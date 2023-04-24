2023 NFL mock draft: Multiple trades, shake up at the top in new 2-round projections
The 2023 NFL draft is right around the corner, where teams have finalized their draft boards before things kick off Thursday in Kansas City.
There are plenty of storylines to monitor leading up to the draft, including how the top 10 will shake out. With the belief that there could be a later run on quarterbacks, we could see teams outside the top 10 looking to move up to land one of the top options. With C.J. Stroud’s stock falling, could he be on the board?
We are just days away from the NFL draft (finally). As the clock winds down until the Panthers’ clock begins, I put together my final two-round mock draft, which features plenty of shake up inside the top five.
Carolina Panthers: QB Bryce Young, Alabama
Chris Graythen/Getty Images
After months of playing quarterback bachelor, Young gets the rose from Frank Reich and Carolina.
Indianapolis Colts (projected trade with Texans): QB Will Levis, Kentucky
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
Levis is the odds-on favorite to go No. 2 overall. With the Texans reportedly willing to skip a quarterback, they trade down with their division rivals and the Colts take the polarizing banana peel eater.
Las Vegas Raiders (projected trade with Cardinals): OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State
USA Today Sports
Tony Pauline is reporting that multiple teams have inquired about trading up to the third spot in the draft to acquire the services of Johnson. The Raiders end up winning the bid.
Houston Texans (projected trade with Colts): EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama
AP Photo/Vasha Hunt
In a twist worthy of M. Night Shyamalan film, the Texans trade down and select the consensus best player in the draft.
Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech
Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle tends to its lackluster pass rush by grabbing Wilson.
Detroit Lions (from LAR): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images
Would the Lions really be able to pass up putting Carter next to Aidan Hutchinson? I thinketh not.
Arizona Cardinals (projected trade with Raiders): CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon
USA Today Sports
The Cardinals move down and get the top rated cornerback in the draft. If only they could re-draft those home uniforms.
Atlanta Falcons: QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State
John David Mercer-USA TODAY Sports
The Falcons said they would only take a quarterback if Stroud was available, and by God, would you look at that.
Chicago Bears (from CAR): WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Ohio State
The Columbus Dispatch
Getting DJ Moore is great — the Bears still need receivers. You can’t have enough weapons in today’s NFL, and they get a great Robin to Moore’s Batman.
Philadelphia Eagles (from NO): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas
USA Today Sports
Why any team would trade the 10th overall pick for a 29 year old running back when they can just take Bijan Robinson is a silly concept. Not to bash Derrick Henry, but it just doesn’t make sense. The Eagles take the flashy runner from Texas.
Minnesota Vikings (projected trade with Titans): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida
Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun
This is a great situation for both the team and the player. The Vikings get a quarterback of the future whom they don’t need to worry about playing this season, and Richardson gets to learn under a smart offensive coach with the best receiver in the NFL.
Houston Texans (from CLE): WR Jordan Addison
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
Whomever the Texans quarterback may be, they still need receivers.
Green Bay Packers (projected trade with Jets): TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame
USA Today Sports
We will all live better lives once the ever-so-elusive Aaron Rodgers trade comes to fruition. It will get done — the Jets need to swallow their pride and send their first round pick to the Packers, where they will select Mayer.
New England Patriots: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College
Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports
With all of the time the Patriots have spent with Flowers, they’ll take him if he’s available.
Green Bay Packers: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa
Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports
A go-to weapon and a threat off the edge is a good way to utilize two first round picks.
Washington Commanders: IOL O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida
AP Photo/John Raoux
The Commanders upgrade their offensive interior to open up gaps in the run game.
Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois
Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports
Witherspoon falling to Pittsburgh would be great for the Steelers. They get a future leader of the secondary, and a pupil for Patrick Peterson to mentor.
Detroit Lions: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah
Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports
The Lions offense with Ben Johnson calling plays adding a vertical threat at tight end would be very fun to watch.
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern
AP Photo/Kamil Krzaczynski
The Buccaneers had one of the worst offensive lines in football last season. Skoronski fills their vacancy at left tackle
Seattle Seahawks: IOL John Michael Schmitz, Minnesota
AP Photo/Andy Clayton-King
The Seahawks are solid at both tackle spots, but need some tuning up on the interior
Los Angeles Chargers: WR Quentin Johnston, TCU
Tim Heitman-USA TODAY Sports
The Chargers desperately need a jolt in their offense — adding Johnston with Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, along with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore would give the Chargers some electricity.
