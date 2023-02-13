2023 NFL Mock Draft: Matt Anderson’s mock draft 2.0

The Super Bowl has just concluded, which means that the NFL offseason is now in full swing for all 32 teams. We are finally going to get some sort of feel for the direction teams are going, which will directly influence how they approach the NFL draft.

Mock drafts are what make the NFL offseason not so mundane. In my latest mock draft, I’ll aim to give it my best shot as to where teams might go come April’s NFL Draft.

1. Chicago Bears: Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Bears could trade back here, and they most likely will. In this mock draft, they stand pat and grab one of the top talents in the draft Jalen Carter. Carter’s incredible explosiveness and power are ones that the Bears can’t pass up, and he’d be an instant impact player for the Bears.

2. Houston Texans: Alabama QB Bryce Young

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

I went back and forth here. I think there is an argument for the Texans to go defense here, especially with new head coach Demeco Ryans, but ultimately quarterback is a huge need and the Texans need to find their franchise quarterback. Young is known for his quick decision-making, accuracy, and mobility which will help the Texans find stability at the quarterback position for years to come.

3. Arizona Cardinals: Alabama EDGE Will Anderson Jr.

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Anderson Jr is a highly-rated player known for his explosiveness, versatility, and athleticism. He brings a combination of length, strength, and speed to the Cardinals’ defense and is expected to make an immediate impact. With this selection, the Cardinals hope to solidify their pass rush and improve their defense for the upcoming season.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Kentucky QB Will Levis

Louisville Vs Kentucky 2022 Football

The Colts have been searching for a quarterback ever since Andrew Luck retired, and while they still don’t have a head coach, the quarterback position will likely be the route this team takes. Levis has an NFL arm and good size. He should be able to step in right away given the talent the Colts have on offense and find success.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

There is speculation that the Seahawks could draft a quarterback, but I think they feel comfortable with Geno Smith for now, so they will look to build up their defense. Murphy would bring a spark to the defensive unit. He has all the tools you want in a pass rusher and then some.

6. Detroit Lions: Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have many routes they could take, but here they continue to bolster their defense. After taking Adian Hutchinson in last year’s draft, they look to improve their interior defensive line. Bresee is a mammoth of a human being and can move for his size and help rush the passer as well. At 21 years old, the future is bright for Breese.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Ohio St. QB C.J. Stoud

Osu22uga Kwr 50

With Derek Carr almost certain to be cut or traded, there are rumors that the Raiders are interested in Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. While that might be true, it’s not a done deal. which means the Raiders have a need at quarterback. Luckily for them, Stroud falls into their lap. Stroud is a big, accurate quarterback who can make quick decisions. With weapons like Devante Adams and Darren Waller, it should make the transition easier for him to the NFL.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Jrca6894

The Falcons end up with one of the more versatile defensive linemen in the draft. Wilson has the size to play on the wing or even slide inside to 3-point range if necessary. Wilson’s skillset is elaborate. His long arms combined with incredible power and athleticism are a nightmare for opposing defenses.

9. Carolina Panthers: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Matt Pendleton/Gainesville Sun

The Panthers need a quarterback, and while I feel like new head coach Frank Reich probably would’ve taken Stroud or Levis, he can’t pass up Richardson here. Richardson is the guy you take a chance on because his tape can make you drop your jaw. He’s explosive, has elite-level arm talent, and could turn into a top quarterback in the NFL under the right coaching staff.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles played in the Super Bowl and have a top-ten pick. Some things in life just aren’t fair. That being said, the Eagles’ secondary is getting a little older, and with players like Darius Slay entering the final year of their contracts, it’s a perfect time to bring in a young corner to develop and learn behind these veterans with less pressure.

11. Tennessee Titans: Ohio St. T Paris Johnson Jr.

Mandatory Credit: Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Not a sexy pick by any means, but some years you just need to go and get your franchise tackle. Paris Johnson Jr. can help give the Titans some youth on offense and help out whoever is going to play quarterback for them. Johnson Jr. has great power and an elite-level punch when making first contact with a defender. He shows flashes of brilliance with his technique, and with good coaching, he could become one of the better tackles in the NFL.

12. Houston Texans: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans go offense again to try and provide Byrce Young with a safety blanket. Mayer can not only be a threat with his size by catching the ball, he’s also a great blocker. Mayer is what you want in a tight end, and by taking him here, the Texans can focus on defense the rest of the way while knowing they have a weapon for Young for years to come.

13. New York Jets: Northwestern T Peter Skoronski

Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Jets fans probably won’t love this pick, but they have a team full of talent on offense and need to ensure whoever is playing quarterback for them next season is protected. Skoronski has sound technique and great footwork. He’s one of those players you don’t hear about because he’s doing what he’s supposed to be doing. The Jets have found a stable tackle for the foreseeable future after drafting both the offensive rookie of the year, Garrett Wilson, and the defensive rookie of the year, Sauce Gardner.

14. New England Patriots: Alabama S Brian Branch

Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots are about as unpredictable as they come in the NFL, which makes this pick so difficult. That being said, Devin McCourty is a free agent this off-season, and the Patriots need to fill that void. Taking Brian Branch not only fills the void left by McCourty but also gives the Patriots an explosive safety with a lot of speed.

