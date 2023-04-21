2023 NFL mock draft round-up: Experts share predictions for Bears at No. 9

The Chicago Bears traded the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft to the Carolina Panthers in exchange for two first-rounders, two second-rounders and wide receiver DJ Moore.

While Chicago isn’t in the top spot anymore, they’re in a prime position at ninth overall to land an impact player to help bolster the roster.

In the latest round of NFL mock drafts, there seems to be a consensus among most experts that the Bears will use their first selection on an offensive tackle. And there are two prospects who are the overwhelming favorites.

We’ve rounded up the latest 2023 NFL mock drafts, where experts believe the Bears will go offense with their first pick — and that could include a trade down scenario.

