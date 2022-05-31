2023 NFL mock draft: How many QBs could crash the 1st round?

The 2023 NFL draft class appears to have a much stronger quarterback class than the one we just saw. This year’s draft didn’t see a passer selected until No. 20 overall, and the next one didn’t come off the board until the third round.

That shouldn’t be the case next year, as there are multiple top prospects who could battle for the No. 1 overall selection, and a handful of others who could make their way into the first-round conversation with a strong 2022 season.

Who could land in that top spot, and how many total quarterbacks could we see on Day 1 once next April rolls around?

Here’s an updated look at how the first round of next year’s draft could turn out:

1. Houston Texans | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

(AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

If the Texans are picking this high, the Davis Mills experiment has likely failed after a second season. Stroud has all the tools to be a franchise quarterback, and next year’s No. 1 overall pick.

2. Atlanta Falcons | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

(Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Even after grabbing two promising pass rushers in the 2022 draft, the Falcons wouldn’t pass up the best overall player in next year’s class, especially after stealing their quarterback of the future in third-rounder Desmond Ridder.

3. New York Jets | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Even with all the Georgia defenders who went in the first round of the 2022 draft, Carter might be the best prospect of them all. He’s the kind of dominant interior presence who could be worthy of a top-five pick.

4. Detroit Lions | Alabama QB Bryce Young

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Lions punted on the 2022 quarterback class, likely with an eye on 2023’s deeper group. If they land this high in the draft order, landing Young to replace Jared Goff would be the obvious choice.

5. Seattle Seahawks | Washington State QB Cam Ward

(August Frank/Lewiston Tribune via AP)

Drew Lock isn’t the answer to replace Russell Wilson, but the Seahawks might not have to look far to find one next year. A transfer from Incarnate Word, Ward could be a superstar for the Cougars this season, and a top-10 pick wouldn’t be far-fetched.

6. Chicago Bears | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Fields finally gets his WR1, and it’s a familiar face. Smith-Njigba has the explosiveness and big-play ability to be an instant star at the next level, especially if he’s catching passes from his old quarterback.

7. Jacksonville Jaguars | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

(Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Jags now have a talented pair of edge rushers, but they should use a disruptive force in the middle of the defensive line. Bresee missed most of last season due to injury, but at full strength, can be a dominant player.

8. Carolina Panthers | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Ever since Luke Kuechly’s retirement, the Panthers have been missing a true impact player at the second level of their defense. Sewell is big, athletic, and has all the potential to be worthy of a top-10 pick.

9. New York Giants | Kentucky QB Will Levis

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants didn’t pick up Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, so if they end up with a top-10 pick next year, he’s clearly not the answer. Levis has the talent to rise up the draft board with a strong 2023 campaign.

10. Pittsburgh Steelers | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Jamie Rhodes-USA TODAY Sports

Offensive tackle is another big need, but it wouldn’t be surprising for the Steelers to prefer to pass rusher in the first round. Murphy is an explosive edge defender who would pair nicely with T.J. Watt.

11. Washington Commanders | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Depending on how the 2022 season plays out, the Commanders could end up needing an long-term upgrade at left tackle. Johnson has the size, athleticism, and technique to be a franchise player at a premium position.

12. Minnesota Vikings | LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

(AP Photo/Michael Clubb)

Adam Thielen turns 32 in August, so the Vikings could be looking for a long-term running mate for Justin Jefferson. Boutte has the well-rounded skill set and big-play ability to be the perfect fit.

13. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Alabama CB Eli Ricks

(AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File)

Darius Slay will turn 32 in January, which means the Eagles could look for an understudy for the No. CB spot. A transfer from LSU, Ricks could be the latest Alabama corner to come off the board in the first round.

14. New England Patriots | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Matthew Judon is an impact player off the edge, but the Pats need a similar presence on the other side of the defensive front. Foskey has all the talent and tools to be a top-10 pick, making him a potential bargain at this spot.

15. Las Vegas Raiders | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

This defense could use a shutdown, big-play corner to take advantage of their relentless pass rush. Ringo sealed the Bulldogs’ national title with an epic pick-six, and could bring more of the same to Vegas.

