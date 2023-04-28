2023 NFL mock draft rounds 2-3 on Day 2
The 2023 NFL draft is taking place Thursday-Saturday in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft was held Thursday.
Former Tennessee offensive lineman Darnell Wright was selected in the first round (No. 10 overall) by Chicago.
Rounds 2-3, will be held Friday, starting at 7 p.m. EDT and can be watched on NFL Network, ESPN and ABC.
Rounds 2-3 will consist of picks 32-102.
2023 NFL draft: Vols’ best available players for Day 2
Lance Zierlein of NFL.com released a mock draft on Friday for rounds 2-3 on Day 2.
Four former Vols are listed on Zierlein’s Day 2 mock draft and are listed below.
Jalin Hyatt
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Carolina
Round: 2
Pick: No. 39
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot
Weight: 176 pounds
Cedric Tillman
Steve Roberts-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Green Bay
Round: 2
Pick: No. 42
Position: Wide receiver
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 213 pounds
Byron Young
Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Arizona
Round: 3
Pick: No. 81
Position: Edge
Height: 6-foot-2
Weight: 250 pounds
Hendon Hooker
Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports
Team: Minnesota
Round: 3
Pick: No. 87
Position: Quarterback
Height: 6-foot-3
Weight: 217 pounds
