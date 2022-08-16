2023 NFL mock draft: How many QB surprises in the 1st round?

Even this early in the process, some patterns have already started to develop when it comes to projections for the first round of next year’s NFL draft.

One thing we’re used to seeing at this point is Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud as the first quarterback off the board, most of the time in the top five, and often at the No. 1 overall pick.

That’s not how things go down in the latest 2023 NFL mock draft from Keith Sanchez of The Draft Network, which not only has a different passer coming off the board first, but sends Stroud tumbling down into bottom half of the first round.

In this projection, Alabama’s Bryce Young is the first quarterback selected, landing with the New York Giants at No. 5 overall. Kentucky’s Will Levis is next, going to the Detroit Lions with the No. 7 overall pick. Florida’s Anthony Richardson makes it three passers in the top 10, as he goes to the Washington Commanders at No. 9 overall.

Stroud finally goes next among the quarterbacks, but not until the No. 20 overall selection to the Philadelphia Eagles. He’s the last of the quarterbacks to find his way into this first-round mock, leaving others like BYU’s Jaren Hall, Washington State’s Cam Ward, Miami’s Tyler Van Dyke and North Carolina State’s Devin Leary to wait until Day 2.

Six of the top 10 picks in this mock hail from the SEC, including the top two, with Alabama edge defender Will Anderson taking the top spot to the Houston Texans, and Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter landing with the in-state Atlanta Falcons at No. 2 overall.

To check out the full first-round projection at The Draft Network, click here.

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire