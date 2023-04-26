2023 NFL mock draft round-up: Experts make final picks for Bears at No. 9

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore.

While Chicago isn’t in the top spot anymore, they’re in a prime position at ninth overall to land an impact player to help bolster the roster.

In the latest round of NFL mock drafts, there seems to be a consensus among most experts that the Bears will use their first selection on an offensive tackle. And there are three top prospects who are the favorites.

With the NFL draft just a day away, we rounded up the latest mock drafts, where experts make their final picks for the Bears with the ninth overall pick.

USA Today: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

USA Today’s Nate Davis has the Bears landing Georgia edge rusher Nolan Smith at No. 9.

As much help as Chicago still needs, another trade down would make sense … as would additional blocking help and weaponry for QB Justin Fields. But a team that had a league-low 20 sacks in 2022 could certainly use an edge presence, and why not one with Smith’s extraordinary athleticism – including sub-4.4 40 and a 41-inch vertical leap at the combine? Mostly recovered from a torn pectoral muscle that ended his 2022 season, Smith should be ready to wreak havoc in Week 1.

NFL.com: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

NFL.com’s Bucky Brooks has Chicago selecting Northwestern offensive tackle Peter Skoronski at ninth overall.

Protecting Justin Fields is a top priority as the team continues to focus on surrounding its franchise quarterback with a better supporting cast in 2023.

Draft Network: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Network has the Bears selecting Tennessee offensive tackle Darnell Wright at No. 9.

Darnell Wright is a player who the league is higher on than many draft analysts—he’s got a real shot to be the OT1 in this class on Thursday night. The Bears’ interest in Wright is real, so much so that they may avoid the temptation to trade back again to ensure they land him here before the offensive line run starts.

Pro Football Focus: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Focus has Chicago landing Iowa edge rusher Lukas Van Ness at ninth overall.

Chicago adds a young, versatile defensive lineman with tremendous athletic upside. Van Ness’ 27.7% pressure rate on true pass sets in 2022 ranked fourth in the FBS.

CBS Sports: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

CBS Sports’ Garrett Podell has the Bears selecting Skoronski with the No. 9 pick.

Justin Fields got sacked 55 times in 2022, tied for the most along with Russell Wilson. What a better way to fix the issue than by drafting Skoronski, Pro Football Focus’ highest-graded pass blocker (93.0) in all of college football in 2022?

Draft Wire: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Draft Wire’s Jeff Risdon has Chicago helping Justin Fields with Wright at ninth overall.

Building around Justin Fields means keeping him on the field, but also comfortable in the pocket. Wright took a huge step forward in technique and confidence in 2022 and that makes him my target here. Day 1 starter at tackle on whichever side the Bears put him.

Fox Sports: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

USA Today Sports

Fox Sports’ Jason McIntyre has the Bears landing a top tackle in Ohio State’s Paris Johnson Jr. at No. 9.

The Bears have spent lavishly in free agency, but not on the offensive line. The defense has holes, but protect Justin Fields and give him a chance to win.

The 33rd Team: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

The 33rd Team has Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter falling to Chicago at ninth overall.

The Chicago Bears moved from the first pick of the draft to the ninth and still get the player they covet. Carter can be a difference-maker for this defense and will be tough to handle for offensive linemen in the NFC North.

Pro Football Network: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Pro Football Network’s Dalton Miller also has the Bears taking Johnson at No. 9.

Chicago was in a coin-flip situation here. Peter Skoronski is currently a better blocker than Paris Johnson Jr. However, he lacks the kind of length the NFL covets at tackle, and he has only ever played left tackle while at Northwestern. That was the most significant deciding factor here. There are multiple spots that could be addressed on the Bears’ front line, and Johnson has experience at left tackle and right guard over the past two seasons. Johnson might remain on the left side, but Braxton Jones was very good there a season ago. Sliding over to right tackle could be the move for Johnson, and his experience playing on the right side, along with his upside as a blocker, gave him the advantage over Skoronski.

