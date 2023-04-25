2023 NFL mock draft round-up: Experts share final predictions for Eagles with 30th pick

The 2023 NFL draft is now just two days away, and as the teams manage their final draft boards, the experts are releasing their last mocks.

Philadelphia has been linked to an All-American running back, the top edge rusher, defensive tackle, and offensive tackle on the board.

However, only Howie Roseman knows what he’ll do when placed on the clock. With the final mock drafts pouring in, the consensus at No. 30 Jahmyr Gibbs or Will McDonald IV.

Pick 30 Philadelphia Eagles Bryan Bresee

MJD has Philadelphia landing a defensive tackle at pick No. 30.

The rich keep getting richer as the Eagles add another strong and talented interior defender to their defensive line.

CBS Sports: Round 1 - Pick 30 Nolan Smith EDGE GEORGIA • SR • 6'2" / 238 LBS

Ryan Wilson has the Eagles reloading at edge rusher.

Nolan Smith missed part of the 2022 season with a pectoral injury but he’s is an electric pass rusher when healthy. He’s also a freakish athlete — he ripped off a 4.39 40 at the combine (and was mad about running too slow!). That motor is all over his tape and he’d fill a need in Philly where he could learn from Haason Reddick, who was a similar size coming out of Temple and is now one of the most proficient pass rushers in the league.

Pro Football Network: 30) Philadelphia Eagles: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Ian Valentino has Philadelphia taking the Georgia cornerback.

Getting younger and deeper at defensive end and cornerback for 2024 and beyond is a critical priority for the Eagles in this draft. The next-best cornerback available is Kelee Ringo, who projects as a James Bradberry replacement in the near future. Ringo has excellent play strength and flashes solid ball skills.

The Draft Wire: 30) Philadelphia Eagles - EDGE Will McDonald, Iowa State

Natalie Miller has the Eagles selecting Will McDonald.

With an aging edge rusher group, the Eagles find a versatile and explosive senior in Will McDonald. He can immediately add the burst and power to create a deadly rotation on a dominant defensive line.

CBS Sports: Round 1 - Pick 30 Keeanu Benton DL WISCONSIN • SR • 6'4" / 309 LBS

CBS Sports has Philadelphia snagging the talented defensive tackle.

Similar to Detroit, Philadelphia doubles down on the defensive line. The defensive line has always been a position of strength for the defending NFC champions and it will remain that way under the direction of general manager Howie Roseman.

PFF: 30. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: DT CALIJAH KANCEY, PITTSBURGH

Michael Renner has Philadelphia selecting an Aaron Donald clone.

The rich get richer. Kancey’s short arms and size won’t be for everyone, but it will be for a defensive line that just wants to attack at all costs like the Eagles.

The Ringer: DJ TURNER II DEFENSIVE BACK MICHIGAN

The Ringer has Philadelphia snagging the fastest cornerback in the draft.

C.J. Gardner-Johnson is gone via free agency, and Darius Slay, now 32, isn’t getting any younger. Turner is a souped-up cover man who would add critical depth to Philly’s secondary—plus, he brings the versatility to play both outside and over the slot.

Pro Football Network: 30) Philadelphia Eagles: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

Tommy Garrett has Philadelphia landing the fast-rising cornerback out of Kansas State.

Kansas State CB Julius Brents is my pick for the player who could be this year’s Tariq Woolen. The 6’2″, 198-pound cornerback has all the size and athleticism to be a dominant shutdown corner. He posted a 9.99 RAS and has some of the best instincts on tape in this cornerback class. Philadelphia’s two key positions of need were EDGE and corner, and they walked out of the first round having addressed both, plus adding extra draft capital. Howie Roseman, you did it again, you dirty dog.

Sporting News: 30. Philadelphia Eagles Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama (5-9, 199 pounds)

Sporting News has Philadelphia landing the All-American dual threat.

The Eagles can’t go into the season trusting oft-injured former Seahawk Rashaad Penny as a reliable lead back to replace Miles Sanders and should just make this worthy luxury pick, putting Alabama’s latest star back with Hurts. Gibbs blazed to a 4.36 40-yard dash and also showed tremendous receiving skills on top of being a compact power back capable of holding up for three downs in the Frank Gore vein.

NFL.com: Pick 30 Philadelphia Eagles Will McDonald IV Iowa State · Edge · Senior (RS)

Peter Schrager has the Eagles landing Will McDonald.

The Eagles are always on the hunt for trench talent, and Nick Sirianni has a strong link to Iowa State coach Matt Campbell, his former college teammate at Mount Union. McDonald is a first-round talent.

FMIA/Peter King --30. PHILADELPHIA: Jahmyr Gibbs, running back, Alabama

Peter King has Philadelphia landing Jahnyr Gibbs after passing on Bijan Robinson.

Might not be just the poor man’s Bijan Robinson. With 195 touches in his one year at Alabama, Gibbs averaged 6.1 yards per rush and 10.1 yards per catch, never fumbling. As good as Robinson was as a collegian, Gibbs has a few teams in this draft that liked him over Robinson for the NFL.

USA Today -- 30. Eagles – DE Keion White, Georgia Tech

USA Today has the Eagles landing a versatile pass rusher from Georgia Tech.

Fat chance Roseman sticks and picks with both Round 1 selections, but stranger things have happened. The converted tight end had 7½ sacks and 14 TFLs in 2022 for the Yellow Jackets and is a hustler even at 6-5 and 285 pounds. He’s also strong as an ox, evidenced by his 30 repetitions on the 225-pound bench press at the combine. Philly DE Brandon Graham and DT Fletcher Cox can’t play forever, and White could spell either depending on the situation.

