2023 NFL Mock Draft Post Senior Bowl: Tyler Forness’ mock draft 2.0

We have completed another excellent Senior Bowl week and things have been shaken up when it comes to the draft stock of many prospects.

There were quite a few players who did something to drastically impact their draft stock and five players (seven invitees) were taken in this mock draft.

We still have an incomplete data set when it comes to all of the prospects in the NFL draft, but it’s also still a good exercise to look at how things would turn out if the draft happened each week.

In my latest mock draft, there are a few surprises, especially once we hit the 10th overall pick.

1. Indianapolis Colts: Kentucky QB Will Levis

The Indianapolis Colts trade picks 4, 35, 2024 first and 2025 second to the Chicago Bears for picks 1 and 136.

The Colts took a swing last year hoping to get things going with Matt Ryan but it didn’t work out the way they hoped. With what Chris Ballard likes in quarterbacks, Levis feels like a perfect fit. He’s a big-bodied quarterback with plus arm talent and athleticism. While the risk is very high with Levis who has been inconsistent, there is a path where Levis becomes a top-end NFL quarterback.

2. Houston Texans: Alabama QB Bryce Young

The Texans need a playmaker at the quarterback position and there isn’t a better one in this class than Young. He will likely measure in around 5’10” and less than 200 lbs which will be a deterrent for some organizations, but you can’t deny the creating skills he has.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

The Cardinals are in a position where they need to add talent and prepare for the return of a fully healthy Kyler Murray. The defense just lost it’s best player in J.J. Watt and the addition of Anderson gives them a true blue chipper on a defense that is starting a rebuild.

4. Chicago Bears: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

The Indianapolis Colts trade picks 4, 35, 2024 first and 2025 second to the Chicago Bears for picks 1 and 136.

There is no better fit for the Bears in this draft than getting Carter. A dominant force at 3T is what makes this defense go and he is every bit as dominant in college as Ndomukong Suh was. The trade gives the Bears more draft capital over the next three years to truly build this organization around Justin Fields.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

There isn’t a single pick in this draft that makes more sense than Wilson to the Seahawks. He fits what Pete Carroll wants to do on the edge with his size and freakish movement ability. Pairing him with speed rushers Darrell Taylor and Boye Mafe to help build the Seahawks defensive line.

6. Detroit Lions: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

The Lions finished the season 8-3 and did so without a lot of talent on the outside at cornerback. Jeff Okudah is showing the growth and development that you had hoped for after making him the third overall pick in 2020. Giving him a true running mate would be a great thing for the Lions defense.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Raiders need to bolster their offensive line in a major way and Johnson Jr. would be a major upgrade. His high upside as a tackle is worth betting on and, while you build your best five, he can start at guard where he played during 2021.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

This is a really interesting fit. Arthur Smith’s offense was never better than when it had a dominant running back as it’s focal point. Robinson will end up being a consensus top 5-10 player in this class with his incredible combination of vision, athleticism and physicality but he’s still a running back. It will take a special player at the position to go in the top 10 and Robinson fits the bill.

9. Carolina Panthers: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Why does Richardson go above Stroud? Simple: beyond elite tools to work with. He is the only prospect since 2018 that you could compare to Josh Allen and not be laughed out of the building. Consistency and lack of reps at the position are the biggest things with Richardson at the moment, but with the infrastructure that the Panthers currently have, it would be a great spot for him to land.

10. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Philadelphia Eagles trade the 10th overall pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 19th and 154th overall picks in 2023 and first and fourth-round picks in 2024.

This trade is modeled after the New York Giants traded down from 11 to 20 in 2021 which allowed the Chicago Bears to take Justin Fields. After the retirement of Tom Brady, the veteran-laden roster of the Buccaneers needs to get a young signal caller and they get just that in Stroud. He is a traditional pocket passer that throws a beautiful football down the field and is starting to develop the out-of-structure playmaking that will separate him as he continues to grow.

11. Tennessee Titans: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

With Ryan Tannehill essentially locked in for 2023 and Malik Willis potentially the guy the year after, they need to beef up the offensive line. Under no normal circumstances can they start Dennis Daley again. With Taylor Lewan coming back, you could start Skoronski anywhere other than center and have a plug-and-play quality lineman.

12. Houston Texans: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

The Texans could easily look at Will Anderson at second overall and move back up to get a quarterback. Instead, they get Bryce Young at second overall and get a freakish pass rusher in Murphy. He has a ways to go to reach his full potential, but with Ryans’ success in developing athletic pass rushers, this is a shot worth taking.

13. New York Jets: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

With how the Jets have built up their infrastructure with their weapons on the outside, they need to get the offensive line in a better spot. Jones is a super athlete that has immense potential.

14. New England Patriots: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

Bill Belichick has his edge rushers sent but they need some help for Christian Barmore on the interior. Bresee needs some work with technique but he plays explosive and will make an impact early and often.

