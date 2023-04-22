2023 NFL mock draft: What Matt Anderson would do

The NFL Draft is less than a week away. At Vikings Wire, we have created mock drafts to examine various scenarios throughout this offseason. It is now our turn to present our thoughts on what every NFL team should do if we were the general manager.

Let’s review how everything played out.

1. Carolina Panthers: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Panthers actively traded up to acquire their quarterback of the future. In my opinion, Stroud is the safest choice for this position, even though Bryce Young is also a possibility. With the guidance of their new head coach, Frank Reich, I believe Stroud will thrive and reach his full potential.

2. Houston Texans: Alabama QB Bryce Young

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

If the Texans are not convinced with any quarterbacks, they could opt to select defense in this spot. With that said, passing up on Young would be a mistake. They will have an opportunity to address their defensive needs later in the draft, as they possess two selections within the top 12.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

It’s likely that the Cardinals will have interested teams in this pick, but for the purposes of this mock draft, no trades will be considered. Anderson is widely regarded as the best defensive prospect in this draft. The Cardinals improve their defense simply by standing pat.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Syndication Ocala Starbanner

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Ever since Andrew Luck retired, the Colts have been on the hunt for a quarterback of the future. Richardson, though unpolished, possesses the greatest potential of any quarterback in this draft. Assuming he hits his ceiling, the Colts will be set for the foreseeable future.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

If Anthony Richardson was here, they might have considered him. Instead, they opt for one of the top prospects on the field in Carter. There have been concerns off the field, but no one questions Carter’s talent. Additionally, Seattle is a stable franchise that can handle any potential controversy that may arise from drafting Carter.

Story continues

6. Detroit Lions: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Lions traded former first-round cornerback Jeff Okudah, which created a need at the cornerback position. Selecting Witherspoon seems like an obvious choice, and if not him, I could envision them opting for Christian Gonzalez.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Raiders could consider drafting a quarterback, but prioritizing a cornerback would be more sensible. Their pass defense was among the weakest in the league last season and given that they face Patrick Mahomes twice per year, improving it should be a top concern. Gonzalez has the potential to step in and significantly strengthen their defense right away.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Raymond Carlin III-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

In the past few seasons, the Falcons have acquired offensive weapons, and it is now imperative to focus on the defense. Wilson, who is one of the top edge rushers in this draft class, can make an immediate impact and aid the Falcons on defense.

9. Chicago Bears: Ohio State T Paris Johnson Jr.

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Bears are fully committed to rebuilding and must construct their team from scratch. Although selecting Johnson in the draft may not be an exciting choice, it is crucial that they protect Justin Fields.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama S Brian Branch

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Eagles need some help in their secondary, particularly at the safety position. Adding Branch to their team would be a fantastic move. His physicality and versatility would inject energy into their defensive backfield.

11. Tennessee Titans: Northwestern T Peter Skoronski

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans can rely on Skoronski to help fill the void left by Taylor Lewan’s departure this offseason. Skoronski is a versatile lineman who could even shift to guard if necessary. This could also be a sneaky spot for a player like Quentin Johnston.

12. Houston Texans: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Texans have chosen to prioritize offense over defense, and it’s easy to see why. Bryce Young and Smith-Njigba possess the potential to become a formidable duo in the NFL for many years to come, making this decision a clear and obvious one.

13. New York Jets: Oklahoma T Anton Harrison

Ou Vs Utep

The Jets have an abundance of weapons, but they must now focus on protecting their quarterback. Whether it’s Aaron Rodgers or Zach Wilson, Harrison will help protect them. He’s a premier tackle in this draft class and possesses both the size and skill to bring stability to the offensive line.

14. New England Patriots: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

It’s not clear which route the Patriots will take, given that they surprised many by selecting Cole Strange in the first round last year. The Patriots need more pass rushers, and Smith is a perfect fit for that role. He has all the traits to excel as an edge rusher and would flourish under the guidance of a coach like Belichick.

