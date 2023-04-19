2023 NFL mock draft: QB shake-up at QB at the top, Bears trade back again in 2-round projections
The 2023 NFL draft is just about a week away, and rumors continue to swirl, including potential trade-up scenarios and a new QB1 atop the draft.
There are plenty of storylines to monitor over the next week, including a new consensus top quarterback in Bryce Young and whether Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will actually fall to ninth overall, where the Bears will have a big decision to make about whether to take Carter or possibly find a trade partner.
With the NFL draft just days away, we have put together our latest two-round NFL mock draft, where there’s some shake-up among the top quarterbacks and a pair of trades inside the top 10.
Carolina Panthers (from CHI): QB Bryce Young, Alabama
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
Reports say that the Panthers are keyed in on Young, and he is likely to be the top pick in the draft.
Houston Texans: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun
I don’t buy any report of the Texans not taking a quarterback. Richardson’s ceiling is too high to pass on.
Indianapolis Colts (projected trade with Cardinals): QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
Carmen Mandato/Getty Images
The Colts trade up to ensure they get Stroud as three quarterbacks kickoff the draft.
Arizona Cardinals (projected trade with Colts): EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
The Cardinals gain extra draft capital and get the top edge rusher in the class.
Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
The Seahawks hit the draft lottery last year with several mid-round picks panning out in their secondary, as well as their offensive line. They tend to their front seven with Wilson.
Detroit Lions (from LAR): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
The Lions have bulked up their secondary, but are still a young pillar away at cornerback.
Las Vegas Raiders: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
Michael Reaves/Getty Images
The Raiders need to bring in a franchise tackle to protect Jimmy Garoppolo.
Atlanta Falcons: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
The Falcons have done well at beefing up their defense, which gives them the flexibility to get stronger up front.
Pittsburgh Steelers (projected trade with Bears): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Peter King reported that a trade to watch would be the Steelers to move up if Carter was available. They make another move with the Bears, sending a package that features the No. 17 and No. 49 picks to move up for the dynamic defensive tackle.
Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
USA Today Sports
This may be the best match of any in the draft. The Eagles offense is a hand in glove fit, and they need a feature back after Miles Sanders left for Carolina.
Tennessee Titans: QB Will Levis, Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
The Titans are reportedly out on Malik Willis, and they may move on from Ryan Tannehill sooner than later. Levis is a boom or bust prospect, and Tennessee will be hoping for the former.
Los Angeles Chargers (projected trade with Texans): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Putting Smith-Njigba in this offense would open up a lot of space in Kellen Moore’s offense alongside Mike Williams and Keenan Allen
Green Bay Packers (projected trade with Jets): TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
USA Today Sports
In terms of sure things, this is as close to one as you’ll find in the NFL Draft. Everyone is writing Mayer’s name in pen to go to Green Bay.
New England Patriots: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
It’s the worst kept secret in the NFL that the Pats love Flowers. They’ll take him if he’s there.
Green Bay Packers: WR Jordan Addison, USC
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Getting two legit targets and weapons in the first round would set up Jordan Love for success.
Washington Commanders: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
USA Today Sports
Kicking Benjamin St-Juste to the permanent spot in the slot and having Gonzalez and Kendall Fuller man the perimeter would give Washington a very good defensive backfield.
Chicago Bears (projected trade with Steelers): OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Keeping Justin Fields upright needs to be the Bears’ top priority.
Detroit Lions: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Kincaid is a legit field-stretcher. He could potentially become better than what T.J. Hockenson was while in Detroit.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
The Bucs are aging and thin in the trenches.
Seattle Seahawks: OC John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
AP Photo/Stacy Bengs
The Seahawks are set at tackle- they need to get stronger on the interior.
Houston Texans (projected trade with Chargers): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
Johnston gets paired with Richardson, and Houston hopes to have found their QB-WR combo of the future.
Baltimore Ravens: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
USA Today Sports
Papa bear, Joey Porter Sr., is going to have some conflicts of interest when it comes to his playing days and whom his son suits up for.
Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
The Vikings are going to draft defense heavy throughout the draft. Van Ness gives them a threat off the edge.
Jacksonville Jaguars: S Brian Branch, Alabama
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville’s biggest weakness is their secondary, and Branch would be a day one starter.
New York Giants: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
It was painfully obvious how thin the Giants were at cornerback last season. Smith becomes an immediate impact player.
Dallas Cowboys: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
USA Today Sports
After acquiring Brandin Cooks, the Cowboys’ need for a receiver goes down, and they get stronger in the trenches.
Buffalo Bills: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
USA Today Sports
Those Iowa linebackers are just built differently. Campbell is an athletic freak, and would fill the shoes of Tremaine Edmunds.
Cincinnati Bengals: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
If the Bengals had two tackles standing at 6-foot-8, Joe Burrow would have enough time to stand in the pocket and Google a fun fact about every opposing defender while throwing for 300 yards per game.
New Orleans Saints (from SF): EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
The Saints defense played very well in 2022, but they are aging and need fresh legs.
Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Brandon Graham is 35 — Philadelphia needs another young pass rusher opposite of Haason Reddick.
Kansas City Chiefs: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
News Joshua L Jones
How would you stop the Chiefs if they selected Washington? If you double Kelce, you’re leaving a 6-foot-7 tight end in single coverage. If you double Washington, you’re leaving arguably the best tight end ever in single coverage. Good luck, defensive coordinators. Have fun trying to sleep while you shake your fist at the sky asking God why he allowed this to happen.
Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI): CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
Houston Texans: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
David Purdy/Getty Images
Arizona Cardinals: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Indianapolis Colts: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Rams: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
AP Photo/John Raoux
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans Saints: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Titans: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
USA Today Sports
Green Bay Packers (projected trade with Jets): EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
New York Jets: OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
USA Today Sports
New England Patriots: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
USA Today Sports
Washington Commanders: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Bears (projected trade with Steelers): CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OG Steve Avila, TCU
Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports
Miami Dolphins: OC Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin
USA Today Sports
Seattle Seahawks: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
USA Today Sports
Chicago Bears (from BAL): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Detroit Lions (from MIN): WR Rashee Rice, SMU
Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars: CB DJ Turner, Michigan
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills: CB Darius Rush, South Carolina
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Cincinnati Bengals: CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Bears (from SF via CAR): DT Siaki Ika, Baylor
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon
Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