15. Green Bay Packers: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

The Packers could go a lot of different ways with this pick, but they have historically prioritized defense in the first round and secondary is an area that needs to be addressed. Gonzalez is my top cornerback in the draft and plays incredibly smooth.

16. Washington Commanders: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

The Commanders have done a really good job in building their defense but they still need help on the back end. Bringing in Ringo opposite of Benjamin St. Juste would give them two big, athletic cornerbacks to continue shaping their secondary.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

The Steelers are getting older on defense and the cornerback position is lacking. Giving them a talent like Witherspoon would be excellent on the back end. A missile that attacks the football, Witherspoon is a scheme-diverse player that can do a little bit of everything.

18. Detroit Lions: Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

This is a little bit of a surprise, but Hall showed at the Senior Bowl what he was on tape: a physical force. With how the Lions like to play defense, Hall can be a versatile chess piece on the line with the ability to win both on the edge and inside.

19. Philadelphia Eagles: Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

Philadelphia Eagles trade the 10th overall pick to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for the 19th and 154th overall picks in 2023 and first and fourth-round picks in 2024.

One of the biggest winners from Senior Bowl week, Jones had the single most-dominant practice of anyone in Mobile. Built like a commercial water heater, he stands at 6’8″ and 375 lbs but moves like someone more than 50 lbs lighter. With the future of Lane Johnson getting murkier, Jones could take over for him at any point in time.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

The Seahawks spent time last season building the offense with their tackles and the running back position, but fortifying the front seven should be a big priority. Adding Simpson, a modern-day linebacker, to Wilson would be a great addition to a defense they are trying to rebuild.

Miami Dolphins: Forefeited

Due to tampering violations by owner Stephen Ross, the Miami Dolphins were stripped of this pick.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: USC WR Jordan Addison

The Chargers need to build up their wide receiver room, especially with Keenan Allen potentially on the way out. Bringing in Addison gives them someone that can succeed on all three levels of the field and, most importantly, create separation naturally.

22. Baltimore Ravens: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

The wide receiver room has been lacking in Baltimore for some time. They brought in Rashod Bateman with a first-round pick in 2021 but, despite flashes, has struggled to stay healthy. The addition of Johnston would give the Ravens a true X receiver with the profile to continue growing and become a true number one.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Stanford CB Kyu Blu Kelly

In a really deep cornerback class, there will be an element of teams picking their preference. Kelly had a tremendous week at the Senior Bowl, including four pass breakups and a pick-six on day two of practice. He is a very smart, cerebral cornerback who can thrive in both zone and man coverage.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Getting weapons for Trevor Lawrence should be a priority for the Jaguars and Mayer would be a great addition. The future of Evan Engram is in flux and there have been comparisons to Rob Gronkowski for years. He has the skill set to transition to the NFL quickly and can be the man to dominate up the seam for years to come.

25. New York Giants: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

The Giants seem committed to Daniel Jones and, while we can argue the merits of that discussion for hours on end, the Giants need to focus on getting him capable weapons. Smith-Njigba isn’t a traditional outside receiver. In fact, there are real concerns that he will ever be able to play on the outside. However, getting a quality weapon in the building is the most important thing and his ability to get open will be a massive benefit for Jones and the Giants.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Alabama S Brian Branch

The Cowboys need to continue fortifying their secondary and getting a diverse athlete like Branch makes all the sense in the world. With the ability to play in the slot and in center field, he gives Dan Quinn a chess piece that Nick Saban trusted to do everything for his defense.

27. Buffalo Bills: Tennessee RT Darnell Wright

One of the bigger risers during Senior Bowl week, Wright was excellent in drills, dominating rushers with an excellent snatch-and-trap move. His lateral quickness is a major concern which could move him inside to guard but the Bills, who love to build in the trenches, could use him at either spot on the right side.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Oregon LB Noah Sewell

With Germaine Pratt on his way out and the running back class being as deep as it is, getting a playmaking linebacker that can do it all should be a priority. Sewell can do just about whatever you ask of him, including rushing the passer.

29. New Orleans Saints: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

After dominating the Shrine Bowl practice for just one session, Flowers bowed out because he was far and away the best player on the field. While he goes zoom zoom, that’s not his only skill. Flowers has drawn some lofty comparisons to Antonio Brown and it’s warranted with how well he can separate with his route running.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Georgia Tech EDGE Keion White

Despite his massive playoff success, Frank Clark likely isn’t with the Chiefs after this year. Defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo loves bigger edge rushers and White provides just that. A very solid 280 lbs, White can do whatever you want and would be a force next to George Karlaftis and Chris Jones.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness

The Eagles love building through the trenches early in the draft and they double down with the selection of Van Ness. A player very similar to Rashawn Gary coming out, Van Ness has a lot of tools but needs a lot of refinement to extract the most out of them.

