2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Top trade partner emerges for Bears at No. 1

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.

There should be no shortage of trade partners for the top spot, as evidenced in the latest round of mock drafts. And in the latest round of mock drafts, there’s one team linked to the Bears more than anyone else.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts after the Super Bowl, where Chicago finds some enticing trade offers at No. 1 but still lands a top defender in Will Anderson or Jalen Carter.

ESPN: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

ESPN’s Todd McShay has Chicago trading back three spots with the Colts. The Bears acquire Indy’s first-rounder (4), second rounder (35), as well as a fifth rounder and potentially a first-round pick in 2024.

With the No. 4 pick, Chicago drafts Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter.

So in this scenario, the Bears move down, pick up more picks and still manage to get a player they might draft at No. 1 if they stay home. That’s a pretty solid Thursday night for GM Ryan Poles. Carter’s production might not wow you (six sacks and 16.5 tackles for loss over the past two years), but he dealt with a knee injury this season and was behind numerous first-rounders on Georgia’s 2021 depth chart. Make no mistake: Carter is the real deal. He fires off the ball and uses his excellent strength to push blockers backward. Last season, Chicago was 32nd in sacks (20) and 27th in run defense (4.9 yards allowed per carry), and coach Matt Eberflus would love to have someone like Carter in the middle of that defensive line to create disruption.

NFL.com: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

NFL.com’s Chad Reuter has the Bears making two trades inside the top four with the Texans and Colts. On top of landing additional draft capital, Chicago selects Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. at fourth overall.

Chicago adds to its haul, trading back another two spots and still landing Anderson, an all-around talent on the edge. The ‘Bama defender addresses a major need for the Bears, who finished with a league-low 20 sacks in 2022.

PFF: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

Pro Football Focus’ Michael Renner has Chicago trading back with the Colts in exchange for Picks 4 and 34, as well as a 2024 second-rounder. With the fourth pick, the Bears land an elite edge rusher in Anderson.

Trading back to Pick No. 4 makes the most sense from the Bears’ perspective because they’ll be drafting a player here in Anderson who they’d be more than happy to draft at No. 1 overall if there were no quarterbacks available à la 2022. Anderson racked up 207 pressures in three seasons with the Tide.

The Draft Network: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Draft Network’s Brentley Weissman has Chicago staying put at No. 1 overall and landing a talented pass rusher in Anderson.

I elected not to do trades in this version of the NFL mock draft as I feel like by my next one, the trades will sort themselves out. So, with that said, the Bears are on the clock. Chicago needs help along both sides of the line of scrimmage so they decide to take the best player available and in my eyes, it’s Alabama’s Will Anderson Jr. Anderson is an explosive pass rusher who can win in many different ways.

Draft Wire: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has the Bears finding a trade partner in the Colts in a package that would include Picks 4 and 35, as well as a 2024 first-rounder.

This is an ideal scenario for the Bears, who get additional draft picks to move down a few spots, and still end up with one of the prospects they could have happily taken at No. 1 overall. Carter is a disruptive force at the point of attack, and would make an immediate impact for a defensive front desperate for playmakers.

The 33rd Team: QB Bryce Young (Alabama)

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

The 33rd Team has the Bears trading quarterback Justin Fields to the Panthers for the No. 9 pick. They have Chicago staying put at first overall and drafting Alabama quarterback Bryce Young.

The Chicago Bears pull off a shocking trade sending Justin Fields to the Carolina Panthers for the ninth pick of the draft, and here they pick Young. The Bears feel like Young is just too talented to pass up and hand the keys to the franchise to the rookie.

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has the Bears trading back with the Colts, where they get the No. 4 pick, along with second- and fourth-round picks in 2023, 2024 first- and third-round picks and a 2025 second rounder.

With the No. 4 pick, Chicago lands a talented edge rusher in Anderson.

Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts’ selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick, plus a 2025 second-round choice.

NBC Sports Chicago: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

NBC Sports Chicago’s Glynn Morgan has the Bears staying put at first overall — although they’ll likely trade back. With the top pick, Chicago lands a disruptive three-technique in Carter.

I’m fully convinced there is a 90 plus percent chance the Bears will trade away the first overall pick for more draft capital. There are so many areas of concern for Chicago, it might be considered gross negligence to not secure more draft picks by trading down. Carter is a disruptive playmaker who is arguably the best non-quarterback prospect in this upcoming draft. Chicago’s 4-3 defensive front requires a catalyst at the 3-technique position and Carter’s size demeanor and skill set make him ideal for the Bears.

Chicago Sun Times: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Sun-Time’s Patrick Finley has Chicago trading back three spots with Indianapolis, who get their quarterback in Bryce Young. The Bears land two first rounders from the Colts, including the fourth pick, which they use to land Anderson.

The team that gave up the most points? The Bears, who seem more likely to fill their glaring need at defensive tackle via free agency. After trading down to get the Colts’ first-round draft pick in 2024, they’d be thrilled with either SEC defensive stud.

Sporting News: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

USA Today Sports

Sporting News’ Vinnie Iyer has Chicago remaining atop the draft, where they select Anderson with the first overall pick.

The Bears, picking first overall for the first time since 1947, shouldn’t need to consider QB with the passing and running ceiling of big-armed Justin Fields. The ideal scenario is trading down for extra first-down selection power with a team looking to jump the Texans for a particular franchise QB. If the Bears stay, they should look to get familiar defensive pop. Anderson would give them a new Khalil Mack after also saying goodbye to Robert Quinn and Roquan Smith on the second level.

FOX Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

FOX Sports’ Jason McIntyre has Chicago staying put at No. 1 overall, tough he notes that the Bears will most likely trade back. With the top pick, they land arguably the best prospect in Anderson.

The best move here is to trade down and acquire more picks to bolster a roster that’s very weak outside of Justin Fields. If they do stay here, there isn’t an offensive lineman who rates highly enough to warrant the pick, so you boost the pass rush with the best edge rusher in the draft.

Bears Wire: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bears Wire’s Jarrett Bailey has Chicago finding a trade partner in the Colts, where they land additional draft capital and still manage to land perhaps their top choice at No. 4 in Carter.

The Bears need a game-wrecker in their front seven. Many believe Carter to be the best player in the draft. Moving down plus still getting him would be a huge feather in their cap.

Vikings Wire: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings Wire’s Matt Anderson has Chicago staying put at first overall and landing an impact defender in Carter.

The Bears could trade back here, and they most likely will. In this mock draft, they stand pat and grab one of the top talents in the draft Jalen Carter. Carter’s incredible explosiveness and power are ones that the Bears can’t pass up, and he’d be an instant impact player for the Bears.

