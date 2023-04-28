2023 NFL mock draft rounds 2-3 on Day 2

The 2023 NFL draft is taking place Thursday-Saturday in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft was held Thursday.

Former Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright was selected in the first round (No. 10 overall) by Chicago.

Rounds 2-3, will be held Friday, starting at 7 p.m. EDT and can be watched on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.

Rounds 2-3 will consist of picks 32-102.

2023 NFL draft: Vols’ best available players for Day 2

Lance Zierlein of NFL.com released a mock draft on Friday for rounds 2-3 on Day 2.

Four former Vols are listed on Zierlein’s Day 2 mock draft and are listed below.

Jalin Hyatt

Team: Carolina

Round: 2

Pick: No. 39

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot

Weight: 176 pounds

Cedric Tillman

Team: Green Bay

Round: 2

Pick: No. 42

Position: Wide receiver

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 213 pounds

Byron Young

Team: Arizona

Round: 3

Pick: No. 81

Position: Edge

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 250 pounds

Hendon Hooker

Team: Minnesota

Round: 3

Pick: No. 87

Position: Quarterback

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 217 pounds

