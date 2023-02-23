2023 NFL mock draft: Pre-combine 3-round forecast with trades, comp picks

The NFL Scouting Combine is right around the corner, which means the 2023 NFL draft is just a couple of months away.

In the past, many prospects have used a strong performance in Indy to propel them up the board, while a poor performance could send a player tumbling on draft weekend.

As we prepare for another installment of the NFL’s biggest job interview, here’s an updated look at how the first three rounds of this year’s draft could shake out (draft order and projected compensatory picks courtesy of Tankathon):

NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

*denotes projected trade

1. Indianapolis Colts (from CHI)* | Alabama QB Bryce Young

The Colts still make the most sense as a trade partner for the Bears here, as they leap ahead of a division rival to grab their quarterback of choice. In return for a package that would include as least this year’s second-round pick and next year’s first-round pick, Chicago drops down three spots, while the Colts usher in a new era with this year’s top quarterback prospect.

2. Houston Texans | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

While it would hurt to see the Colts jump them for Young, Stroud is anything but a consolation prize. He’s the only other quarterback in this class with the polish to be a Week 1 starter, and he could easily make a strong case to be the first one off the board. DeMeco Ryans gets his franchise passer to build around for the present and future.

3. Arizona Cardinals | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

Two quarterbacks coming off the board first is a huge win for the Cardinals, who land the best overall prospect in the entire draft at No. 3 overall. Anderson is a dominant force off the edge who could have easily been last year’s No. 1 overall pick, had he been eligible.

4. Chicago Bears (from IND)* | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

This is an ideal scenario for the Bears, who get additional draft picks to move down a few spots, and still end up with one of the prospects they could have happily taken at No. 1 overall. Carter is a disruptive force at the point of attack, and would make an immediate impact for a defensive front desperate for playmakers.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

The Russell Wilson trade is the gift that keeps on giving for the Seahawks, who are headed to the playoffs, and still have a top-five pick at their disposal. This is a perfect spot for them to help out their defensive front, either along the interior or on the edge, and Wilson is a high-upside prospect who is a perfect fit for what Seattle wants at the position.

6. Carolina Panthers (from DET)* | Kentucky QB Will Levis

If the Lions don’t value the remaining quarterback prospects as potential successors to Jared Goff, don’t be surprised if they’re willing to move down here. The Panthers might be willing to jump ahead of the Raiders (giving up one of their two second-rounders) for the quarterback of their choice, and if they’re willing to look past his inconsistency and lack of progression last year, Levis has intriguing physical tools.

7. Las Vegas Raiders | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

The Derek Carr era is over in Las Vegas, and even if the Raiders bring in a veteran quarterback, spending this pick on a high-upside passer wouldn’t be a bad idea. Richardson showed more progression last season than Levis, and has the higher ceiling, making him a potential steal here as the fourth quarterback off the board.

8. Atlanta Falcons | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

This is a great scenario for the Falcons, who need help along the entire defensive front, and have some quality options who offer tons of versatility and upside. Murphy is a complete defender who can anchor against the run as well as rush the passer.

9. Detroit Lions (from CAR)* | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

The perfect scenario for the Lions, who drop pick a few slots, and still land the top cornerback in this year’s loaded class. Witherspoon is polished technician with all the physical and mental traits to quickly become a shutdown artist at the next level.

10. New England Patriots (from NO via PHI)* | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

The Pats have multiple teams just ahead of them in the order that also need offensive tackles as bad as they do, while the Eagles just saw the top corner come off the board right in front of them. In return for a third-round pick, the Pats move up to have their pick of this year’s top tackles, with Skoronski being the most polished and pro-ready of the group.

11. Tennessee Titans | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

The Titans released Taylor Lewan as expected, which means offensive tackle is the clear No. 1 need here. Johnson has starting experience at both tackle spots, as well as guard, with a track record of success against top competition, no matter where he lined up.

12. Houston Texans (from CLE) | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

I wouldn’t rule out a trade down here for Houston, and if they stay here, a defensive head coach in DeMeco Ryans will likely be angling for some help on that side of the ball. That said, they’ll need a true No. 1 receiver for their new franchise quarterback, and Johnston has a skill set and upside no other receiver in this class brings to the table.

13. Washington Commanders (from NYJ)* | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

After watching the top two offensive tackles come off the board ahead of them, the Jets bail out of this pick in favor of getting better value a few spots down the order. Washington gives up a fourth-rounder this year and a Day 3 pick next year to steal one of this year’s most promising corner prospects in Gonzalez.

14. Philadelphia Eagles (from NE)* | Alabama DB Brian Branch

It might sting for the Eagles to barely miss out on Gonzalez, but after moving back a few spots, they’re still able to land an impact player for their secondary. Branch lined up all over the field for Nick Saban’s defense, with success at every spot, and that versatility would be maximized in Philly.

