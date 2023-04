2023 NFL mock draft: The Real Forno Show

The NFL draft is going to be really interesting this year. The draft class is not the strongest, but there are some talented players.

This class will end up being defined by the decisions the teams who take quarterbacks in the first round.

This mock draft was a collaborative effort on The Real Forno Show with four analysts alternating every four picks with each analyst’s picks in parenthesis.

Vikings Wire Manging Editor Tyler Forness (1, 5, 9, 13, 17, 21, 25, 29)

RPM Data Analyst A.J. Schulte (2, 6, 10, 14, 18, 22, 26, 30)

Chargers Wire Columnist Alex Katson (3, 7, 11, 15, 19, 23, 27, 31)

Vikings Wire Columnist Kevin Fielder (4, 8, 12, 16, 20, 24, 28)

Below are all the picks that were made. You can check out all the analysis of the picks here and on the Vikings 1st & SKOL YouTube channel.

1. Carolina Panthers: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Tyler’s Scouting Report

2. Houston Texans: Alabama QB Bryce Young

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

3. Arizona Cardinals: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

4. Indianapolis Colts: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

Tyler’s Scouting Report

5. Seattle Seahawks: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

6. Detroit Lions: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

8. Atlanta Falcons: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

9. Chicago Bears: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Pitt DT Calijah Kancey

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

11. Tennessee Titans: Kentucky QB Will Levis

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

12. Houston Texans: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

13. New York Jets: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

14. New England Patriots: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

15. Green Bay Packers: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness

221029 Northwestern Iowa Fb 031 Jpg

Tyler’s Scouting Report

16. Washington Commanders: Penn State Joey Porter Jr.

Aupsu20

Tyler’s Scouting Report

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

Ncaa Football Syracuse At Clemson

Tyler’s Scouting Report

18. Detroit Lions: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Ou Vs Utep

20. Seattle Seahawks: Alabama S Brian Branch

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

21. Miami Dolphins: Forfeitted

The Miami Dolphins were stripped of their first round pick due to tampering issues.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler's Scouting Report

23. Minnesota Vikings: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

25. New York Giants: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

26. Dallas Cowboys: TCU IOL Steve Avila

Reese Strickland-USA TODAY Sports

27. Buffalo Bills: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

.Syndication Austin American Statesman

Tyler’s Scouting Report

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Matt Bush-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

29. New Orleans Saints: Northwestern EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald

Ncaa Football Baylor At Iowa State

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

