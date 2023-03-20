2023 NFL mock draft roundup 5.0: First since free agency began

First Eagles mock draft roundup since beginning of free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

You can pretty much throw away all those mock drafts from before free agency.

The NFL offseason hit a new gear last week when free agency began and teams started filling their holes, while some others were created.

Now we’re just over a month from the draft and these mock drafts are going to look a bit different. Let’s get to it:

Kyle Stackpole, CBS Sports

10. Myles Murphy, DL, Clemson

What they said: It appeared the Eagles would need a new starting cornerback after reports they were releasing Darius Slay. Now he's trending towards returning, meaning the star-studded duo of he and James Bradberry will be back in the fold. With that position taken care of, GM Howie Roseman fortifies the defensive line with the athletic and versatile Myles Murphy.

30. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

What they said: The Eagles lost Miles Sanders to the Panthers but signed the explosive yet oft-injured former first-round pick Rashaad Penny. Still, Jahmyr Gibbs would be an electric addition to that offense.

My take on the haul: Murphy has been a popular pick for the Eagles and it makes sense because we know the Eagles really prioritize the lines. Not only are Haason Reddick and Josh Sweat back for 2023, but Brandon Graham is back on a one-year deal too. And Derek Barnett is still under contract as well. But the Eagles love to rotate on their defensive line so a player like Murphy would find an immediate role and could grow into a starting player. Although, after the first wave of free agency, the Eagles might have a bigger need on the interior defensive line.

As for the Gibbs pick, it’s still unlikely the Eagles take a running back in the first round. It’s just not their style. But it’s definitely more likely at No. 30 than it is at No. 10. And with all the run-it-back moves this offseason, the Eagles clearly think they’re going to be competing for a Super Bowl again in 2023. If they think a running back could be the missing piece, they can’t completely discount this thought.

Brentley Weissman, TheDraftNetwork

10. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

What they said: Corner is always a position you can add depth to and the Eagles would be wise to continue to add to that room. I love Devon Witherspoon’s game and he is an ultra competitor who isn’t afraid to make his presence felt in the run game.

30. Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt

What they said: Howie Roseman loves to add to the trenches, so naturally at least one of his two first-round picks would have to be a trench player. I like the fit of Calijah Kancey and the Eagles as he can help fill the void that Javon Hargrave left as he signed a massive deal with the 49ers. Kancey and Jordan Davis could form a very talented duo inside.

My take on the haul: Witherspoon has been a popular pick in many mocks. After bringing back James Bradberry and extending Darius Slay, cornerback is no longer an immediate need but it is time to replenish at the position. Because Slay is 32 and Bradberry will turn 30 in August.

And the Kancey pick would be a fun one. He’s an undersized defensive tackle who can get upfield in a hurry. Because of his stature and coming from Pitt, the Aaron Donald comps are unavoidable even if they’re unfair to Kancey. It’s unlikely he’ll ever be that good but there are reasons to think he’ll be a productive player in the NFL. And he could be a difference-maker early on for the Eagles.

Ian Cummings, ProFootballNetwork

10. Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

What they said: Philadelphia brought back Brandon Graham opposite Josh Sweat, but he’s only on a one-year deal. There’s still a case for the Eagles to take an edge rusher early at 10, where the value lines up well. A popular fit has been Myles Murphy, a hyper-athletic, power-centric rusher who’d benefit from time as a rotational piece under more established players.

30. Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

What they said: The Eagles managed to bring back both James Bradberry and Darius Slay for the 2023 season. However, both players will be over 30 years old this year. The Eagles don’t need to add a CB early, but if a prospect like Joey Porter Jr. is there at 30th overall, you have to pounce on the value and get him in your secondary.

My take on the haul: We hit on Murphy already so let’s look at Porter. It might be a little surprising to see Porter fall all the way to No. 30. Most folks have the top three corners in this draft as Christian Gonzalez, Witherspoon and Porter. But in this mock draft, Porter is the fourth one taken after those other two and Deonte Banks from Maryland. That’s not unfathomable. And if Porter did slip this far, the Eagles would probably like the value.

Trevor Sikkema, PFF

10. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

What they said: After some uncertainty, the Eagles are keeping Darius Slay to re-pair with James Bradberry opposite him. That being said, investing in a long-term option who can play inside and outside and cornerback would be smart, and Witherspoon fits that bill.

30. Adetomiwa Adebawore, Edge, Northwestern

What they said: Adebawore was one of the best athletes at the combine. He ran a faster 10-yard split and 40-yard dash than Travon Walker while weighing 10 pounds heavier. His size allows him to play anything from a 3-technique to a 5-technique. Even with Fletcher Cox back, the Eagles gravitate toward such versatile athletes in the trenches.

My take on the haul: Yup, another Witherspoon. He’s actually the third corner off the board in this mock after Gonzalez and Porter.

Adebawore (pronounced add-E-TOMMY-wah add-E-BAR-eh) is a large edge player who will likely offer versatility at the next level. He’s 6-2, 282 pounds so might be able to play on the edge or inside. It might just depend on how a team views him at the next level. Either way, he’s an athletic freak with a ton of upside.

Bo Marchionte, SI.com

10. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

What they said: Free agency is crushing the defending NFC champions. The Eagles went all in last season and now are facing the carnage of seeing a bounty of special talents exit via free agency. Witherspoon appeared to originally fill a giant void with Darius Slay granted permission to seek out a trade at the opening of free agency. The Eagles and Slay had an about-face and now Slay remains an Eagle and will be paired with another gifted defensive back in Witherspoon.

30. Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

What they said: Hard not to get noticed when you are 6-foot-5 ½ at 298-pounds and run a 4.86 forty at the NFL Combine. Philadelphia re-signed Fletcher Cox but lost Javon Hargrove to the 49ers with a four-year $84,000,000 dollar contract on the eve of free agency. Other Eagles defensive linemen Robert Quinn, Ndamukong Suh, and Linval Joseph, remained unsigned. The trio are all in the twilights of their careers and, if resigned, offer a little impact.

My take on the haul: Witherspoon is the second cornerback off the board in this one. Would still be a fine pick.

The Bresee pick would make sense for the Eagles and it goes beyond their need at interior defensive line. Bresee ran a 4.86 in the 40 at 298 pounds and looks ready for the jump to the NFL. Bresee performed well at the Combine, which was important after he missed a lot of time with injury and illness during his college career. He offers some position flexibility. And Philly would be a soft landing spot for him as a rotational defensive lineman.