15. Green Bay Packers | Iowa DL/EDGE Lukas Van Ness

Every year, pass-catchers are the popular pick to project here, but it never happens in real life. At some point, we have to admit that the Packers value other positions in the first round, particularly on defense. Van Ness didn’t start for the Hawkeyes for some strange reason, but his physical traits and versatility should make him a much more productive pro.

16. New York Jets (from WAS)* | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

After dropping back a few spots and adding some additional draft capital, the Jets are still able to fill their biggest need, but at a better value. This move allows them to stay ahead of the tackle-needy Steelers at No. 17, landing an athletic, physical blocker in Jones who is ready to start right away.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Offensive tackle is the bigger need, but the value’s just not there in this scenario, and this Steelers regime just don’t spend first-round picks at that position. They do invest in corners from powerhouse programs, though, and Porter plays the corner position with the same competitiveness and physicality that made his dad a Pro Bowl defender in Pittsburgh.

18. Detroit Lions | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Sometimes, you just have to throw needs out the window and draft the best available player on the board. The Lions have way bigger needs elsewhere, but the value just isn’t there at any of them. D’Andre Swift has struggled to stay healthy, Jamaal Williams is a free agent, and Robinson is a top-five talent in this class.

19. Kansas City Chiefs (from TB)* | USC WR Jordan Addison

Patrick Mahomes didn’t need Tyreek Hill to have another MVP season, but free agency could leave the receiver cupboard bare heading into next season. With the Bucs willing to move down after watching three corners come off the board in front of them, the Chiefs are more than willing to send their second-rounder to Tampa Bay in return for jumping ahead of multiple WR-needy teams to grab an explosive playmaker in Addison.

20. New York Giants (from SEA)* | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Giants got by with a skeleton crew at receiver last season, but they can’t afford to do the same again this year. In return for their third-round comp pick, the Giants jump ahead of multiple WR-needy teams to grab Smith-Njigba, who missed most of last season due to injury, but had stellar tape the year before.

21. Los Angeles Chargers | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Justin Herbert already has a pair of big, physical receivers who can win in contested-catch situations all day long (Keenan Allen, Mike Williams), but he could use one who can separate consistently. Hyatt’s breakout season was fueled by his explosive, big-play ability, which is exactly what this offense needs.

22. Philadelphia Eagles (from BAL)* | Georgia Tech EDGE/DL Keion White

After trading back from their first slot, the Eagles move up the board this time to fill one of their other big needs on defense. White has a rare blend of size, athleticism and versatility, and would be a huge steal if he’s still on the board this late, making him well worth a third-round pick this year and possibly an additional selection in 2024.

23. Minnesota Vikings | Mississippi State CB Emmanuel Forbes

Bringing in Brian Flores is a huge boost for one of the league’s worst defenses, and his first order of business should be improving the secondary. Forbes was a big-play machine for the Bulldogs, and would be a perfect fit in this defense.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

There are bigger needs on defense, but even if Evan Engram re-signs, giving Trevor Lawrence another weapon for the passing game wouldn’t hurt. In addition to his receiving ability, Mayer’s blocking prowess would also bring an element to the offense it doesn’t currently have in Engram.

25. Seattle Seahawks (from NYG)* | Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

After sliding back a few spots and adding more draft capital, the Seahawks fill one of their biggest needs on defense with a versatile prospect who can line up off the ball or on the edge. A former five-star recruit for Alabama, Sanders made plays all over the field for the Hogs last season.

26. Dallas Cowboys | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Trevon Diggs is obviously one of the NFL’s top corners, but the Cowboys could use an upgrade on the other side of the field. Smith was one of the nation’s most consistently dominant cover men all year long in 2022, forcing opposing quarterbacks to look elsewhere, something they won’t be able to do in Dallas.

27. Buffalo Bills | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

Buffalo has more needs than you might think for one of the league’s best teams, and while it’s tempting to get Josh Allen some help here, the need at safety needs to be addressed first. Johnson is a plug-and-play starter who could immediately step in if Jordan Poyer isn’t back next season.

28. Cincinnati Bengals | Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

It feels unfair to give Joe Burrow another weapon, but most of this tight end room is headed for free agency this offseason, and the position is vital when it comes to taking advantage of the attention paid to Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Kincaid’s pass-catching ability would make him an instant-impact playmaker in this offense.

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF via MIA, DEN) | Florida OL O'Cyrus Torrence

After getting back into the first round courtesy of the Sean Payton trade, the Saints are able to fill one of their biggest needs with the top prospect at his position. Torrence is a plug-and-play starter at guard, and without a quarterback worthy of this spot still on the board, the Saints would be wise to address the offensive trenches instead.