16. Miami Dolphins | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

Syndication: The Daily Advertiser

Jaelan Phillips has a promising future, but the Dolphins need another young, explosive edge rusher to pair him with. Ojulari racked up seven sacks and 11.5 tackles for loss as a sophomore in 2021, and is primed for even more this year.

17. Arizona Cardinals | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

(AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

Improving the protection around Kyler Murray should be a top priority for Arizona, particularly at right tackle. Skoronski has been tested against some of the nation’s top pass rushers in the Big Ten, and would be an immediate upgrade.

18. Tennessee Titans | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

This offense desperately needs a complete tight end who can help clear the road for Derrick Henry in the run game, but also challenge defenses as a receiving thread. Mayer checks all of those boxes, and is a red-zone machine.

19. Philadelphia Eagles | Notre Dame S Brandon Joseph

(Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

The Eagles still have one big hole remaining on defense, and next year’s safety class should give them plenty of strong options to fill it. A transfer from Northwestern, Joseph would make an immediate impact against both the run and pass.

20. Indianapolis Colts | Miami (FL) QB Tyler Van Dyke

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts spent the 2022 draft building around Matt Ryan, but next year, they should think about drafting his eventual successor. Van Dyke’s draft stock is soaring after his performance last season, and he could go much higher than this if he keeps up that trajectory.

21. Cincinnati Bengals | USC WR Jordan Addison

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Value over need here for the Bengals, who give Joe Burrow yet another dynamic weapon. Last year’s Biletnekoff Award winner as the nation’s top receiver, Addison transferred from Pitt, and could be a Heisman Trophy candidate in Lincoln Riley’s offense.

22. Baltimore Ravens | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson already needed more weapons for the passing game, and that was before the Ravens traded away Marquise Brown. Johnston is a big-play machine who brings the size and athleticism this offense needs.

23. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Lovie Smith’s defense relies on consistent pressure from the front four, and he still doesn’t have an impact edge rusher who can get after opposing quarterbacks. Smith has all the talent to be the next dominant player at the position to coming out of Athens.

24. Dallas Cowboys | Alabama S Malachi Moore

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Cowboys have one dynamic defender in the secondary in Trevon Diggs, but they could use a similar ballhawk for the back end. Moore has the range, instincts and ball skills to be the perfect fit.

25. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks stole a pair of corners in this year’s draft on Day 3 (Coby Bryant, Tariq Woolen), but you can never have too many good ones. Porter has the size and length to be a perfect fit in Pete Carroll’s defense, and his dad was a stellar NFL defender.

26. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

Syndication: The Greenville News

Channing Tindall was a huge steal for the Dolphins in this year’s third round, but they still need a second linebacker in that same mold. Simpson is big and athletic, with the versatility to make big plays in every phase of the game.

27. Los Angeles Chargers | North Carolina WR Josh Downs

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Justin Herbert already has a talented pair of pass-catchers in Keenan Allen and Mike Williams, but he could use another big-play threat who can challenge defenses with the deep ball. Downs is an explosive receiver who can turn every catch into a touchdown.

28. Green Bay Packers | Oklahoma WR Marvin Mims

Syndication: The Oklahoman

Yes, the Packers traded up in the second round of this year’s draft for Christian Watson, but that shouldn’t stop them from giving Aaron Rodgers another explosive receiver early in next year’s draft. Mims is undersized, but makes up for it with his big-play ability.

29. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

The Lions have some serviceable starters at corner, but they’re still looking for a true shutdown artist who can lead the whole group. Smith was one of the nation’s best last season as breaking up passes, and has been tested against SEC competition.

30. Kansas City Chiefs | Miami (FL) OT Zion Nelson

(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

The Chiefs rebuilt most of their offensive line last year, but they still haven’t found a long-term solution at right tackle. Nelson could have been a fairly early pick this year, but another year of experience at the college level should make him a more refined blocker.

31. Buffalo Bills | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

The Bills don’t have many glaring needs, which could free them up to take a luxury pick here. Robinson might be a top-10 prospect overall, and his complete skill set would bring balance to one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

32. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Arkansas DB Jalen Catalon

Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

The Bucs have two starting corners (Jamel Dean, Sean Murphy-Bunting) and one starting safety (Mike Edwards) on the final year of their rookie contracts. Catalon is a versatile defender who can line up all over the secondary, with the athleticism to make big plays in coverage, and the physicality to mix it up in the box.

