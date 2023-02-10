2023 NFL mock draft roundup: Bears field offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 season with the worst record in the league. But they also landed the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft.

General manager Ryan Poles has an important decision to make with the selection. But, naturally, the expectation is Chicago will explore trading back with a team willing to pay handsomely to move up to first overall and land the quarterback of their choosing, be it Alabama’s Bryce Young, Ohio State’s CJ Stroud or Kentucky’s Will Levis.

There should be no shortage of trade partners for the top spot, as evidenced in the latest round of mock drafts. But if the Bears stay put at No. 1, it’s a tossup between Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter or Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts ahead of the Super Bowl, where Chicago finds an enticing trade offer or stays put at No. 1 for a generational talent on defense.

NFL.com: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein has the Bears staying put at No. 1 and landing a disruptive defensive tackle in Georgia’s Jalen Carter.

I’m not making a trade projection in Mock 1.0, so we will give the Bears a dominant interior defender with the ability to help the run defense and pass rush.

The Athletic: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The Athletic’s Diante Lee believes Chicago will field offers for the top pick. And unless they get a substantial offer, this mock has the Bears taking Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. at first overall.

Short of a Godfather offer — I’ll guess the starting price would be two first-rounders and a pair of Day 2 picks — Chicago would be at peace taking the best player. There’s going to be pressure for QB-needy franchises not to be last in line, but if Chicago trades down, it will want to stay in range to leave the first round with a surefire playmaker. Will Anderson Jr. fits that description in spades, even if it means the Bears staying put. It’s hard to conceive of a college player’s “down” year resulting in a combined 27 tackles for loss and sacks, but Anderson’s 2021 season set an impossible bar. The edge rusher is one of the most productive defensive players in NCAA history and will blow up the combine. He also has a relentless motor, which will help set his floor at “productive professional” and his ceiling at “perennial All-Pro.”

Story continues

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

CBS Sports’ Chris Trapasso has the Bears trading back with the Colts. In this mock trade, Chicago lands the No. 4 pick, as well as their second- (35) and fourth-round picks (106). The Bears also get the Colts’ 2024 first- and third-round selections and a 2025 second-rounder.

With that fourth selection, Chicago lands Anderson (with Carter off the board).

Anderson gives me serious Khalil Mack vibes, which makes this perfect for the Bears, particularly after trading back. In the trade, the Bears get this pick, the Colts’ selections in Round 2 and Round 4 along with a 2024 first-round pick and third-round pick, plus a 2025 second-round choice.

The Draft Network: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The Draft Network’s Kyle Crabbs has Chicago staying put at No. 1 and landing an explosive edge rusher in Anderson.

Listen, we all know that the Bears are hoping to be sitting on a winning ticket for a plethora of draft picks. But if they are unable to find a partner, drafting one of the two disruptive defensive talents in Will Anderson Jr. or Jalen Carter is the proper play from a value perspective. I’m sure you’ll get back to your regularly scheduled “trade scenario” programming in next week’s NFL mock draft, but the MDM has different plans for you this week, Chicago.

The 33rd Team: OT Broderick Jones (Georgia) - TRADE!

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The 33rd Team has the Bears trading back three spots with the Colts and picking up some additional draft capital. Chicago lands Indianapolis’ first (4), second (35) and third (79) round picks, along with a 2024 first-rounder.

With the fourth overall pick, the Bears get Justin Fields some help in Georgia tackle Broderick Jones.

The Bears pick a blue chip offensive tackle prospect in Broderick Jones who will protect the passer and move people in the run game. The Bears would be committing to Justin Fields in this scenario, so protecting him should be their first priority.

Pro Football Network: WR Jordan Addison (USC) - TRADE!

Ezra Shaw/Getty Images

Pro Football Network’s Ben Rolfe has Chicago trading back eight spots with Carolina. With the Bears moving that far down, the Panthers give up their first (9), second (39), third (93) round picks in 2023, along with a 2024 first-rounder and 2024 third-round selection.

With the ninth overall pick, Chicago gets Fields a playmaker at wide receiver in USC’s Jordan Addison.

Dropping this far down the top 10 is a risk for the Bears. If there are offers on the table from the Colts or Lions, then staying in the top four or six might be tempting. Staying in that region would give them a shot at Anderson, Carter, Murphy, Johnston, and Johnson, all at positions that can be considered needs. It would also be intriguing to see if the Bears would drop back further if there is someone still clamoring for Levis here. If they stay here, with the board how it is, then getting another pass-catching weapon for Justin Fields is a smart move, and Jordan Addison is a nice complement to Darnell Mooney and Chase Claypool. Addison is a multi-dimensional pass catcher who could very easily be the WR1 on this team. This landing spot is not ideal from a fantasy perspective. Not only is the situation crowded with Mooney, Claypool, and Cole Kmet, but the offense will likely lean more towards being run-heavy with Fields under center. In this landing spot, Addison’s value in rookie drafts could drop outside the top five, depending on other players’ landing spots.

Draft Wire: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama)

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Draft Wire’s Luke Easterling has Chicago sticking at No. 1 — although he notes they’ll most likely look to trade down — and land some pass rush help with the selection of Anderson.

The Bears are in a perfect spot here, with the No. 1 overall pick, no need at quarterback, and multiple prospects at other positions of need who are worthy of this selection. If they don’t trade down, I think Anderson gets the nod over Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter, but Chicago really can’t go wrong either way here.

CBS Sports: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

CBS Sports’ Ryan Wilson has the Bears trading back with the Colts in exchange for Indy’s first (4), second (36) and third rounder (80), along with a 2024 second rounder.

With the fourth overall selection, Chicago lands an elite edge rusher in Anderson to shore up a weak pass rush.

Will Anderson could very easily be the No. 1 pick in this draft but the Bears trade down and still land an elite pass rusher here.

Pro Football Network: EDGE Will Anderson Jr. (Alabama) - TRADE!

USA Today Sports

Pro Football Network’s Ian Cummings has Chicago finding a trade partner in Indianapolis, who move up to select quarterback C.J. Stroud. The Bears receive picks No. 4 and 35, as well as 2024 first and third rounders.

With the fourth selection, Chicago lands Anderson (with Carter already off the board).

The Colts are an especially appealing trade partner for the Bears. Why? Because Chicago can trade back to No. 4 overall and still acquire one of Carter or Will Anderson Jr. Both prospects have a case to be the best in the 2023 NFL Draft. Anderson, in particular, has rare destructive consistency with his blend of burst, power, lateral agility, and urgency.

Bears Wire: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Bears Wire’s Nate Atkins has Chicago trading back with the Panthers for a draft haul. The Bears land picks in 2023 (9, 39, 93 and 114), as well as a first-rounder in 2024 and 2025. The Panthers receive the No. 1 pick, as well as third (103) and fifth (150) rounders in 2023.

With the No. 9 pick, Chicago lands Carter, who falls in what could be a quarterback-heavy top 10.

Carter is considered by many as the best prospect in the draft. He was a disruptive force from the middle of Georgia’s defensive line accumulating 18.5 tackles for loss, six sacks, and two forced fumbles.

Vikings Wire: DT Jalen Carter (Georgia) - TRADE!

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings Wire’s Tyler Forness has the Bears trading back three spots with the Colts, where they land Indy’s first (4) and second (35) round picks, as well as a 2024 first-rounder and 2025 second-round pick for Nos. 1 and 136.

There is no better fit for the Bears in this draft than getting Carter. A dominant force at 3T is what makes this defense go and he is every bit as dominant in college as Ndomukong Suh was. The trade gives the Bears more draft capital over the next three years to truly build this organization around Justin Fields.

Story originally appeared on Bears Wire