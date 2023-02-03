2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears find multiple suitors for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.

There should be no shortage of trade partners for the top spot, as evidenced in the latest round of mock drafts.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts following the divisional round of the playoffs, where Chicago finds several trade partners for the top selection.

The Athletic: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner believes the Bears could stay put at No. 1 — whether for lack of an adequate offer or because they want to land a top prospect. With the first pick, Chicago selects Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

The Bears could get their socks knocked off by an offer from a team hoping to select QB1. Most believe Bryce Young is the top quarterback in this draft, but is he worth trading away multiple firsts? Chicago also could fall in love with Jalen Carter, a franchise-caliber defensive tackle, and just take him instead. If, for some reason, the Bears can’t find a deal they like, drafting Carter would hardly be anything to sneeze at.

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has the Bears trading back from No. 1 with the Colts. With the No. 4 pick, Chicago lands edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. — along with five additional picks (second- and fourth-round picks in 2023, first- and third-round selections in 2024 and a second-round pick in 2025).

Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts’ selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick plus a 2025 second-round choice.

Pro Football Focus: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

Pro Football Focus’ Trevor Sikkema has Chicago trading back one spot with the Texans, in exchange for Houston’s first rounder (No. 2) and second rounder (No. 34), as well as their 2024 fourth-round selection.

When Bears general manager Ryan Poles addressed his team’s draft approach in his post-season press conference, he emphasized three areas: pass rusher, offense and cornerback — “premium positions.” Pass rusher doesn’t just mean edge rusher, either, and a three-technique defensive tackle is paramount to Matt Eberflus’ defensive scheme. In a trade-down, the Bears can recoup the early second-rounder they lost in the Chase Claypool trade while still having their choice of any non-quarterback. Following some hints and connecting a few dots leads me to believe the Bears will have Georgia’s Jalen Carter, who earned pass-rushing grades of 88.9 and 90.0 the past two seasons, at the top of their board.

The Draft Network: OT Peter Skoronski (Northwestern) - TRADE!

The Draft Network’s Joe Marino has the Bears trading back eight spots with the Panthers. In exchange, they land a draft haul: 2023 first-round pick (No. 9), 2023 second-round pick (No. 40), 2024 first-round pick, 2024 third-round pick and a 2025 first-round pick

With the No. 9 pick, the Bears select Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski.

The trade-back for the Chicago Bears provides them with a significant influx of resources and puts them in a more appropriate range to select an offensive lineman. Peter Skoronski is a technician with good mobility and coordination. A college left tackle, Skoronski could kick inside to guard and help the Bears get their best five blockers on the field for Justin Fields.

The 33rd Team: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

The 33rd Team has Chicago staying put at No. 1, where they select Carter to bolster the defensive line.

No one is willing to meet the Bears’ demands to move out of the top spot, and they won’t want to risk missing out on an elite talent like Carter. He will make an immediate impact on the Bears’ struggling defense with the ability to disrupt in the run-and-pass game.

Draft Wire: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has the Bears finding a trade partner in the Colts. Not only does Chicago receive additional compensation, but they still get an impact defender in Carter at No. 4.

What a win for the Bears, who move down three spots, load up on additional picks, and still land one of this year’s top overall prospects at a huge position of need. Carter is a disruptive force at the point of attack, and would give the Bears an immediate cornerstone around whom they can rebuild their once proud defense.

Touchdown Wire: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has the Bears trading back three spots with the Colts. Chicago lands their first- and second-rounders in 2023, as well as an additional first-round pick in 2024.

Then, there’s the matter of the Chicago Bears, who do not need a quarterback, owning the first pick in the 2023 draft. In this case, the Indianapolis Colts give Chicago their first-round (fourth overall) and second-round (35th overall) picks, as well as their 2024 first-round pick, for the right to trade all the way up and take their quarterback of the future.

Yahoo! Sports: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Yahoo! Sports’ Charles McDonald has the Bears staying put at first overall. Granted, he admits Chicago will look to trade the selection. But his mock doesn’t account for trades.

The Bears very well might trade this pick, but they aren’t doing so here because this mock draft does not predict trades. They keep Justin Fields and add a potential All-Pro defensive tackle in Carter. The Bears need to add some blue-chip talent to their roster and Carter certainly has a chance to be that.

