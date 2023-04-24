2023 NFL mock draft round-up: Experts share final predictions for Eagles at No. 10 overall

The 2023 NFL draft is now just five days away, and as the teams manage their final draft boards, the experts are releasing their last mocks.

Philadelphia has been linked to an All-American running back, the top edge rusher, defensive tackle, and offensive tackle on the board.

However, only Howie Roseman knows what he’ll do when placed on the clock.

With the final mock drafts pouring in, the consensus at No. 10 is Bijan Robinson.

NFL.com -- Maurice Jones-Drew --Pick 10 Philadelphia Eagles (via NO) Bijan Robinson Texas · RB · Junior

MJD has Philadelphia picking the Texas All-American running back

Though Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs is my top running back in this year’s draft class, the Eagles target the uber-productive Texas product. Robinson is a premier playmaker who’ll take pressure off big-money quarterback Jalen Hurts.

CBS Sports -- Ryan Wilson Round 1 - Pick 10 Bijan Robinson RB TEXAS • JR • 5'11" / 215 LBS



Ryan Wilson has the Eagles taking Bijan Robinson at No. 10 overall.

Let’s bring weird from Austin to Philly with this pick. Is it something of a reach to think the Eagles would take a running back with the 10th pick? Yeah, sure. But the team hosted Robinson on a top-30 visit, and while that doesn’t guarantee anything, it is a sign they’re interested. And they should be because Robinson is special — and he’d be a perfect fit in the Eagles’ offense, even with the loss of Shane Steichen. And if the club doesn’t think he’ll be on the board when they’re back on the clock at No. 30, then maybe this isn’t so weird after all, especially with the top two pass rushers and cornerbacks off the board.

Pro Football Network:10) Philadelphia Eagles (From NO): Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Ian Valentino has Philadelphia taking the Iowa pass rusher.

The Philadelphia Eagles will always have a deep array of pass rushers to unleash on opposing quarterbacks. Even with Josh Sweat and Brandon Graham returning, Philly’s depth is starting to look more vulnerable for the future as players age and contracts expire. Lukas Van Ness, who is an impressive athlete with strong technique, can be an early contributor to this defense.

The Draft Wire:10) Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans) - CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

Natalie Miller has Philadelphia selecting Christian Gonzalez.

The Eagles don’t have a lot of holes on the roster, but are aging at the cornerback position. They take a high ceiling and well rounded corner who can quickly develop into one of the best in the league.

CBS Sports: Round 1 - Pick 10 Nolan Smith EDGE GEORGIA • SR • 6'2" / 238 LBS

Josh Edwards has the Eagles selecting Nolan Smith.

Philadelphia throws another pass rusher log onto the fire. The Eagles are a few players away from recreating the 2021 national champion Georgia defense with Nakobe Dean, Jordan Davis and now Nolan Smith.

PFF: 10. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES: EDGE LUKAS VAN NESS, IOWA

Michael Renner has Lukas Van Ness heading to Philadelphia.

Howie Roseman knows how the game is played. He understands that explosive athletes like Van Ness don’t typically last long in addition to how valuable those types of players are in the league. So even if the Iowa edge defender doesn’t fill a “need” for the Eagles, he’s still a long-term value play.

The Ringer: NOLAN SMITH EDGE RUSHER GEORGIA

The Ringer has Philadelphia nabbing Nolan Smith.

After extracting some mid-round value and moving back two spots, the Eagles take who they wanted at no. 10 anyway. Smith is an electric athlete with elite get-off and bendy agility off the edge. The former Bulldogs star can feature in the team’s pass-rush rotation from day one.

NFL.com: Pick 23 Philadelphia Eagles Adebawore Adetomiwa Northwestern · DL · Senior

Chad Reuter has Philadelphia trading back and drafting Northwestern’s versatile edge rusher.

The Eagles could view Adebawore as a defensive end in the Brandon Graham mold or as a 3 technique; he has the athleticism to play either spot.

Pro Football Network:12) Philadelphia Eagles (From CLE via HOU): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Tommy Garrett has Philadelphia landing Myles Murphy.

After gaining more draft capital, Philadelphia ups their pressure rate with Clemson’s Myles Murphy. Murphy is a tall, twitchy edge rusher with elite leverage generation. He recorded 17.5 sacks and 36.5 tackles for loss and 38 games for the Tigers. Philadelphia’s dominant defense just got better. Cornerback will likely be considered at the spot as well.

Sporting News: 10. Philadelphia Eagles (from Saints) Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State (6-6, 313 pounds)

Sporting News has Philadelphia landing the Ohio State left tackle.

The Eagles’ offensive line looks set for one more season, losing only guard Isaac Seumalo with Cam Jurgens ready to replace him inside. But center Jason Kelce is 35 and right tackle Lane Johnson will turn 33 soon. Paris Johnson would be a smart stash as a powerful, athletic heir apparent, given he can ace playing everywhere except center, where Jurgens could be moved to replace Kelce in 2024. Howie Roseman makes another near-future starter pick with Hurts’ big contract looming.

NFL.com: Pick 10 Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) Bijan RobinsonTexas · RB · Junior



Mlc Ut V Kansas 0858

Peter Schrager has Philadelphia breaking the mold and landing the Texas All-American.

I know the Eagles haven’t drafted a running back in the first round since the 1980s. I also know there aren’t many elite players in this class. Robinson is one. Pure and simple.

