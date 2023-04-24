2023 NFL mock draft: Multiple trades, shake up at the top in new 2-round projections

The 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner, where teams have finalized their draft boards before things kick off Thursday in Kansas City.

There are plenty of storylines to monitor leading up to the draft, including how the top 10 will shake out. With the belief that there could be a later run on quarterbacks, we could see teams outside the top 10 looking to move up to land one of the top options. With C.J. Stroud’s stock falling, could he be on the board?

We are just days away from the NFL draft (finally). As the clock winds down until the Panthers’ clock begins, I put together my final two-round mock draft, which features plenty of shake up inside the top five.

Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young, Alabama

After months of playing quarterback bachelor, Young gets the rose from Frank Reich and Carolina.

Indianapolis Colts (projected trade with Texans): QB Will Levis, Kentucky

Levis is the odds-on favorite to go No. 2 overall. With the Texans reportedly willing to skip a quarterback, they trade down with their division rivals and the Colts take the polarizing banana peel eater.

Las Vegas Raiders (projected trade with Cardinals): OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

Tony Pauline is reporting that multiple teams have inquired about trading up to the third spot in the draft to acquire the services of Johnson. The Raiders end up winning the bid.

Houston Texans (projected trade with Colts): EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

In a twist worthy of M. Night Shyamalan film, the Texans trade down and select the consensus best player in the draft.

Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

Seattle tends to its lackluster pass rush by grabbing Wilson.

Detroit Lions (from LAR): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Would the Lions really be able to pass up putting Carter next to Aidan Hutchinson? I thinketh not.

Arizona Cardinals (projected trade with Raiders): CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

The Cardinals move down and get the top rated cornerback in the draft. If only they could re-draft those home uniforms.

Atlanta Falcons: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The Falcons said they would only take a quarterback if Stroud was available, and by God, would you look at that.

Chicago Bears (from CAR): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State

Getting DJ Moore is great — the Bears still need receivers. You can’t have enough weapons in today’s NFL, and they get a great Robin to Moore’s Batman.

Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

Why any team would trade the 10th overall pick for a 29 year old running back when they can just take Bijan Robinson is a silly concept. Not to bash Derrick Henry, but it just doesn’t make sense. The Eagles take the flashy runner from Texas.

Minnesota Vikings (projected trade with Titans): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

This is a great situation for both the team and the player. The Vikings get a quarterback of the future whom they don’t need to worry about playing this season, and Richardson gets to learn under a smart offensive coach with the best receiver in the NFL.

Houston Texans (from CLE): WR Jordan Addison

Whomever the Texans quarterback may be, they still need receivers.

Green Bay Packers (projected trade with Jets): TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

We will all live better lives once the ever-so-elusive Aaron Rodgers trade comes to fruition. It will get done — the Jets need to swallow their pride and send their first round pick to the Packers, where they will select Mayer.

New England Patriots: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

With all of the time the Patriots have spent with Flowers, they’ll take him if he’s available.

Green Bay Packers: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

A go-to weapon and a threat off the edge is a good way to utilize two first round picks.

Washington Commanders: IOL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

The Commanders upgrade their offensive interior to open up gaps in the run game.

Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Witherspoon falling to Pittsburgh would be great for the Steelers. They get a future leader of the secondary, and a pupil for Patrick Peterson to mentor.

Detroit Lions: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

The Lions offense with Ben Johnson calling plays adding a vertical threat at tight end would be very fun to watch.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

The Buccaneers had one of the worst offensive lines in football last season. Skoronski fills their vacancy at left tackle

Seattle Seahawks: IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota

The Seahawks are solid at both tackle spots, but need some tuning up on the interior

Los Angeles Chargers: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

The Chargers desperately need a jolt in their offense — adding Johnston with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, along with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would give the Chargers some electricity.

Baltimore Ravens: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Joey Porter Sr. had better get used to seeing Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs at reunions.

Tennessee Titans (projected trade with Vikings): OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

The Titans have lost three starters up front from 2022. Getting a big body like Jones to fill their void at left tackle would check a box near the top of their to-do list.

Jacksonville Jaguars: S Brian Branch, Alabama

The Jags need some “oomph” in their secondary. Branch has the potential to be a long-term starter.

New York Giants: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

The Giants are thin with a capital “T” in the secondary. Banks would start immediately.

Dallas Cowboys: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

With the addition of Brandin Cooks, the Cowboys have the flexibility to make their defensive line better.

Houston Texans (projected trade with Bills): QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee

Hear ye, hear ye — the Texans don’t pass on a quarterback, after all. They move up in a trade with the Bills, who are looking to trade down and make another move (more on that later).

Cincinnati Bengals: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State

Forbes has a nose for the ball like no one else in this class.

New Orleans Saints (from SF via MIA, DEN): DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

The Saints are an aging unit defensively. Bresee will be someone who will play right away, and hopefully be a mainstay for the foreseeable future.

Philadelphia Eagles: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan

It’s hard to fill the shoes of Javon Hargrave, but Smith will certainly try.

Kansas City Chiefs: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia

God help every other defense in the league if the Chiefs get the 6-foot-7 behemoth to pair with Travis Kelce, march out in 12 personnel, and laugh all season long.

Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI): OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee

Arizona Cardinals (projected trade with Bills)*: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

*Bills acquire WR DeAndre Hopkins

Arizona Cardinals: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee

Indianapolis Colts: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

Los Angeles Rams: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State

Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): LB Jack Campbell, Iowa

Las Vegas Raiders: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

Carolina Panthers: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

New Orleans Saints: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State

Tennessee Titans: IOL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State

New York Jets (from CLE): EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC

Green Bay Packers (projected trade with NYJ): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina

Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech

Green Bay Packers: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin

New England Patriots: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia

Washington Commanders: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State

Detroit Lions: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB DJ Turner, Michigan

Tennessee Titans (projected trade with Dolphins)*: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama

*Dolphins acquire RB Derrick Henry

Seattle Seahawks: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee

Chicago Bears (from BAL): OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse

Los Angeles Chargers: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane

Detroit Lions (from MIN): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Darius Rush, South Carolina

New York Giants: WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston

Dallas Cowboys: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa

Buffalo Bills: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State

Arizona Cardinals: EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU

Chicago Bears (from SF via CAR): EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern

Philadelphia Eagles: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M

Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame

