2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Experts believe Bears will trade back from No. 1

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.

There should be no shortage of trade partners for the top spot. And in the latest round of mock drafts, it’s clear people believe the Indianapolis Colts will be trading up to No. 1.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts, where the Bears manage to trade down for additional capital and still land a top defensive prospect.

USA Today: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

USA Today Sports’ Nate Davis has the Bears staying put at No. 1 overall and landing a dominant defensive tackle in Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

A plethora of options here, and GM Ryan Poles has numerous needs to address. Pass rusher should most certainly be under consideration for a team that recorded a league-low 20 sacks. Offensive line would make sense given the Bears need to put more pieces (and protection) around QB Justin Fields. Trading down a few spots with a team in need of a franchise passer obviously is a viable path – though Poles didn’t completely rule out a quarterback for himself, and that would open up an entirely different can of worms. But let’s go with Carter to anchor a defense that surrendered the most points in the league and was the NFC’s worst against the run (157.3 yards allowed per game). The 6-3, 300-pounder’s sack numbers (3 last year) won’t wow you. But the All-American is cat quick, lines up at all points along the front, can push the pocket and gets exceptional penetration and is especially effective at swallowing running backs. Chicago coach Matt Eberflus, who previously ran the Colts defense, might see his new version of DeForest Buckner.

NFL.com: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has Chicago remaining at first overall, since there are no trades in this mock, where they land the disruptive three-technique to power the Bears’ defense.

I’m not projecting trades in a mock draft this early in the offseason, but I’ll be surprised if the Bears end up holding onto the No. 1 overall pick. That said, I don’t think they’ll move down beyond the range of one of the top defensive players.

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama - TRADE!

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has the Bears trading back three spots with the Colts. Chicago receives Picks 4, 35 and 106, as well as a 2024 first-rounder and third-rounder, plus a 2025 second-round pick.

With the fourth overall pick, the Bears select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. to help bolster their pass rush.

Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts’ selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick, plus a 2025 second-round choice.

The Draft Network: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State - TRADE!

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Draft Network’s Keith Sanchez has the Bears finding a trade partner in the Raiders, who move up six spots to land their quarterback. Meanwhile, Chicago lands additional picks and selects Ohio State offensive tackle Paris Johnson Jr. with the seventh overall pick.

There have been a lot of rumors swirling that the Bears should trade Justin Fields and draft Bryce Young with the No. 1 pick. But I believe the Bears have faith in Fields’ skill set as a player and opt to instead get better around him. Chicago trades back in this NFL mock draft and decides to help Fields with OL Paris Johnson Jr. Johnson has experience playing multiple positions and should be an immediate plug-and-play starter to help give Fields more protection.

Draft Wire: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia - TRADE!

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has Chicago moving back three spots with the Colts. Not only do they acquire additional draft capital, but they still manage to land arguably the top defensive prospect in Carter at fourth overall.

This is an ideal scenario for the Bears, who get additional draft picks to move down a few spots, and still end up with one of the prospects they could have happily taken at No. 1 overall. Carter is a disruptive force at the point of attack, and would make an immediate impact for a defensive front desperate for playmakers.

For The Win: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia - TRADE!

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

For The Win’s Christian D’Andrea has Chicago trading back twice inside the top four with the Texans (moving up from 2 to 1) and the Colts (moving up from 4 to 2). When all is said and done, the Bears land the No. 4 pick, No. 33 pick, as well as Indianapolis’ 2024 first-rounder and Houston’s 2024 second-round pick.

With the fourth overall pick, Chicago still lands who might be the top guy on their draft board in Carter.

Well, well, well. The Bears trade down twice, pick up a boatload of draft assets, and still get the player who may have made the most sense for them at No. 1 overall. Carter is a versatile monster who can line up in multiple positions on the defensive line and breed havoc from each. The Georgia product is arguably 2023’s top prospect. He’s a block-consuming black hole in the middle of the field with absurd power and speed at 310 pounds. He’s got Aaron Donald/Chris Jones potential, and it’s no coincidence those two have won Super Bowls in each of the past two Februarys.

Pro Football Network: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline has Chicago staying put at No. 1, where they select Carter, who many believe is the best prospect in the draft. Still, Pauline acknowledges the Bears will most likely field trade offers.

The Bears can use help all over the field, but taking the best player available is the best strategy at this point. Jalen Carter is a freakish presence who can slide into a barren Bears’ front seven and anchor the unit for years. A trade-down makes sense if Chicago receives quality offers for QB-needy teams, but going too far down puts them at risk of missing out on Carter and/or Will Anderson Jr.

The 33rd Team: EDGE Will Anderson Jr., Alabama - TRADE!

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The 33rd Team has the Bears trading back with the Colts. Chicago receives Picks 4, 35 and 79 in 2023, as well as Indianapolis’ 2024 first-rounder.

With that fourth overall pick, the Bears land a dominant edge rusher Anderson, who fills one of the team’s biggest holes.

The Bears bolster their pass rush with the best edge player in the draft. Chicago only registered 20 sacks in 2022, which was last in the NFL. Will Anderson Jr. had 17.5 of them by himself as a sophomore.

CBS Sports: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell has the Bears staying put at first overall, where they land an impact defender in Carter to anchor the defensive line.

The Bears need help at a number of positions across the board, so why not go get the top prospect in the draft? Carter is listed at 6-foot-3, 300 pounds, 2 inches taller and 20 pounds heavier than the Rams’ destroyer of offenses, Aaron Donald. Carter’s production makes him the best defensive player on Georgia’s back-to-back national title teams that were loaded with NFL talent, leading the way with 66 pressures and 15.5 tackles for loss the last two seasons. Watching him in person against TCU in the College Football Playoff National Championship game, it was mind-blowing to see his fluidity as he smoothly moved Horned Frogs offensive linemen out of the way with ease.

Vikings Wire: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech - TRADE!

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings Wire’s Kevin Fielder has the Bears trading back three spots with the Colts. In exchange, Chicago lands Picks 4 and 35, as well as a 2024 first-rounder and 2024 third-round selection.

With the fourth overall pick, the Bears draft Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson after missing out on Jalen Carter and Will Anderson.

Missing out on Will Anderson and Jalen Carter is a nightmare scenario for the Chicago Bears, but Tyree Wilson is still a good consolation prize. Wilson might not have the same upside as Anderson, but his versatility and size are unique. He’ll need to clean up his pass rush moves and find different ways to win as an edge rusher, but there is a clear base to work with. For the Chicago Bears, Wilson could boost the pass rush potential of their defensive line.

Jaguars Wire: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia - TRADE!

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Jaguars Wire’s Adam Stites has Chicago finding a trade partner in Indianapolis. The Bears land Picks 4 and 35, as well as a second- or third-round selection in 2024.

With the fourth overall pick, Chicago manages to land arguably the best prospect in the draft in Carter.

No team allowed more points during the 2022 season than the Bears. Adding a 6’3, 300-pound destroyer of worlds to the middle of the defense is a good place to start the rebuild.