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has the Bears trading back from the first overall pick in a three-way trade with the Panthers and Cardinals. With the No. 3 pick, Chicago lands Anderson to upgrade their pass rush.

Chicago attempts to upgrade its pass rush with the selection of Will Anderson Jr. The Bears want to move back from No. 1 overall without sacrificing the chance to select a top defensive talent like Jalen Carter or Anderson. A three-way trade with Carolina and Arizona makes that possible as the Cardinals trade back to pick up additional draft capital in Monti Ossenfort’s first year.

Pro Football Network: WR Jordan Addison (USC) - TRADE!

Pro Football Network’s James Fragoza has Chicago trading back with the Panthers to No. 9, where they acquire an impressive haul. With the ninth overall selection, the Bears land Justin Fields a wide receiver in USC’s Jordan Addison.

After trading back and acquiring significant capital, the Bears have a few avenues at their disposal. In this 2023 NFL Mock Draft, they give Justin Fields — and Darnell Mooney — some reinforcements. Jordan Addison is hands down the best separator in the class and will make Fields’ life that much easier as a passer.

SB Nation: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

SB Nation’s Mark Schofield has Chicago trading back with the Colts for the No. 4 pick. They also get two additional picks Indianapolis’ 2023 second-rounder (No. 35) and their first-round selection in 2024.

For many, Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter is the best prospect in the entire draft. Georgia’s imposing defense was a big reason for their back-to-back national championships, and Carter played a massive part for both units. His strength and power at the point of attack command double teams each drive, but his ability to push the pocket and penetrate is a massive plus for the NFL.

Sporting News: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer has the Bears selecting Anderson with the first overall pick. He notes Chicago will look to trade down. But if they stay put, Anderson is the pick.

The Bears, picking first overall for the first time since 1947, shouldn’t need to consider QB with the passing and running ceiling of big-armed Justin Fields. The ideal scenario is trading down for extra first-down selection power with a team looking to jump the Texans for a particular franchise QB. If the Bears stay, they should look to get familiar defensive pop. Anderson would give them a new Khalil Mack after also saying goodbye to Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith on the second level.

Yardbarker: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Yardbarker’s Seth Trachtman believes the Bears will most likely trade down from No. 1. But if they stay put, he believes they’ll draft Carter with the top pick.

There’s a strong possibility Chicago trades down, but if they don’t, the choice is likely between Carter and Will Anderson. The team can’t go wrong either way. Carter has a chance to be an elite interior pass rusher at the next level and showed off in his final college season with three sacks and seven tackles for loss in 13 games.

Athlon Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Athlon Sports’ Bryan Fischer also believes Chicago will likely trade down from the top spot. But if they don’t, Fischer believes the Bears will look to upgrade their pass rush with Anderson.

The Bears will be listening for just about any offer they get, but if they stay put atop the draft, Anderson will land in the Windy City after being the best defensive player in college football the past two years by a wide margin.

Fantasy Pros: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Fantasy Pros’ Matthew Freedman believes the Bears will most likely trade out of the No. 1 spot. But if they decide to stay put, Anderson is the guy.

Based on what we saw out of second-year QB Justin Fields in 2022, I don’t expect the Bears to select a quarterback, which means they will probably try to trade out of the No. 1 spot. If they do, I will likely project them with a different player, but for the time being I’ll keep them at No. 1, and I think the odds are high that they will select a defender unless they trade down far enough to put them in reasonable range for a wide receiver or offensive tackle. But I also don’t think they will want to trade down that far. The No. 1 defender selected I expect to come down to Anderson and DT Jalen Carter. Given the premium based on pass rushers, I’m going with Anderson at the top of the draft. A two-time unanimous All-American, he’s worthy of No. 1 consideration regardless of whichever team ultimately makes the pick.

Bears Wire: WR Quentin Johnston (TCU) - TRADE!

Bears Wire’s Nate Atkins has the Bears trading back twice in the first round to add a playmaker in TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston, along with five additional picks.

Chicago trades back twice in the first round to land a playmaker in Johnston, who adds size and a deep threat to the Bears’ offense. He’s shown an ability to play outside and in the slot or in motion as a ball carrier. Although the Bears are still searching for WR1, Johnston could be the man for the job.

