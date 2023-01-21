2023 NFL mock draft projects 4 Crimson Tide stars in first round

With the 2023 college football offseason upon us, it’s time for fans and analysts to focus on the upcoming NFL draft. This draft is expected to feature multiple Alabama standouts, a practice that has been commonplace in the Nick Saban era.

The latest 2023 mock draft by Natalie Miller of the Draft Wire features four Crimson Tide players from both sides of the ball.

The first two picks are expected to be quarterback Bryce Young and outside linebacker Will Anderson Jr., but the question remains: who will be the first overall selection?

Miller’s mock draft has an answer to that question and a few other interesting selections.

No. 1 - Will Anderson Jr., OLB (Chicago Bears)

The Chicago Bears may end up trading this pick to a team in need of a quarterback. However, if the front office decides to keep it, then a defensive player is the right pick for the franchise. Will Anderson Jr. is the best player on the board and becomes the Crimson Tide’s first No. 1 overall draft selection in the modern draft era.

No. 2 - Bryce Young, QB (Houston Texans)

It would be a surprise to many if Bryce Young wasn’t the first quarterback off the board. The Houston Texans have put together a solid offensive unit that is in desperate need of a quarterback. Young would be the franchise guy for a Texans franchise that’s trying to get back to the playoffs. Not to mention, Young has a strong connection with his former teammate and current Houston wide receiver John Metchie III.

No. 13 - Tyler Steen, OT (New York Jets)

Tyler Steen was a key transfer portal addition for the Crimson Tide heading into the 2022 college football season. The former Vanderbilt Commodore played well in his one season in Tuscaloosa and is now earning the attention of NFL front offices. Steen is relatively new to the first-round projections, which could change as the draft gets closer. Is this an outlier, or is Steen about to rapidly rise up draft boards? The Jets aren’t missing too many pieces on offense, but adding Steen would definitely help.

No. 15 - Brian Branch, S (Green Bay Packers)

The Green Bay Packers need help in the secondary and Brian Branch certainly boosts the defensive unit overall. Branch serves as a versatile defensive back and can serve as a strong contributor wherever he is placed on the field.

Notably missing: Jahmyr Gibbs

Former Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs is excluded from this particular mock draft but is typically a late-first-round selection in most others. Miller included only one running back in this mock draft, which is Bijan Robinson of Texas.