15. Green Bay Packers: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Packers must provide Jordan Love with a supporting cast of weapons. Choosing Mayer would guarantee not only a reliable target for him to throw to, but also a blocker to assist him. Mayer is a versatile tight end and would complement Green Bay’s team perfectly.

16. Washington Commanders: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

Tyler’s Scouting Report

On paper, the defense of the Commanders appears impressive, but assistance is needed in the secondary. Porter Jr. has cornerback-one potential and the would provide a physical presence that would truly enhance the Washington defense.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Georgia T Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Steelers have a responsibility to protect their young quarterback, Kenny Pickett. They can rely on Jones whose abilities they can trust from day one, to provide protection.

18. Detroit Lions: Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Lions are constructing a juggernaut and they are continuing to do so with Kancey. Kancey’s impressive combine performance caused him to soar up draft boards. He possesses the necessary drive to fit perfectly with Dan Campbell’s defense and has the potential to be one of the top players in this class.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Buccaneers already have great weapons for their quarterback, Baker Mayfield, but adding another one wouldn’t hurt. In this draft class, Kincaid stands out as one of the best pass-catching tight ends, and he can offer a safety net for Mayfield throughout the season.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The offensive line is an area where the Seahawks need help. Not the most flashy pick, but selecting Schmitz would fulfill this need. Schmitz is widely regarded as the top center in this year’s draft and would bring much-needed stability to Seattle’s offensive line.

Forfeited Pick by Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick due to tampering violations.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Banks is a physically imposing player with tremendous potential and could provide an instant boost to the Chargers’ defense. Playing in a division with Patrick Mahomes, it’s smart to boost the secondary.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr., and addressed their need for a wide receiver. They now focus on bolstering their defense and plan to acquire one of the top pass rushers in the upcoming draft. Murphy, an athletic prospect, has the potential to make an immediate impact for the team.

23. Minnesota Vikings: USC WR Jordan Addison

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Vikings need help at cornerback, but the need for a wide receiver is more pressing. Addison possesses great route-running skills and could exploit opposing teams’ decision to double-team Justin Jefferson. This pick has the potential to elevate the Viking offense to greater heights.

25. New York Giants: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Giants made a bet on Daniel Jones by giving him another contract, and now they must ensure his success. Flowers possesses electric abilities and could offer the Giants an element at wide receiver that they have been missing for years.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Cowboys have the option to go in various directions, but taking Bresee would provide Dan Quinn with a valuable weapon to disrupt opposing offenses. Bresee’s impressive strength enables him to consistently hassle offensive linemen, making him a force on the defensive line.

27. Buffalo Bills: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Syndication Austin American Statesman

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Bills and Robinson make a perfect match. They must assist Josh Allen by providing him with support, and Robinson’s explosive abilities can alleviate the burden on him. He is the top running back prospect in this draft and will immediately energize the Bills’ offense.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: North Carolina WR Josh Downs

Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Bengals must prepare for the future since they cannot sign every player. It’s likely that Tee Higgins will be the odd man out. Selecting Downs in this scenario would provide them with another playmaker and enable a smooth transition after this season when they must allow Higgins to leave.

29. New Orleans Saints: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

Ncaa Football Baylor At Iowa State

The Saints need another edge rusher after losing Marcus Davenport in free agency. McDonald would be a great addition to the team, given his size length and relentless motor. He is a little raw, but his upside is significant, and coaches can help him develop his skills.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: LSU EDGE B.J. Ojulari

Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Eagles have a reputation for their defensive line, but as Brandon Graham ages, they need to prepare for his eventual departure. Ojulari is an athletic edge rusher with upside as a pass rusher. Selecting him here would provide them with a capable replacement once Graham retires.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

It would be unwise for the NFL to allow the Chiefs to acquire a highly regarded wide receiver prospect. If Johnston were paired with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes, the team would gain a top-tier receiver that they haven’t had since trading Tyreek Hill.

Vikings Happy Hour

[youtube https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Uxz78iU9IKs]

Story originally appeared on Vikings Wire