2023 NFL mock draft roundup 4.0: Last one before free agency

Final Eagles mock draft roundup before free agency

NFL free agency kicks off this week and teams will begin to fill the holes in their roster.

That means a lot of mock drafts will start to look different in a few weeks.

But here’s the final Eagles mock draft roundup from before free agency and the first since the Panthers’ trade into the No. 1 spot:

Michael Middlehurst-Schwartz, USA Today

10. Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

What they said: Substantial change seems inevitable for the Eagles' secondary, which could be losing both James Bradberry and C.J. Gardner-Johnson in free agency and now faces a financial impasse with Darius Slay. Should this scenario arise, Philadelphia should be overjoyed to land a versatile and hyperathletic cornerback like Gonzalez, even if it means waiting until later to address the defensive line.

30. Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

What they said: This might seem like a luxury for a team that already has a top-five tight end in Dallas Goedert, but Washington isn't like other players at his position. A bulldozer at 6-7 and 264 pounds, he can keep the Eagles' ground game rolling while making last year's No. 3 red zone offense even more imposing.

My take on the haul: It’s worth noting in this draft that the Bears at No. 9 take offensive lineman Paris Johnson Jr. That would be good news for the Eagles who aren’t as needy on the OL. And the way the top 10 shakes out, the Eagles have their pick of the best cornerbacks in the class. They go with Gonzalez, who crushed the Combine, while Devon Witherspoon wasn’t able to compete because of an injury. There’s a lot to like about Gonzalez.

As for the Washington pick, it might not be super popular because it’s not a huge need, but I kind of like it. Now, it would be more palatable if the Eagles didn’t have to use a first-round pick on a tight end but pairing Washington with Goedert in the Eagles’ 12 personnel package would be pretty crazy. There’s been a lot of focus on upgrading the No. 3 receiver spot but it’s fair to argue that the wiser decision would be to upgrade the No. 2 tight end spot.

Josh Edwards, CBS Sports

10. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

What they said: Cornerback Darius Slay has requested a trade from Philadelphia and James Bradberry is due to become a free agent. Devon Witherspoon absorbs some of that potential loss. He is a physical, fiery boundary cornerback that should endear himself to the Philadelphia community.

30. Trade!

What they said: Trade! Arizona receives No. 31 overall. Philadelphia receives No. 35 overall and [No. 105] overall General manager Howie Roseman loves a good deal and this is an opportunity for former Eagles assistant Jonathan Gannon to land his version of Haason Reddick in Arizona.

My take on the haul: Witherspoon is considered by many to be the top corner in this class. But it’s really a matter of preference. Some people like Witherspoon, some like Gonzalez, some like Penn State’s Joey Porter Jr. As a note, Gonzalez is the top corner off the board in this mock; he goes to the Raiders at No. 7.

A trade makes sense with the No. 30 pick. (Edwards has the Cardinals taking Georgia’s Nolan Smith, by the way.) The Eagles right now don’t have any picks from Rounds 4-6 and this would change that. The Cardinals pick is the third in the fourth round. If the Eagles have a few players they like when they’re on the clock at 30, then a modest trade down is certainly in the cards.

Eddie Brown, The San Diego Union-Tribune

10. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

What they said: Free agency could ravage the NFC Champions, especially in the secondary and All-Pro Darius Slay just requested a trade to boot. Witherspoon finished with the highest coverage grade (92.5) in the FBS, according to Pro Football Focus. The ball skills and impressive route recognition is obvious — three interceptions and 14 passes defensed (tied-for-8th in FBS).

30. Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

What they said: Jalen Hurts had to carry the entire offensive load with his arm and legs in the Super Bowl, while both Miles Sanders and Boston Scott face free agency. There’s bell-cow, dual-threat potential with Gibbs — there’s shades of Alvin Kamara and Jamaal Charles in his game. He features electric speed with pass-catching ability and an advanced route tree.

My take on the haul: Another pick for Witherspoon, who has clearly become the most popular pick for the Eagles in these mock drafts. As for the Gibbs pick, yeah, it still seems unlikely the Eagles will use a first-round pick on a running back. They haven’t done so since 1986. But maybe this could be the year. Miles Sanders is a free agent, the Eagles have two first-rounders and they have a team they hope can still compete to win a Super Bowl in 2023. The top running back in this class, Bijan Robinson, went to the Titans at No. 11 in this mock.

Ben Standig, The Athletic

10. Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

What they said: The Eagles’ needs could shuffle depending on which of their high-priced players remain and which coveted free agents, such as DT Javon Hargrave, return. But they’ll likely lose one of their starting cornerbacks — free agent James Bradberry or Darius Slay ($26.1 million cap hit) — which slants the current thinking that way. Witherspoon skipped combine workouts and last week’s pro day because of a hamstring injury. He’ll have a solo workout on April 5 to confirm his impressive tape.

30. Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

What they said: Keeping Brandon Graham bolsters Philly’s chances of defending its NFC title, but the deal was for just one year and the Eagles’ D-line is filled with free agents, all in their 30s. It won’t be surprising if a team picking in the teens falls for the bendy and versatile White’s potential.

My take on the haul: I suppose the amount of mocks that have the Eagles taking a cornerback should not be surprising. We already knew Bradberry was going to be a free agent and the Slay situation doesn’t make the Eagles any more stable at the position. It has been two decades since the Eagles took a corner in the first round but there are reasons to do it this year. Gonazalez yet again goes first but there’s a chance the Eagles like Witherspoon more anyway.

White is a big edge rusher at 6-5, 285 pounds and he had 7 1/2 sacks and 14 TFLs last season withe Georgia Tech. Because of his size and athleticism, White is a versatile defensive line piece, which should be important to the Eagles, even under new defensive coordinator Sean Desai. NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah has been a big fan of White’s, calling him one of his favorite players in this draft:

