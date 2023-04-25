2023 NFL mock draft: Matt Anderson’s final mock draft

At Vikings Wire, we have been compiling multiple mock drafts throughout the offseason to explore various scenarios for how the NFL Draft may unfold. However, as the NFL draft approaches in just a few days, it is now time for us to make our actual predictions.

Surprises typically always happen during the draft. Either a player drops unexpectedly or a team reaches early for a prospect.

Here is my prediction for what happens on draft night.

1. Carolina Panthers: Alabama QB Bryce Young

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Panthers ensured that they could get the quarterback they wanted for their future by moving all the way up. While there are many different routes they could have taken, choosing Young is a solid decision. Young exhibits a calm demeanor on the field and possesses the ability to extend plays and make all the necessary throws at the next level. Pairing him with new head coach Frank Reich gives Young a great chance for success early on.

2. Houston Texans: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

Tyler’s Scouting Report

This offseason the Texans hired DeMeco Ryans as their new defensive-minded head coach. Even though they are in need of a quarterback, they cannot ignore the opportunity to provide Ryans with a valuable asset. Anderson is a game changer like Nick Bosa, whom Ryans coached with the 49ers. He has the potential to become a dominant force as a pass rusher and run defender for the Texans.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Even though the Cardinals may consider trading out of this pick, I believe they will stay put since the Texans have already chosen a defensive player. The team requires an injection of youthful talent, and selecting Wilson would be a logical choice. Wilson’s size, strength, and versatility across the defensive line make him stand out. He would be able to contribute immediately and assist the team from day one.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Richardson has the highest ceiling of any quarterback in this draft class. He possesses great arm strength and the ability to improvise should the play fall apart, making him the quintessential dual-threat quarterback. The Colts have been searching for a franchise quarterback since Andrew Luck and could be in for a treat should Richardson hit his ceiling.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Seahawks use this pick to strengthen their defense and select one of the top prospects in this draft. While there have been concerns raised about Carter’s off-field behavior, no one doubts his exceptional talent. Seattle is a well-established franchise that has the ability to manage any potential controversies that may arise from selecting Carter.

6. Detroit Lions: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Witherspoon and the Lions seem like a perfect match, especially with head coach Dan Campbell. Witherspoon has the confidence and physicality that match everything the Lions have built thus far in Detroit. Witherspoon has the potential to be a lockdown corner who shuts down half the field. Combining Witherspoon with the rest of the Lions’ defense will leave NFC North opponents trembling.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Raiders could consider drafting a quarterback, but prioritizing a cornerback would be more sensible. Their pass defense was among the weakest in the league last season and given that they face Patrick Mahomes twice per year, improving it should be a top concern. Gonzalez has the potential to step in and significantly strengthen their defense right away.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Falcons do what a lot of analysts have projected by selecting Robinson in the top 10. They have a young quarterback in Desmond Ridder, and it’s important to provide him with a talented supporting cast. Robinson is a dynamic playmaker who excels at many different things. He can step in and boost this offense to another level.

9. Houston Texans: Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Projected trade with Bears

The Texans have traded up to acquire one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. Stoud displays an NFL-level arm, possessing both impressive power and accuracy. Additionally, he has shown the ability to make quick reads in the passing game. The Texans have already secured their defensive star and are now poised to secure their quarterback of the future.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Pittsburgh DL Calijah Kancey

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Kancey’s remarkable performance at the combine propelled him up the draft boards. His determination and drive make him a perfect fit for the city of Philadelphia. The Eagles have a well-known powerhouse defensive line, and Kancey’s addition to the team only strengthens it.

11. Tennessee Titans: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Earlier this offseason, the Titans released longtime tackle Taylor Lewan, leaving a larger void at the tackle position. Luckily for the Titans, they can fill this by selecting Skoronski. He has exceptional hand technique and footwork, making him one of the most polished prospects in the draft. If the Titans select Skoronski, they won’t have to worry about the left tackle position because he will be able to start immediately.

12. Chicago Bears: Ohio State T Paris Johnson Jr.

Projected Trade with Texans

The Bears have made a full commitment to rebuild and must construct their team from scratch. Johnson, a former five-star recruit, possesses experience playing both right guard and left tackle. His position versatility will allow the Bears to build their strongest starting five. Johnson’s strength and athleticism provide him with a high potential, which is ideal for the Bears.

13. Green Bay Packers: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Packers have a few different routes they could take in this draft. To maximize Jordan Love’s potential, it would be wise for them to surround him with more talented players. Smith-Njigba, who is an exceptional route runner and can identify coverages, while also having some of the best hands among the wide receiver group, would be an excellent addition to the team. Adding him to the mix with Romeo Doubs and Christian Watson would create a strong and reliable wide receiver core for the Packers and Love to utilize for years to come.

14. New England Patriots: Iowa EDGE Lukas Van Ness

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Patriots are always tough to predict, but Bill Belichick likes a fiery defensive lineman and Van Ness fits that mold. His skill set is a little raw, but he has the length and strength necessary for an edge rusher. By selecting Van Ness here, the hope is that he can be developed to reach his full potential. If any coach can tap into that potential, it’s Belichick.

15. New York Jets: Georgia T Broderick Jones

The Jets finalized a trade with the Green Bay Packers on Monday to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers. With an already deep roster, getting him protection should be a priority. Jones is an athletic tackle with a lot of potential. Although his technique is still developing, his physicality will likely be his strongest attribute at the next level.

16. Washington Commanders: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Commanders have one of the best defensive lines in all of football and they building up their secondary should be their focus. Banks is a physical corner who has the ability to play outside corners and match up against the top receivers. The Commanders continue to build one of the most dominant defenses on paper.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Tyler’s Scouting Report

This just feels like a match made in heaven. The Steelers need help at the cornerback position, especially with Cam Sutton being an impending free agent. The storyline of Porter Jr. playing where his father once played is a perfect script for the NFL. He is an aggressive corner who matches head coach Mike Tomlin’s tone on defense. Porter Jr. should be able to step in early and help the Steelers out.

18. Detroit Lions: Kentucky QB Will Levis

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Lions don’t necessarily need a quarterback with Jared Goff on the roster. While they love what Goff brings to the table, he is a free agent after the season. However, if Levis falls here, they might find it tempting to select him. Levis possesses NFL-level arm strength and has a good build for a quarterback. Additionally, he will have the opportunity to learn from Goff by sitting behind him for at least a year, which could significantly help his development.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Buccaneers’ roster is getting older, but they still have some decent weapons on offense. They add to that core with Kincaid, who is essentially a wide receiver with tight-end size. He’s a fluid mover who can stretch the field and is a natural pass catcher. Whoever starts at quarterback for the Buccaneers, this offense will be set with players to pass to.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Seahawks continue to build their defensive line by adding combine star Nolan Smith to the roster. He is a versatile edge rusher who can also help in coverage if needed. Smith brings physicality, patience, and a plethora of pass-rushing moves. He has all the traits the Seahawks could want to instantly upgrade their defense

Forfeited Pick by Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick due to tampering violations.

21. Los Angles Chargers: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Chargers’ receivers are getting older and they need to ensure that Justin Herbert continues to have explosive weapons to throw to. Flowers is an electric playmaker with speed and run-after-the-catch ability. He can instantly elevate the Chargers’ offense and has the versatility to line up both in the slot and outside.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Ravens signed Odell Beckham Jr. and addressed their need for a wide receiver. They now focus on bolstering their defense and plan to acquire one of the top pass rushers in the upcoming draft. Murphy, an athletic prospect, has the potential to make an immediate impact for the team.

23. Kansas City Chiefs: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Projected trade with the Vikings

The Vikings require draft capital, and the Chiefs are in need of a top wide receiver prospect. Johnston is one of the best receivers in this class, and he could greatly benefit from playing with Andy Reid and Patrick Mahomes.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Florida C O'Cyrus Torrence

The Jaguars have all the weapons in the world on offense. Now they need to ensure they are helping to protect Trevor Lawerence. Torrence is a mauler at the guard position, and he can step in on day one and be a force on the offensive line for this team. It’s not a splashy pick, but it’s a nifty one.

25. New York Giants: Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz

The Giants signed Daniel Jones to an extension, which means they need to ensure everything is perfect for him on offense. Schmitz is widely regarded as the top center in this year’s draft and would bring much-needed stability to Giants’ offensive line.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

Tyler’s Scouting Report

By choosing Bresee the Cowboys gain a valuable weapon to disrupt opposing offenses. Bresee’s impressive strength allows him to consistently hassle offensive linemen, making him a dominant force on the defensive line. With his skills and abilities, Bresee has the potential to become a key player in the Cowboys’ defensive strategy and help lead them to victory.

27. Buffalo Bills: Arkansas LB Drew Sanders

The Bills must find a replacement for Tremaine Edmunds after he joined the Chicago Bears in free agency. Sanders is a talented linebacker with impressive physical abilities and the skills to both rush the passer and cover the field, could be the ideal candidate. While choosing a linebacker in the first round may not appear to be an exciting decision, selecting Sanders would significantly strengthen the Bills’ defense.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Tennessee T Darnell Wright

It’s important for the Bengals to continue to protect their franchise quarterback Joe Burrow at all costs. Drafting Wright would ensure this. Wright is a dominant tackle who skillfully leverages his size to his advantage. Bengals fans can now rest easy, knowing that their quarterback is protected.

29. New Orleans Saints: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

The Saints lost edge rusher Marcus Davenport in free agency and now need to find a replacement. McDonald could be the answer with his size and length, as well as an exceptionally quick first step. While he still needs to polish some of his techniques, and NFL teams may want him to get a little stronger, his potential upside is great.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Alabama S Brian Branch

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Eagles stop the fall of Branch and get a steal in one of the most versatile defenders in the draft. Branch possesses all the skills that one would want in a safety, including great speed and outstanding play recognition. Landing in Philly is a great opportunity for him to flourish.

31. Minnesota Vikings: USC WR Jordan Addison

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Projected trade with the Cheifs

The Vikings are running to the podium right now. Addison is the perfect complement to Justin Jefferson and can provide the Vikings with a great tandem at wide receiver for the next decade. Addison is a smooth route runner and has insane short-area quickness. He’s not a burner by any means, but he can come in and help keep the offense moving. This is a home run pick for the Vikings.

