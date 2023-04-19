2023 NFL mock draft: QB shake-up at QB at the top, Bears trade back again in 2-round projections

The 2023 NFL draft is just about a week away, and rumors continue to swirl, including potential trade-up scenarios and a new QB1 atop the draft.

There are plenty of storylines to monitor over the next week, including a new consensus top quarterback in Bryce Young and whether Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter will actually fall to ninth overall, where the Bears will have a big decision to make about whether to take Carter or possibly find a trade partner.

With the NFL draft just days away, we have put together our latest two-round NFL mock draft, where there’s some shake-up among the top quarterbacks and a pair of trades inside the top 10.

Carolina Panthers (from CHI): QB Bryce Young, Alabama

Chris Graythen/Getty Images

Reports say that the Panthers are keyed in on Young, and he is likely to be the top pick in the draft.

Houston Texans: QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

I don’t buy any report of the Texans not taking a quarterback. Richardson’s ceiling is too high to pass on.

Indianapolis Colts (projected trade with Cardinals): QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

The Colts trade up to ensure they get Stroud as three quarterbacks kickoff the draft.

Arizona Cardinals (projected trade with Colts): EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

AP Photo/Vasha Hunt

The Cardinals gain extra draft capital and get the top edge rusher in the class.

Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks hit the draft lottery last year with several mid-round picks panning out in their secondary, as well as their offensive line. They tend to their front seven with Wilson.

Detroit Lions (from LAR): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have bulked up their secondary, but are still a young pillar away at cornerback.

Las Vegas Raiders: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Michael Reaves/Getty Images

The Raiders need to bring in a franchise tackle to protect Jimmy Garoppolo.

Atlanta Falcons: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski

The Falcons have done well at beefing up their defense, which gives them the flexibility to get stronger up front.

Pittsburgh Steelers (projected trade with Bears): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Peter King reported that a trade to watch would be the Steelers to move up if Carter was available. They make another move with the Bears, sending a package that features the No. 17 and No. 49 picks to move up for the dynamic defensive tackle.

Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

USA Today Sports

This may be the best match of any in the draft. The Eagles offense is a hand in glove fit, and they need a feature back after Miles Sanders left for Carolina.

Tennessee Titans: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans are reportedly out on Malik Willis, and they may move on from Ryan Tannehill sooner than later. Levis is a boom or bust prospect, and Tennessee will be hoping for the former.

Los Angeles Chargers (projected trade with Texans): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Putting Smith-Njigba in this offense would open up a lot of space in Kellen Moore’s offense alongside Mike Williams and Keenan Allen

Green Bay Packers (projected trade with Jets): TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

USA Today Sports

In terms of sure things, this is as close to one as you’ll find in the NFL Draft. Everyone is writing Mayer’s name in pen to go to Green Bay.

New England Patriots: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

It’s the worst kept secret in the NFL that the Pats love Flowers. They’ll take him if he’s there.

Green Bay Packers: WR Jordan Addison, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Getting two legit targets and weapons in the first round would set up Jordan Love for success.

Washington Commanders: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

USA Today Sports

Kicking Benjamin St-Juste to the permanent spot in the slot and having Gonzalez and Kendall Fuller man the perimeter would give Washington a very good defensive backfield.

Chicago Bears (projected trade with Steelers): OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Keeping Justin Fields upright needs to be the Bears’ top priority.

Detroit Lions: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Kincaid is a legit field-stretcher. He could potentially become better than what T.J. Hockenson was while in Detroit.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs are aging and thin in the trenches.

Seattle Seahawks: OC John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

AP Photo/Stacy Bengs

The Seahawks are set at tackle- they need to get stronger on the interior.

Houston Texans (projected trade with Chargers): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports

Johnston gets paired with Richardson, and Houston hopes to have found their QB-WR combo of the future.

Baltimore Ravens: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

USA Today Sports

Papa bear, Joey Porter Sr., is going to have some conflicts of interest when it comes to his playing days and whom his son suits up for.

Minnesota Vikings: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Vikings are going to draft defense heavy throughout the draft. Van Ness gives them a threat off the edge.

Jacksonville Jaguars: S Brian Branch, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville’s biggest weakness is their secondary, and Branch would be a day one starter.

New York Giants: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

It was painfully obvious how thin the Giants were at cornerback last season. Smith becomes an immediate impact player.

Dallas Cowboys: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

USA Today Sports

After acquiring Brandin Cooks, the Cowboys’ need for a receiver goes down, and they get stronger in the trenches.

Buffalo Bills: LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

USA Today Sports

Those Iowa linebackers are just built differently. Campbell is an athletic freak, and would fill the shoes of Tremaine Edmunds.

Cincinnati Bengals: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

If the Bengals had two tackles standing at 6-foot-8, Joe Burrow would have enough time to stand in the pocket and Google a fun fact about every opposing defender while throwing for 300 yards per game.

New Orleans Saints (from SF): EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The Saints defense played very well in 2022, but they are aging and need fresh legs.

Philadelphia Eagles: EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Brandon Graham is 35 — Philadelphia needs another young pass rusher opposite of Haason Reddick.

Kansas City Chiefs: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

News Joshua L Jones

How would you stop the Chiefs if they selected Washington? If you double Kelce, you’re leaving a 6-foot-7 tight end in single coverage. If you double Washington, you’re leaving arguably the best tight end ever in single coverage. Good luck, defensive coordinators. Have fun trying to sleep while you shake your fist at the sky asking God why he allowed this to happen.

Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI): CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Houston Texans: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

David Purdy/Getty Images

Arizona Cardinals: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Indianapolis Colts: OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Rams: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

AP Photo/John Raoux

Las Vegas Raiders: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Carolina Panthers: WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

New Orleans Saints: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports

Tennessee Titans: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

USA Today Sports

Green Bay Packers (projected trade with Jets): EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

AP Photo/Rick Scuteri

New York Jets: OT Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

Green Bay Packers: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

USA Today Sports

New England Patriots: QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

USA Today Sports

Washington Commanders: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Detroit Lions: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears (projected trade with Steelers): CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OG Steve Avila, TCU

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

Miami Dolphins: OC Joe Tippmann, Wisconsin

USA Today Sports

Seattle Seahawks: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

USA Today Sports

Chicago Bears (from BAL): RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports

Los Angeles Chargers: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images

Detroit Lions (from MIN): WR Rashee Rice, SMU

Tim Flores-USA TODAY Sports

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB DJ Turner, Michigan

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

New York Giants: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills: CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Cincinnati Bengals: CB Tyrique Stevenson, Miami (FL)

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears (from SF via CAR): DT Siaki Ika, Baylor

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Philadelphia Eagles: LB Noah Sewell, Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

