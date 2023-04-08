2023 NFL mock draft round-up: Experts have the Eagles reloading in the trenches with 10th pick

The NFL draft is now three weeks out, and the Eagles is in a prime position to land impact defenders with two first-round picks.

Philadelphia has the No. 10 overall pick, and draft experts believe the Birds will stick with Howie Roseman’s blueprint of building from the inside out.

The Eagles led the NFL in sacks last season, and after losing Javon Hargrave and three other key defenders, the team will look to reload on edge with a handful of versatile defenders set to be available.

Touchdown Wire :10. Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia



Touchdown Wire has Philadelphia reloading at edge rusher with former Georgia star Nolan Smith.

Smith is an undersized edge rusher with an elite change of direction and burst.

The 6-foot-3, 235-pound Smith was on his way to a dominant Senior season before suffering a mid-season pectoral injury that cost him the rest of the year.

Smith plays with power, quickness, and explosiveness off the edge and would mesh well with former Georgia teammates Jordan Davis (DT) and Nakobe Dean (LB).

CBS Sports -- Round 1 - Pick 10 Lukas Van Ness

A monster coming off the edge at 6-foot-5, 275 pounds with explosive power and violent hands, the Iowa star can also play inside at tackle. Van Ness posted 10.5 tackles for loss and six sacks this year on his way to being named Second-Team All-Big Ten and dominated the competition while not starting a game for the Hawkeyes.

CBS Sports has Philadelphia landing the Iowa pass rusher.

The Eagles are a smart team, drafting players at positions with established veterans, so they don’t need to scramble as those players age. Van Ness can line up on the edge or move inside and line up across from interior offensive linemen. This pick provides long-term insurance for the 32-year-old Fletcher Cox and/or the 35-year-old Brandon Graham.

NFL.com --Pick 10 Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Nolan Smith Georgia · Edge · Senior

NFL.com’s Adam Rank has the Eagles nabbing the workout warrior.

There is nobody in the world today who remembers Mike Mamula, so don’t worry about those comps flying if you use the extra first you acquired from New Orleans to select this workout warrior. The bottom line is, you need to start replenishing some of the depth you lost during free agency. And you have the luxury of doing that while also landing the best player available. (You might be thinking about Bjian Robinson here, but you just signed Rashaad Penny; you’re good.)

PFF -- Round 1: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State



PFF has Philadelphia adding to its offensive firepower.

It’s unlikely to happen, but the former Ohio State wide receiver would cause havoc for opposing defenses from the slot wide receiver position.

The preseason All-American saw action in just two games after sustaining an injury.

2021 was a different story; the polished pass catcher led Ohio State with 1,606 yards receiving, a Big Ten record.

He finished things off by catching 15 passes for 347 yards and three touchdowns in the Rose Bowl.

10 PHILADELPHIA EAGLES (VIA NO) NOLAN SMITH EDGE RUSHER GEORGIA



The Ringer has Philadelphia taken Smith as well.

Smith is a bit undersized but he makes up for it with truly elite explosiveness off the edge. The Eagles have had a lot of success living by the maxim that there’s no such thing as too many good pass rushers, and they grab a guy here who can figure into the edge rotation early in his career.

The Athletic -- 10. Lukas Van Ness



The Athletic also has Van Ness landing with the Eagles.

Sporting News: 10. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints)

The Sporting News has Philadelphia adding to the NFL’s top offensive line unit.

The Eagles’ offensive line looks set for one more season, losing only guard Isaac Seumalo with Cam Jurgens ready to replace him inside. But center Jason Kelce is 35 and right tackle Lane Johnson will turn 33 soon. Paris Johnson would be a smart stash as a powerful, athletic heir apparent, given he can ace playing everywhere except center, where Jurgens could be moved to replace Kelce in 2024. Howie Roseman makes another near-future starter pick with Hurts’ big contract looming.

Pro Football Network -- 10) Philadelphia Eagles (From NO): Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Pro Football Network has Philadelphia taking the best available offensive lineman.

Peter Skoronski can play tackle, but he could also thrive at guard. Philadelphia might not need him to start at tackle right away with the veterans they have returning, so, at worst, he gives them a starting guard who can fill in on the outside if needed. Skoronski gets to learn from two of the best in the business — Jason Kelce and Lane Johnson — to help him get up to speed for a team with Super Bowl aspirations.

33rd Team -- 10. Philadelphia Eagles *FROM SAINTS Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia



Philadelphia takes Jalen Carter in the latest mock from the 33rd Team.

Howie Roseman and the Philadelphia Eagles’ leadership are secure and confident in their jobs, which allows them to take a chance on a top player with some off-the-field concerns. Jalen Carter (scouting report) will improve this defense from the inside out and allow their outside rushers even more freedom to get to the quarterback.

