2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears have multiple suitors looking to trade for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.

And while the Indianapolis Colts make the most sense as a trade partner, there are some other options in the latest round of mock drafts.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts following the divisional round of the playoffs, where Chicago finds several trade partners for the top selection.

ESPN: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

ESPN’s Mel Kiper released his first mock draft, where he has the Bears staying put at first overall and selecting Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

I thought long and hard about a trade here, with the Colts, Raiders and Panthers as the top candidates to move up for a quarterback. And if I’m Chicago general manager Ryan Poles and I can move down a few spots, add premium picks and still get my choice of the best defensive prospects, I’d make a deal. It takes two teams to make a trade, however, and that’s never a guarantee. For now, let’s stick with the Bears keeping this pick. Chicago’s roster needs help from top to bottom, but its defense was particularly dreadful in 2022, ranking last in the league in sacks (20) and points allowed per game (27.2). It has to be D all the way for wherever the Bears make their selection. Carter, an explosive interior pass-rusher and run-stuffer, gets the nod over Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. on my Big Board. He’s the best player in this draft, a Day 1 starter in the middle of this defense.

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

CBS Sports’ Josh Edwards has the Bears trading back from first overall in a three-way trade with the Panthers and Cardinals. In this scenario, Chicago lands the third overall selection, which they use to select Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

Chicago attempts to upgrade its pass rush with the selection of Will Anderson Jr. The Bears want to move back from No. 1 overall without sacrificing the chance to select a top defensive talent like Jalen Carter or Anderson. A three-way trade with Carolina and Arizona makes that possible as the Cardinals trade back to pick up additional draft capital in Monti Ossenfort’s first year.

NFL.com: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah believes the Bears will look to trade out of the No. 1 pick. But if they can’t, Jeremiah has Chicago selecting Carter with the first overall pick.

I’m sure the Bears would love to trade out of this pick. If that option isn’t available — or the offers fail to meet their asking price — Carter would be an immediate difference-maker on all three downs.

Pro Football Focus: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

PFF’s Marcus Mosher has Chicago trading out of the No. 1 pick with the Colts, who select Kentucky quarterback Will Levis. The Bears get the fourth overall pick — along with a draft haul — and get a disruptive defender in Carter.

If the Bears fail to find a trade partner at No. 1, they might go with Jalen Carter. But in this mock, they are able to trade down and still get the generational defensive tackle prospect. Carter is a highly disruptive defensive tackle who can be nearly unblockable in one-on-one situations. The Bears have a long way to go on defense, but adding a talent like Carter would speed up the rebuild.

Draft Wire: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has the Bears trading back from the top spot with the Colts, who land their quarterback in C.J. Stroud. Meanwhile, Chicago gets an additional pick and still lands a defensive stud in Carter at No. 4.

What a win for the Bears, who move down three spots, load up on additional pick, and still land one of this year’s top overall prospects at a huge position of need. Carter is a disruptive force at the point of attack, and would give the Bears an immediate cornerstone around whom they can rebuild their once proud defense.

NFL.com: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks has the Bears electing to draft someone with the No. 1 pick, where they land a generational edge rusher in Anderson.

Head coach Matt Eberflus needs a disruptive edge rusher to make his version of the Tampa 2 defense work.

CBS Sports: LB Trenton Simpson (Clemson)

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has the Bears trading back from No. 1 with the Raiders, who draft quarterback C.J. Stroud. Chicago gets the No. 7 pick, second-, third- and fifth-round picks in 2023, as well as a 2024 first- and third-round picks and first- and fourth-round picks in 2025.

While that draft haul would be a dream come true, the Bears’ selection at seventh overall is a little questionable. Trapasso has them selecting Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson.

Simpson can become the quarterback of the Bears defense. He has that type of high-end athletic skill set. In the trade back, the Bears get this pick from the Raiders along with their 2023 picks in Round 2, Round 3 and Round 5, a 2024 first and third, plus a 2025 first and fourth.

Sports Illustrated: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer has Chicago staying put at first overall and landing a disruptive defender in Carter, who could be the cornerstone of this defense.

Bears GM Ryan Poles helped build a defense in Kansas City whose best player was a disruptive, interior war daddy. Bears coach Matt Eberflus was in Indianapolis when the Colts traded for that kind of guy, DeForest Buckner, and built his final defense as coordinator there around his talents. Carter, to be sure, is that kind of guy. I’ve heard him compared to Fletcher Cox. I’ve heard him compared to Ndamukong Suh. He has that kind of potential, and in this case would give Chicago’s GM and coach a familiar baseline to build off on defense.

The 33rd Team: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

The 33rd Team has the Bears trading back from No. 1 with the Colts. In the trade, Chicago gets Indianapolis’ No. 4 pick, along with their second (35) and third (79) round selections in 2023, as well as a 2024 first-rounder. In exchange, the Bears send the first pick and their fourth-rounder (102).

