2023 NFL Mock Draft: Projections after Bears/Panthers trade… and an Aaron Rodgers move

Now that the Carolina Panthers have jumped everyone else in the 2023 NFL draft following a massive trade with the Chicago Bears, it’s time to reset all our mock drafts and take a new look at the entire first round.

Based on my research, I think the Panthers moved up to take Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud, leaving Alabama’s Bryce Young to the Houston Texans with the second overall pick.

Since we’re re-setting the mock anyway, let’s throw in the Green Bay Packers/New York Jets trade that sends Aaron Rodgers to Gang Green, since that seems to be all but a formality at this point.

I asked Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy why they let the Jets talk with Aaron Rodgers. “It’s a situation where I think we wanted to help Aaron achieve what he wanted, as well as the Packers. Hopefully it’ll create a situation where it’s a win for both sides.” pic.twitter.com/JNTOnO4VPv — Adriana Torres (@TorresAdrianaTV) March 10, 2023

As part of that (for now) hypothetical trade, let’s give the Packers the Jets’ 13th overall pick as they head for their own big re-set with Jordan Love as their quarterback.

So… now that we have the ultimate NFL Friday News Dump, here’s how the first round might look under these particular circumstances.

(Note: The Miami Dolphins, who would have had the 21st overall pick in the first round, forfeited that pick as punishment from the NFL for tampering).

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

3. Arizona Cardinals: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Jalen Carter, DL, Georgia

6. Detroit Lions (from Los Angeles Rams): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

8. Atlanta Falcons: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

9. Chicago Bears (from Indianapolis Colts): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns): Jordan Addison, WR, USC

13. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets): Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

14. New England Patriots: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

15. Green Bay Packers: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

16. Washington Commanders: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

18. Detroit Lions: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

20. Seattle Seahawks: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

22. Baltimore Ravens: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

23. Minnesota Vikings: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

25. New York Giants: Josh Downs, WR, North Carolina

26. Dallas Cowboys: Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

27. Buffalo Bills: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

29. New Orleans Saints (from Denver Broncos): Darnell Washington, TE, Georgia

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Antonio Johnson, S, Texas A&M

