern-day linebackers but is still plenty athletic. He accumulated a ton of tackles at Iowa the last two seasons. He played the MIKE at Iowa so the Eagles would have to figure out how to put him and Nakobe Dean together. But adding a linebacker with some size to pair with the smaller Dean might make some sense.

Ryan Wilson, CBS Sports

10. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

What they said: The Eagles could choose to go EDGE here, but the top three are already off the board, and maybe even running back Bijan Robinson is a consideration. Instead, Philly restocks the secondary with Devon Witherspoon, who will be in the running for CB1. He played at 180 pounds during the fall but he came in at 185 and blazed a 4.40 at a recent workout, solidifying his place as one of the best defensive players in this class.

30. BJ Ojulari, Edge, LSU

What they said: Ojulari, whose brother played at Georgia and currently plays for the Giants, had a solid campaign for LSU -- and he has many of the same explosive qualities that made his brother so hard to block for the Bulldogs. Ojulari could end up being better than Azeez, and that's saying something.

My take on the haul: As far as the mock drafts we’ve seen over the last month, this feels like a nice shot in the fairway. Witherspoon has been a popular pick for the Eagles. He’s one of the top cornerbacks in this class and brings some physicality in addition to his cover skills. The Eagles brought back Darius Slay and James Bradberry but both of them are well over 30 and there’s not a ton of depth behind them.

Edge is a position where the Eagles will likely add somewhere early in this draft. They still have Josh Sweat, Haason Reddick and Brandon Graham but the Eagles like to rotate those guys and can always use more. Ojulari (6-2, 248) is a smaller edge rusher who wins with speed and bend around the edge. He’s very much like his older brother but is a better prospect coming out.

Chad Reuter, NFL.com

23. Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

What they said: Whether the Eagles employ Adebawore at 3-technique or on the edge, the ultra-athletic 282-pounder will play with leverage and hustle to the ball.

38. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

62. Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

87. Henry To’oTo’o, LB, Alabama

94. Zach Harrison, Edge, Ohio State

109. Braeden Daniels, OT, Utah

My take on the haul: Reuter has the Eagles pulling off some trades. They moved down 13 spots from 10 to 23 for No. 87 and a first-rounder next season. And then they traded No. 30 to the Raiders for No. 38 and No. 109. I could see the Eagles trading down once … but I have a hard time seeing two trade downs from their picks in the first round. Of course, it’s not crazy to think that Howie Roseman will make some moves; he does that all the time. But it’s so rare for a team that is coming off a Super Bowl to have the No. 10 pick in the draft, I’m not sure it would be worth it for the Eagles to pass up that chance to slide down into an area of the first round where they’ve struggled at times in the draft.

As far as the players, Adebawore is a bit of a tweener. He’s an oversized edge rusher and an undersized interior lineman. That doesn’t take him off the board because he’s a very athletic player (he ran a 4.49!) who shined at the Senior Bowl. But there’s some projection with this pick. There are better prototypical 3-techniques who will be available here but Adebawore has a ton of potential. Gibbs in the second round would be a fun pick and if the Eagles don’t want to use a first-round pick on a running back, getting one in the second might be more appealing. Gibbs is an electric player who ran a 4.36 at the combine and can catch out of the backfield. And Johnson is one of the better safeties in a class that isn’t great.

Vinnie Iyer, The Sporting News

10. Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

What they said: The Eagles' offensive line looks set for one more season, losing only guard Isaac Seumalo with Cam Jurgens ready to replace him inside. But center Jason Kelce is 35 and right tackle Lane Johnson will turn 33 soon. Paris Johnson would be a smart stash as a powerful, athletic heir apparent, given he can ace playing everywhere except center, where Jurgens could be moved to replace Kelce in 2024. Howie Roseman makes another near-future starter pick with Hurts' big contract looming.

30. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

What they said: The Eagles can't go into the season trusting oft-injured former Seahawk Rashaad Penny as a reliable lead back to replace Miles Sanders and should just make this worthy luxury pick, putting Alabama's latest star back with Hurts. Gibbs blazed to a 4.36 40-yard dash and also showed tremendous receiving skills on top of being a compact power back capable of holding up for three downs in the Frank Gore vein.

My take on the haul: Johnson might be the best tackle in this draft and even though that’s not an immediate need, we know the Eagles care about tackle an awful lot. Still, stashing the No. 10 pick isn’t ideal. Johnson has played right guard before so if he was the pick, he’d likely play that spot. And then another redshirt season for Cam Jurgens isn’t ideal either. And another Gibbs pick. He’d be a lot of fun in the Eagles’ offense. While I think it’s unlikely the Eagles use pick No. 10 on a running back, there’s a big difference once you get to No. 30. Don’t think that’s out of the question.