With the fourth overall pick, Chicago lands an elite defender in Anderson, who will provide a huge upgrade to their pass rush.

Anderson starts from Day 1 and immediately improves their ability to get after the quarterback. He had 34.5 sacks and 58.5 tackles for a loss in three seasons. The Bears turn the No. 1 pick and their fourth-round selection into the top player on their board (Will Anderson), the 35th and 79th picks in this draft and an additional first-round pick in 2024.

The Draft Network: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

The Draft Network has the Bears trading with a familiar face in the Colts, who move up to land their quarterback in Will Levis. Chicago receives Indy’s No. 4 pick, their second-rounder in 2023 (36) and a 2024 first-round pick.

With the fourth overall pick, the Bears land a disruptive three-technique in Carter.

Trading out of the first overall selection was the right move in this NFL mock draft for the Bears—especially if it means being able to add an absolute stud like Jalen Carter in the process. Carter’s a game-wrecking talent on the defensive interior. His ability as a run defender and interior pass rusher is game-changing. Chicago needs a blue-chip playmaker.

Touchdown Wire: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar has the Bears trading back from No. 1 with a surprising team — the Seahawks, who move up to select defensive tackle Jalen Carter. Meanwhile, Chicago moves back, loads up on draft capital and still lands an impact defender in Anderson at No. 5.

The Bears move down and still get the transcendent defensive lineman they need. No FBS edge-rusher had more sacks than Anderson’s 14 in the 2022 season, and his 65 total pressures ranked third among FBS edge-rushers, behind Bowling Green’s Karl Brooks, and San Jose State’s Viliami Fehoko. Anderson is a ready-made, plug-and-play NFL prospect who has the potential to sidestep the usual first-year growing pains at the position.

Pro Football Network: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings has Chicago trading back one spot with the Texans, who make sure they get their top quarterback in Alabama’s Bryce Young. In exchange, the Bears get quite a haul for only moving back one spot: Picks 2, 12 and 73 in 2023 and first- and third-round picks in 2024.

The only thing more concerning than the Bears’ pass blocking in 2022 was their near-complete lack of a pass-rushing presence on the edge. At the very least, Will Anderson Jr. changes that the day he walks through the door at Halas Hall with his ruthless disposition.

Sporting News: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer has the Bears staying put at No. 1, although he acknowledges they’ll look to trade back. With the top selection, Chicago lands a top defensive prospect in Anderson.

The Bears, picking first overall for the first time since 1947, shouldn’t need to consider QB with the passing and running ceiling of big-armed Justin Fields. The ideal scenario is trading down for extra first-down selection power with a team looking to jump the Texans for a particular franchise QB. If the Bears stay, they should look to get familiar defensive pop. Getting this cornerstone pass rusher and active all-around playmaker is great call. Anderson would give them a new Khalil Mack after also saying goodbye to Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith on the second level.

Chicago Sun-Times: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

Chicago Sun-Times’ Jason Lieser has the Bears trading out of the top spot with the Colts, who move up for a quarterback. In exchange, Chicago receives first-round picks in 2024 and 2025 to move back to No. 4.

Even after missing out on Anderson, the Bears get a game-changing player. This is an essential position in Matt Eberflus and Alan Williams’ defense — Remember their $40.5 million offer to Larry Ogunjobi? — and Carter was by far the best in college football.

247 Sports: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

247 Sports’ Montel Hardy has the Bears staying at No. 1 and taking a disruptive interior lineman in Carter.

Bears head coach, Matt Eberflus places a very high value on the three-technique position within his system. In the past, his Colts team had good, but not great tight ends and in Chicago he may be looking for someone he can use similar to Deforest Buckner. Recently, he mentioned this position is “the engine that makes everything go”. Carter’s athleticism, block destruction, range and raw power make him an elite prospect in this class. His motor doesn’t always run hot, but when it does he brings juice that no one else in this class has.

Draft Wire: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Draft Wire’s Natalie Miller has Chicago selecting Anderson with the first overall pick. But that’s because there are no trades in this mock draft.

There is of course a lot of speculation that this pick could be moved for the right price, to a team willing to move up and grab a franchise signal caller. That said, this mock draft doesn’t have any trades, so that simply won’t happen here. Realistically, Chicago could very well not get the asking price needed to pass on an all-star edge rusher such as Anderson, who many consider to be a franchise player in the mold of a Myles Garrett. He is the most productive defensive player in the country, and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him go here.

Bears Wire: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

Bears Wire’s Alyssa Barbieri has Chicago trading back from first overall with Indianapolis to acquire a haul. With that No. 4 selection, the Bears land a disruptive three-technique in Jalen Carter, who can become a cornerstone in Matt Eberflus’ defense.