15. Green Bay Packers: Ohio St. WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

It sounds like Aaron Rodgers’ time in Green Bay is nearing an end. Smith-Njigba would give the Packers and potentially Jordan Love a great wide receiver core alongside Romeo Doubs and Christain Watson for the foreseeable future.

16. Washington Commanders: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Commanders already have a great defensive line; now they just need help in the secondary. By drafting Witherspoon, they get a fast and physical cornerback, which is something their defense could use to bolster to really elevate their defense to the next level.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Oklahoma T Anton Harrison

It’s time to protect Kenny Pickett after taking him in last year’s draft. Harrison can step in and help on day one. Harrison brings with him exceptional footwork and athleticism for a tackle, which should help bolster the Steelers’ offensive line.

18. Detroit Lions: South Carolina CB Cam Smith

Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions’ defense is becoming legit. Smith is a fast corner who can line up in the slot or outside and isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty at the line of scrimmage by jamming opposing wide receivers. Smith fits the mold of a player on Dan Campbell’s team.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Stanford QB Tanner McKee

Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady has officially retired, and most of the quarterbacks are off the board. That doesn’t stop the Buccaneers from trying to find their quarterback of the future. While I don’t think McKee starts for the Buccaneers this season, it would allow them to sign a free agent and groom McKee behind whoever that player is.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Utah CB Clark Phillips III

Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks are loading up on defense in this first round. They went EDGE with Myles Murphy first, and now they’ve added Phillips III. Phillips III is a smaller cornerback who plays bigger than his stature. He can really make the life of the receiver difficult, especially at the catch point. The Seahawks can come away on day one knowing they have two guys who can help contribute quickly.

Forfeited Pick by Miami Dolphins

The Dolphins forfeited this pick after an investigation revealed the team violated league policies regarding tampering.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers need more weapons for Justin Herbert. With Keenan Allen aging and Mike Williams prone to injury, they are looking to bring in a young receiver in Johnston. Johnston has the speed and short-area quickness you look for in a wide receiver. While his route tree is a little less polished, he can join the Chargers with new offensive coordinator Kellen Moore and make a big impact.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens desperately need weapons on offense outside of Lamar Jackson and Mark Andrews. They saw the emergence of tight end Isiah Likely late in the season, and rookie wide receiver Rashod Bateman flashed early but then missed the season with an injury. Flowers is a fast, explosive receiver who has some twitchiness to him. Adding Flowers to an offense with Bateman and Andrews could be the perfect addition to this Ravens offense.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Syndication Austin American Statesman

I should preface that I don’t condone drafting a running back in the first round, but sometimes a player is just too good. Rumors have surfaced that Dalvin Cook could be on his way out. Meanwhile, Alexander Mattison is an impending free agent. The Vikings gain a versatile running back in Robinson by drafting him here. He’s an electric runner, a proficient pass catcher, and has the ability to pass block.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Florida G O'Cyrus Torrence

O'Cyrus Torrence

O’ Cyrus Torrence Syndication Gator Sports

The Jaguars have some good pieces on the offensive line, and now they add one more. Torrence is a big guard who can help in the run game and is a mauler at the point of attack. He dominated all week at the Senior Bowl when he was there, and now he can help protect an up-and-coming quarterback in Trevor Lawerence..

25. New York Giants: Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Clemson Tigers Football Vs North Carolina Tar Heels Acc Championship Charlotte Nc

The Giants’ defense is starting to get some nice young pieces and they add another one here. Simpson is a hybrid type of player who has the speed to play anywhere. Simpson will need a defensive coach who utilizes him to his full potential, and Wink Martindale can be that guy for him.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Baylor DL Siaki Ika

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have a pretty good defense, but they lack someone opposite Jonathan Hankins. Grabbing Ika here late in the first round will provide the Cowboys with someone who can consistently take double teams to allow the edge rushers to get to the quarterback quicker. This move instantly helps Demarcus Lawrence and the Cowboys’ defense.

27. Buffalo Bills: USC WR Jordan Addison

Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Bills need some help for Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs. They take arguably the best receiver in this draft at pick 27. Addison is an explosive wide receiver who can make things happen in space. An added benefit here is that Addison is only 21 years old and can step in right away to help pull attention off of Diggs.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Georgia T Broderick Jones

Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals need to keep ensuring they protect Joe Burrow. Here they get a super athletic tackle with great strength and size who can step in on day one and help this Broncos team. Not a splashy pick, but you secure yourself a tackle with high upside, which is hard to find in this league.

29. New Orleans Saints: Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Joey Porter Jr. Hes Dr 102222 Whiteout

The Saints need help everywhere on their roster, so it’s important to draft for premium positions. Joey Porter Jr. is an aggressive corner who plays with a certain level of confidence and feels like a New Orleans Saints player. Porter Jr. would join a secondary school with savvy vets who can help him learn and develop into a key contributor.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles defensive line is already scary, but they are not shy about loading up at certain positions. Adding Ojulari here, who is a bit raw in his own right, will allow them to try and develop him behind core veterans like Brandon Graham.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs selected George Karlaftis in the first round last year and have now added another edge rusher in Nolan Smith. Frank Clark is getting older, and the Chiefs need someone who can take over for him. Smith has huge upside as a pass rusher but still needs help refining his craft. The Chiefs take him here in hopes of tapping into that potential.