Baltimore Ravens: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State
USA Today Sports
Joey Porter Sr. had better get used to seeing Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs at reunions.
Tennessee Titans (projected trade with Vikings): OT Broderick Jones, Georgia
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
The Titans have lost three starters up front from 2022. Getting a big body like Jones to fill their void at left tackle would check a box near the top of their to-do list.
Jacksonville Jaguars: S Brian Branch, Alabama
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
The Jags need some “oomph” in their secondary. Branch has the potential to be a long-term starter.
New York Giants: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland
Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports
The Giants are thin with a capital “T” in the secondary. Banks would start immediately.
Dallas Cowboys: DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh
Reinhold Matay-USA TODAY Sports
With the addition of Brandin Cooks, the Cowboys have the flexibility to make their defensive line better.
Houston Texans (projected trade with Bills): QB Hendon Hooker, Tennessee
USA Today Sports
Hear ye, hear ye — the Texans don’t pass on a quarterback, after all. They move up in a trade with the Bills, who are looking to trade down and make another move (more on that later).
Cincinnati Bengals: CB Emmanuel Forbes, Mississippi State
Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports
Forbes has a nose for the ball like no one else in this class.
New Orleans Saints (from SF via MIA, DEN): DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson
USA Today Sports
The Saints are an aging unit defensively. Bresee will be someone who will play right away, and hopefully be a mainstay for the foreseeable future.
Philadelphia Eagles: DT Mazi Smith, Michigan
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports
It’s hard to fill the shoes of Javon Hargrave, but Smith will certainly try.
Kansas City Chiefs: TE Darnell Washington, Georgia
News Joshua L Jones
God help every other defense in the league if the Chiefs get the 6-foot-7 behemoth to pair with Travis Kelce, march out in 12 personnel, and laugh all season long.
Pittsburgh Steelers (from CHI): OT Darnell Wright, Tennessee
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals (projected trade with Bills)*: EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia
Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports
*Bills acquire WR DeAndre Hopkins
Arizona Cardinals: WR Jalin Hyatt, Tennessee
USA Today Sports
Indianapolis Colts: OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma
Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Rams: OT Dawand Jones, Ohio State
Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports
Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): LB Jack Campbell, Iowa
USA Today Sports
Las Vegas Raiders: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina
Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports
Carolina Panthers: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson
Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports
New Orleans Saints: EDGE Will McDonald IV, Iowa State
David Purdy/Getty Images
Tennessee Titans: IOL Cody Mauch, North Dakota State
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
New York Jets (from CLE): EDGE Tuli Tuipulotu, USC
Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers (projected trade with NYJ): WR Josh Downs, North Carolina
Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports
Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Keion White, Georgia Tech
Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports
Green Bay Packers: DT Keeanu Benton, Wisconsin
Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports
New England Patriots: CB Kelee Ringo, Georgia
Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports
Washington Commanders: CB Julius Brents, Kansas State
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Detroit Lions: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas
Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports
Pittsburgh Steelers: LB Trenton Simpson, Clemson
USA Today Sports
Tampa Bay Buccaneers: CB DJ Turner, Michigan
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Tennessee Titans (projected trade with Dolphins)*: RB Jahmyr Gibbs, Alabama
Andrew Wevers-USA TODAY Sports
*Dolphins acquire RB Derrick Henry
Seattle Seahawks: WR Cedric Tillman, Tennessee
USA Today Sports
Chicago Bears (from BAL): OT Matthew Bergeron, Syracuse
Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports
Los Angeles Chargers: RB Tyjae Spears, Tulane
Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images
Detroit Lions (from MIN): EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Kansas State
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Darius Rush, South Carolina
Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports
New York Giants: WR Nathaniel “Tank” Dell, Houston
Stacy Revere/Getty Images
Dallas Cowboys: TE Sam LaPorta, Iowa
Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Buffalo Bills: LB Daiyan Henley, Washington State
Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports
Arizona Cardinals: EDGE B.J. Ojulari, LSU
Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports
Chicago Bears (from SF via CAR): EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore, Northwestern
Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports
Philadelphia Eagles: S Antonio Johnson, Texas A&M
Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports
Kansas City Chiefs: EDGE Isaiah Foskey, Notre Dame
AP Photo/Rick Scuteri
