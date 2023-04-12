2023 NFL Mock Draft: Patriots land elite cornerback in Mel Kiper's new projection

2023 NFL Mock Draft: Pats land elite CB in Mel Kiper's new projection originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots have options with the No. 14 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. They could target a game-changing wide receiver or a starting-caliber offensive tackle. They could trade down to find value later in the draft. They could even draft a quarterback and groom him to replace Mac Jones.

But there's momentum toward Bill Belichick and his staff addressing a pressing need at No. 14: cornerback.

In a new 2023 NFL Mock Draft published Tuesday, ESPN draft expert Mel Kiper Jr. has the Patriots selecting Oregon cornerback Christian Gonzalez at No. 14. Here's Kiper's explanation for the pick:

"If the Patriots don't trade down to acquire more capital, I see corner or wideout as the position to target here. On offense, new coordinator Bill O'Brien has to get quarterback Mac Jones turned around after a disastrous 2022. The additions of JuJu Smith-Schuster and Mike Gesicki in free agency will help, but there's room for another really good outside wideout.

"Cornerback, though, is a position of strength in this class, and Gonzalez has a chance to go in the top 10. The 6-foot-1 defender picked off four passes for the Ducks last season."

Gonzalez is one of the best cornerbacks in a deep draft for the position; he's an explosive athlete (4.38-second 40-yard dash and 41.5-inch vertical jump) who has the length to defend bigger wide receivers as a No. 1 boundary corner.

"He may be the best height-weight-speed prospect at the combine," our Phil Perry wrote of Gonzalez in a recent mock draft, projecting him to go to the Atlanta Falcons at No. 8 overall.

With Jalen Mills transitioning to safety following Devin McCourty's retirement, a player like Gonzalez could make an immediate impact in a cornerback group featuring Jonathan Jones, Jack Jones, Marcus Jones and Myles Bryant.

Kiper projected out the second round as well and has New England taking Syracuse offensive tackle Matthew Bergeron at No. 46 overall.

"There will be good value for offensive tackles in Round 2; it's a strong class at the top," Kiper wrote. "Bergeron is a riser after the combine, and I've heard his name as a wild-card first-round pick.

"He started 39 games in college, playing both left and right tackle. He could play either spot in New England, which brought in Riley Reiff in free agency and has Trent Brown, who's a free agent in 2024, on the left side."

