2023 NFL mock draft: No QBs in the top 3?

Most of the early projections for the 2023 NFL draft have at least one quarterback cracking the top three selections, with many of them having two of the top three picks coming from the game’s most important position.

That’s not the case in the latest 2023 NFL mock draft from Damian Parson at The Draft Network, who has the first passer coming off the board at No. 4 overall.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud is the consensus preseason favorite to be the first quarterback selected in next year’s draft, and that’s who lands with the Carolina Panthers at No. 4 in this mock.

The next passer off the board is a bit of a surprise, as this projection opts for Florida’s Anthony Richardson at No. 5 overall to the New York Giants over Alabama’s Bryce Young, who goes to Detroit Lions at No. 7 overall.

Kentucky’s Will Levis makes it four quarterbacks in the top 10, heading to the Seattle Seahawks at No. 8 overall. That’s the last of the quarterbacks in the first round, though, as other top prospects like Washington State’s Cam Ward, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke, BYU’s Jaren Hall and North Carolina State’s Devin Leary are still on the board heading into Day 2.