30. Baltimore Ravens (from PHI)* | Boston College WR Zay Flowers

The Ravens don’t have a second-round pick, so this trade helps them add an extra Day 2 selection they desperately need. This offense isn’t doing Lamar Jackson any favors these days, both in terms of their limited scheme that lacks balance, and the absence of explosive weapons in the passing game. Flowers may be undersized, but he’s a polished pass-catcher with elite quickness and route-running ability that could instantly help Jackson take this passing game to another level.

31. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from KC)* | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Two of Tampa Bay’s top three corners are headed for free agency, and after trading down and adding an extra second-round pick, they get better value at a huge position of need. Ringo’s 2022 tape was a roller-coaster, but he’s still got some impressive physical traits that would be a perfect fit in Todd Bowles’ defense.

32. Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI) | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

33. Houston Texans | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

34. Arizona Cardinals | Maryland CB Deonte Banks

35. Chicago Bears (from IND)* | Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

36. Los Angeles Rams | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

37. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Utah CB Clark Phillips III

38. Las Vegas Raiders | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

39. Carolina Panthers | North Carolina WR Josh Downs

40. New Orleans Saints | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

41. Tennessee Titans | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

42. Cleveland Browns | Pitt DL Calijah Kancey

43. New York Jets | Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz

44. Atlanta Falcons | Miami (FL) CB Tyrique Stevenson

45. Green Bay Packers | Alabama S Jordan Battle

46. New England Patriots | Cincinnati WR Tyler Scott

47. Washington Commanders | Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

48. Detroit Lions | North Dakota State OL Cody Mauch

49. Pittsburgh Steelers | Baylor DL Siaki Ika

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

51. Miami Dolphins | Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

52. Seattle Seahawks | Michigan DL Mazi Smith

53. Chicago Bears (from BAL) | Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

54. Los Angeles Chargers | Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

55. Detroit Lions (from MIN) | Wisconsin DL Keeanu Benton

56. Jacksonville Jaguars | Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

57. New York Giants | Iowa LB Jack Campbell

58. Dallas Cowboys | SMU WR Rashee Rice

59. Buffalo Bills | TCU OL Steve Avila

60. Cincinnati Bengals | Kansas State CB Julius Brents

61. Detroit Lions (from SF via CAR)* | South Dakota State TE Tucker Kraft

62. Philadelphia Eagles | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

63. Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from KC)* | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

64. Chicago Bears | Tennessee WR Cedric Tillman

65. Houston Texans | Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

66. Arizona Cardinals | Wisconsin OL Joe Tippmann

67. Denver Broncos (from IND) | BYU OT Blake Freeland

68. Denver Broncos | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

69. Los Angeles Rams | Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones

70. Las Vegas Raiders | USC OL Andrew Vorhees

71. New Orleans Saints | Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

72. Tennessee Titans | Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims Jr.

73. Houston Texans (from CLE) | USC DL Tuli Tuipulotu

74. New York Jets | Georgia S Christopher Smith II

75. Atlanta Falcons | Alabama LB Henry To'o To'o

76. Philadelphia Eagles (from CAR via NE)* | UCLA RB Zach Charbonnet

77. Miami Dolphins (from NE) | Tulane RB Tyjae Spears

78. Green Bay Packers | Iowa TE Sam LaPorta

79. Indianapolis Colts (from WAS) | Alabama OT Tyler Steen

80. Pittsburgh Steelers | Oklahoma OT Wanya Morris

81. Detroit Lions | Florida State S Jammie Robinson

82. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

83. Seattle Seahawks | Houston WR Nathaniel "Tank" Dell

84. Miami Dolphins | Texas LB DeMarvion Overshown

85. Los Angeles Chargers | Army EDGE Andre Carter II

86. Baltimore Ravens | Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

87. Minnesota Vikings | Stanford QB Tanner McKee

88. Jacksonville Jaguars | Florida DL Gervon Dexter Sr.

89. New York Giants | Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

90. Dallas Cowboys | Texas A&M RB Devon Achane

91. Buffalo Bills | LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

92. Cincinnati Bengals | Ohio State EDGE Zach Harrison

93. Carolina Panthers (from SF) | Michigan CB DJ Turner

94. Baltimore Ravens (from PHI)* | Auburn RB Tank Bigsby

95. Kansas City Chiefs | Pitt OT Carter Warren

96. Arizona Cardinals | Mississippi RB Zach Evans

97. Washington Commanders | Ohio State OL Luke Wypler

98. Cleveland Browns | Michigan State WR Jayden Reed

99. San Francisco 49ers | Michigan OL Olusegun Oluwatimi

100. Seattle Seahawks (from KC via NYG)* | Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson

101. San Francisco 49ers | Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry

102. San Francisco 49ers | Syracuse S Sydney Brown

