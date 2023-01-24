2023 NFL mock draft: Matt Anderson’s mock draft 1.0

The divisional round of the NFL playoffs is over, which means more teams are focused on the offseason and the NFL Draft. From now until April 27th, there will be a lot of mock drafts out there. Here at Vikings Wire, we’ll have you covered through it all.

My strategy for mock drafts is a little different, as I aim to think a little outside the box with my picks. The goal is to explore different situations to see what could happen in April because let’s face it, it’s all a guessing game anyway.

1. Chicago Bears: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears lucked into the first overall pick after the Houston Texans won in the final game of the regular season. Now the Bears can trade back if presented with the right offer. Unfortanley, they can’t settle on a deal but still end up with a fantastic prospect in edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. who can step in and help the Bears in their rebuild.

2. Houston Texans: Kentucky QB Will Levis

Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

The Houston Texans franchise once traded wide receiver De’Andre Hopkins and a fourth-round pick for running back David Johnson, a second-round pick and a future fourth-round pick. They know they need a quarterback but don’t take one of the top two prospects and pull the trigger on Levis. Levis could be a good quarterback, but with Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud on the board, the Texans do what they do best, and take Levis.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Georgia DT Jalen Carter

Jalen Carter

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

With Kyler Murray recently signing an extension, the Cardinals don’t need a quarterback. They choose to sit tight and select Jalen Carter, a player with explosive playmaking ability who can immediately improve the talent on the defensive side of the ball.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Ohio St QB C.J. Stroud

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts luck out as two of the top quarterback prospects are still available. Much of this pick will be determined by who the Colts hire as head coach, but Stroud can step in and provide the Colts with stability at this position for the first time since Andrew Luck.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Alabama QB Bryce Young

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Bravo to the Seahawks! They acquired a boatload of assets for quarterback Russell Wilson last offseason, and now they turn around and find his replacement, who can sit behind Geno Smith until he is ready. This is a no-brainer here for the Seahawks, and they’ll be set up for years to come.

6. Detroit Lions: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Dan Campbell and the Lions are loading up to be a force in the NFC behind a dominant defense. After drafting Adian Hutchinson a year ago, the Lions look to strengthen what has the potential to be one of the best pass-rushing tandems in the NFL.

7. TRADE Washington Commanders: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Trade Details

Washington Receives: 7th Overall Pick

Las Vegas Receives: 16th Overall Pick, 47th Overall Pick, 151st Overall Pick, Future 4th

The Raiders are in a weird spot here, but they need help throughout their roster, so a trade back behooves them. Washington wants a quarterback before they’re all gone, so they get aggressive and move up to snag Richardson, who is a raw quarterback with potential.

8. Atlanta Falcons: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Falcons need to get some weapons for quarterback Desmond Ridder if they want to see if he can succeed. Johnston can do it all at wide receiver and can be an added bonus for Ridder as well as tight end Kyle Pitts.

9. Carolina Panthers: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Jrca6894

The Panthers miss out on all the first-round quarterbacks, so they’re forced to pivot. Tyree Wilson has all the tools you could want out of a defensive edge; he has insane size and length. Combine Wilson with Brian Burns, and it could be a problem for opposing offenses next season.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

The Eagles’ roster is loaded as it is, but Joey Porter Jr. would provide them with a physical corner who’s young and can learn from a savvy vet like Darius Slay. This pick is a no-brainer for this team.

11. Tennessee Titans: Ohio St. T Paris Johnson Jr.

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

This isn’t a splashy pick here, but it’s a safe pick. The Titans could use some help across the offensive line, and getting Paris Johnson here could help give them a foundational piece for the future.

12. Houston Texans: USC WR Jordan Addison

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Texans desperately need some offensive weapons for their new quarterback. They get that here with Jordan Addison, who’s an explosive wide receiver who can make things happen in space. An added benefit here is that Addison is only 21 years old.

13. New York Jets: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets had some struggles this past season with the offensive line. Peter Skoronski isn’t a sexy pick if you’re a Jets fan, but he’s a versatile offensive lineman that you can plug and play across the line.

14. New England Patriots: Alabama S Brian Branch

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are about as unpredictable as they come in the NFL, which makes this pick so difficult. That being said, Devin McCourty is a free agent this off-season, and the Patriots need to fill that void. Taking Brian Branch not only fills the void left by McCourty but also gives the Patriots an explosive safety with a lot of speed.

15. Green Bay Packers: Ohio St. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Tyler’s Scouting Report

It feels like Aaron Rodgers is on his way out of Green Bay, either via trade or retirement. So how fitting is it that the Packers finally draft a first-round wide receiver in his absence? Smith-Njigba would give the Packers and potentially Jordan Love a great wide receiver core alongside Romeo Doubs and Christain Watson for the foreseeable future.

16. TRADE Las Vegas Raiders: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Trade Details

Washington Receives: 7th Overall Pick

Las Vegas Receives: 16th Overall Pick, 47th Overall Pick, 151st Overall Pick, Future 4th

The Raiders had one of the worst pass defenses this past year. With this pick, they get a fast and physical cornerback, which is something their defense could use as they attempt to retool their roster on the fly.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc

The Steelers taking a linebacker here seems fitting for this franchise. Simpson is a hybrid type of player who has the speed to play anywhere. Simpson will need a head coach who utilizes him to his full potential, and Mike Tomlin can be that guy for him.

18. Detroit Lions: Clemson DT Bryan Bresee

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions keep adding talent across the defensive line. After a little bit of a fall, the Lions take Bresee here and solidify their defensive line for the next half-decade, if not longer. Bresee has insane burst and power and can be an immediate force starting on day one.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Much like Aaron Rodgers, it appears that Tom Brady is likely on his way out of Tampa Bay. The Buccaneers sang Mayer here, who looks the part of a prototypical NFL tight end. Mayer can block, catch, and be that safety blanket for whoever steps in at quarterback for the Buccaneers next season.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence

O'Cyrus Torrence

Syndication Gator Sports

The Seahawks have weapons across the board for new quarterback Bryce Young, now they need to protect him. Torrence is a guard with great size and is a mauler at the point of attack and can help in the run game as well.

Forfeited pick by the Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins forfeited this pick after an investigation revealed the team violated league policies regarding tampering.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Ncaa Football Uo Vs Osu Rivalry Game University Of Oregon At Oregon State

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Chargers were in the middle of the pack when it came to pass defense last season, but they could still use another corner opposite Asante Samuel Jr. Gonzalez is a patient cornerback with great awareness and could be a solid addition to this Chargers secondary.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Ravens desperately need weapons on offense outside of Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews. They saw the emergence of tight end Isiah Likely late in the season, and rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman flashed early but then missed the season with an injury. Flowers is a fast, explosive receiver who has some twitchiness to him. Adding Flowers to an offense with Bateman and Andrews could be the perfect addition to this Ravens offense.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Osu22uga Kwr 62

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings have been drafting corners early in the draft for what feels like a century. Unfortunately, none have really stuck. Ringo is the perfect corner for this Vikings team. He has the size and physicality that you need from an outside corner. Additionally, Ringo can help out with run support. The Vikings have a plethora of options at this pick, but Ringo would be a solid addition.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: South Carolina CB Cam Smith

James Guillory-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Jaguars need some help in the secondary, and Cam Smith can provide it. Smith is a fast corner who can line up in the slot or outside and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty at the line of scrimmage by jamming opposing wide receivers. He’d be a solid addition to the Jaguars.

25. New York Giants: North Carolina WR Josh Downs

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Giants have tried to solidify the wide receiver position and have found a couple of capable players to hold down the fort, but Downs is a guy who can really elevate the Giants’ offense. Downs is known for his speed and twitchiness in the way he plays and has great yards-after-catch ability.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Oregon LB Noah Sewell

Noah Sewell

Ncaa Football Oregon Utah Football Utah At Oregon

Sewell is a prototypical NFL linebacker with his size and physicality. The Cowboys have a need at the linebacker position with Leighton Vander Esch’s injury history and his status as an impending free agent. The Cowboys can let him walk and fill his shoes with Sewell.

27. Buffalo Bills: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Syndication Austin American Statesman

The Bills desperately need more help on offense to help take the load off of Josh Allen’s shoulders. Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis are great, but getting help on the ground is what will really elevate this Bills offense. Typically, taking a running back in round one is frowned upon, but Robinson is a game-changer at running back. He’s shifty and quick, with great vision and instincts. The Bills need to try something, and this is a good place to start.

28. Denver Broncos: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Broncos need some help on the offensive line, and they can start here by snagging Jones. He is a super athletic tackle with great strength and size who can step in on day one and help this Broncos team. Not a splashy pick, but you secure yourself a tackle with high upside, which is hard to find in this league.

29. Cincinnati Bengals: LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

This one may surprise folks as the Bengals are loaded at wide receiver. Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd are set to hit free agency in 2024, and with contracts for Burrow and Chase in the future, you likely can’t keep everyone. Drafting Boutte here allows the team to plan for the future.

30. Kansas City Chiefs: Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Carlos Dunlap is slated to become a free agent this offseason, while Frank Clark is an impending free agent in 2024. The Chiefs need to act quickly to find a replacement. Foskey is a high-energy and high-character player who can come in and learn from the veterans before it’s his time to take over.

31. Philadelphia Eagles: Oklahoma T Anton Harrison

Ou Vs Utep

The Eagles’ offensive line is getting older, and it’s important to use your first-round picks on prime positions. They went with cornerback Joey Porter Jr. earlier in the draft and now have a tackle who can wait in the wings until Lane Johnson is ready.