Sporting News: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

USA Today Sports

Sporting News’ Jacob Camenker has Chicago landing a top tackle in Wright with the ninth overall selection.

The run on offensive linemen continues here. The Bears might like it if Paris Johnson was on the board at this spot, but Wright is a very good consolation prize. He projects to be a plug-and-play right tackle, and the Bears would probably prefer to have Wright on the right compared to Teven Jenkins, who was better at guard last year.

NFL.com: DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

NFL.com’s Eric Edholm also believes Carter will fall to the Bears at No. 9.

The Bears met with Jalen Carter multiple times during the pre-draft process, and if they feel comfortable enough with his off-field issues, he could be the pick at No. 9 — and possibly the centerpiece of Matt Eberflus’ defense.

Audacy: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Audacy’s Chris Emma has Chicago landing a top offensive lineman in Skoronski at ninth overall.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles has prioritized taking the best player available, and that would be Skoronski. Though it’s not clear whether his future in the NFL is at guard or tackle, Chicago is willing to select a player rather than a certain position. There’s a strong case to be made that Skoronski has the highest floor of any player in this first round.

NBC Sports Edge: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn

NBC Sports Edge’s Kyle Dvorchak has the Bears drafting Johnson with the No. 9 selection.

No surprises here as the Bears have consistently been expected to take a tackle with their pick and nothing has changed since my last mock.

NY Daily News: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

NY Daily News’ Pat Leonard has Chicago landing a local product in Skoronski at ninth overall.

GM Ryan Poles takes an unanimous All-American tackle from a nearby university who can plug and play at guard in front of Justin Fields.

SB Nation: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

SB Nation’s Ricky O’Donnell has the Bears helping Fields with his former college teammate at No. 9.

It’s all about building around quarterback Justin Fields for the Bears. Chicago added a true No. 1 wide receiver in D.J. Moore in their trade down from the No. 1 overall pick, and expect to get big production out of fellow pass catcher Chase Claypool this season. Now it’s about protecting their franchise QB. Johnson is a standout offensive line prospect who can play several positions. Expect the Bears to slot him in at right tackle if he’s the pick, but he can take over the left side if Braxton Jones doesn’t develop as hoped. Chicago will hope Johnson can both be the best player available, and fill the team’s biggest need.

NFL Wire Network: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

USA Today Sports

Bears Wire’s Alyssa Barbieri has Chicago shoring up the pass protection with the ninth overall selection.

If the Bears don’t find a trade partner at No. 9, it feels like a safe bet that they’ll go offensive tackle with this selection. In this scenario, Chicago reunites Justin Fields with his former Ohio State teammate in Johnson, who looks like a franchise left tackle at 6-foot-6 and 310 pounds. Jones fits the outside zone blocking scheme that Chicago employs, and he would help shore up pass protection and be a solid contributor in the run game. If Johnson lands with the Bears, that means a likely move for Braxton Jones to right tackle.

Bears Wire: WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

USA Today Sports

Bears Wire’s Jarrett Bailey has Chicago adding another weapon for Fields with the ninth pick.

Getting DJ Moore is great — the Bears still need receivers. You can’t have enough weapons in today’s NFL, and they get a great Robin to Moore’s Batman.

Vikings Wire: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Vikings Wire’s Tyler Forness has the Bears landing a versatile offensive lineman in Skoronski at No. 9.

Skoronski can do a little bit of everything. A left tackle by trade, Skoronski has been projected to the inside by multiple analysts similar to Zach Martin. His arms are smaller but his technical savvy is excellent and, while he can likely hang on the outside, guard might be where Skoronski makes an All-Pro team.

The Consensus

Most experts believe the Bears will select an offensive tackle with the ninth overall pick, where it’s overwhelmingly in favor of Peter Skoronski and Paris Johnson Jr. There are also a couple who have Chicago finding a trade partner in the Steelers at No. 9.

OT Paris Johnson Jr. – 5

OT Peter Skoronski – 5

OT Darnell Wright – 3

DT Jalen Carter – 2

EDGE Nolan Smith – 1

WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba: 1

EDGE Lukas Van Ness – 1

