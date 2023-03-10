2023 NFL mock draft: What if…the Lions trade for Lamar Jackson?

The Baltimore Ravens are playing a game of chicken with their former MVP quarterback Lamar Jackson and the rest of the NFL.

After placing the non-exclusive franchise tag on Jackson, any team can give the Ravens quarterback an offer sheet. If Baltimore decides to not match the offer, they receive two first round picks in exchange for Jackson.

That brings us to our new mock draft series – “What If…?” where we examine how one NFL move could impact the 2023 draft.

In the first edition of the series, we break down what the NFL draft could look like if Jackson is traded to the Detroit Lions.

Indianapolis Colts (from CHI): QB C.J. Stroud, Ohio State

The Colts are still the team that I see trading up to the No. 1 overall pick. After a half decade of putting bandaids on the leaking wound at quarterback, they need to get aggressive and get their guy. Stroud is the best pure passer in this class. His arm was borderline robotic at the combine in terms of his mechanical consistency.

Houston Texans: QB Will Levis, Kentucky

DeMeco Ryans saw what happens when you run a mobile quarterback too much with Trey Lance. He goes with Levis, who has the strongest arm in the draft, but is also very raw.

Baltimore Ravens (from ARI): QB Anthony Richardson, Florida

Here is where this starts to get really fun. The Ravens aren’t moving forward with Tyler Huntley. In the five games he started/played the majority of, the Ravens averaged 11.8 points per game- he isn’t the guy. Now, with two extra first round picks spanning from this draft to 2024, the Ravens trade with the Cardinals to get the No. 3 overall pick. Arizona doesn’t need a quarterback, and the Ravens can give them two firsts, along with a hoard of other picks, in return. This gives them the ability to select the 6-foot-4, 232 athletic alien known as Anthony Richardson, and somehow come out of all of this an arguably more exciting team.

Chicago Bears (from IND): EDGE Will Anderson, Alabama

The Bears still come out strong here, getting a potentially elite pass rusher in Anderson, whom many consider the best player in the draft.

Seattle Seahawks (from DEN): DT Jalen Carter, Georgia

Questions about Carter’s character are being asked, and rightfully so. That said, what better for him to go than Seattle, whose culture is renowned as being one of the best in sports.

Carolina Panthers (from DET via LAR): QB Bryce Young, Alabama

In the midst of all this noise and confusion, the Panthers trade up to get a glimpse behind the illusion, and begin soaring ever higher with a new franchise quarterback. Bryce Young falls to No. 6, and the wayward son of Carolina, Frank Reich, lays his weary head to rest.

Las Vegas Raiders: OT Paris Johnson Jr., Ohio State

The Raiders will have a new quarterback in 2023. Will it be Jimmy Garoppolo? Will it be Mac Jones? Whomever it is needs to be protected.

Atlanta Falcons: EDGE Tyree Wilson, Texas Tech

With the Falcons reportedly not pursuing Lamar Jackson, they stay put at No. 8 and get some much-needed defensive help.

Detroit Lions (from CAR): CB Devon Witherspoon, Illinois

Remember, if the Lions do end up with Jackson and send two first-round picks to the Ravens, it will be their own picks that they trade, not any picks acquired from other teams. So going into the draft, they would still possess the No. 6 overall pick. If the Lions parlay trading for Lamar Jackson into also getting picks back from the Panthers by moving down and still get Devon Witherspoon, everyone in the Lions front office would sprint to the nearest convenience store and buy a lottery ticket- and in nine months, the city of Detroit will have a lot of newborn babies named Lamar.

Los Angeles Chargers (from PHI via NO): WR Jaxon Smith-Nijigba, Ohio State

The Chargers feel like a team that is as much of a guarantee to trade up as any. Their receivers are slower than molasses on a lovely December afternoon, and Smith-Nijigba is the best overall receiver in the class.

Tennessee Titans: OT Peter Skoronski, Northwestern

The safest bet of the draft would be the Titans taking an offensive tackle in the first round. After releasing Taylor Lewan, and witnessing how the unit performed as a whole in 2022, an upgrade on their outside protection is a must.

Houston Texans (from CLE): WR Quentin Johnston, TCU

After getting their (hopefully) franchise quarterback, the Texans give Will Levis a go-to target in Johnston to set up a connection for the Texans immediate future.

Green Bay Packers (from NYJ): TE Michael Mayer, Notre Dame

Aaron Rodgers being traded to the New York Jets is all but finished at this point, which would likely send the No. 13 overall pick to Green Bay where the Packers take Mayer to give them a versatile weapon.

New England Patriots: WR Zay Flowers, Boston College

The last receiver the Patriots took in the first round was traded for a bag of chips (sorry N’Keal Harry). That in mind, the Patriots staff coached Flowers in the Shrine game in Las Vegas, and need receiver help badly.

Green Bay Packers: WR Jordan Addison, USC

The Packers taking two weapons in the first round of the same draft would be more than they ever did for Aaron Rodgers.

Washington Commanders: CB Christian Gonzalez, Oregon

The Commanders have a lot of young talent in their secondary. Taking Gonzalez, and kicking Benjamin St-Juste inside to nickel would make their defensive backfield a hassle every week.

Pittsburgh Steelers: CB Joey Porter Jr., Penn State

Pittsburgh could be in the market to trade for Jalen Ramsey or sign James Bradberry. Even so, adding Porter to go along with either of their veteran acquisitions would do their defense a lot of good.

Arizona Cardinals (from BAL via DET): OG O’Cyrus Torrence, Florida

The lack of depth for the Cardinals on the interior is a problem. Torrence is a far better option than Billy Price or Cody Ford at either guard spot.

Buffalo Bills (from TB): RB Bijan Robinson, Texas

The Bills will be active this offseason when it comes to acquiring weapons. With every Bills fan having visions of DeAndre Hopkins and/or Adam Theilen dancing in their heads, a stud running back should also be near the top of the to-do list. Robinson is going to be a star, and the Bills shouldn’t tiptoe around the position any longer- trade up and get him.

Seattle Seahawks: EDGE Lukas Van Ness, Iowa

After getting interior help by selecting Jalen Carter, the Seahawks now get an edge rusher to help build up their front seven.

Philadelphia Eagles (from LAC): S Brian Branch, Alabama

With the Eagles likely losing C.J. Gardner-Johnson via free agency, Branch would step in and fill that vacancy on their defense

Arizona Cardinals (from BAL): DT Calijah Kancey, Pittsburgh

The Cardinals are a roster in need of help on both sides of the trenches. Kancey was the fastest defensive lineman at the combine, and can be used in a variety of ways across the defensive line.

Minnesota Vikings: DT Bryan Bresee, Clemson

After being carved up like a Christmas goose on a weekly basis in 2022, the Vikings defense is in need of an extreme makeover. Za’Darius Smith was a Pro Bowler last season, but also has a $15 million cap hit in 2023. The Vikings can cut Smith to save the money. They have already parted ways with Eric Kendricks. A complete rebuild could be coming under new defensive coordinator Brian Flores, and Bresee could be one of the new blood talents that are brought in.

Jacksonville Jaguars: CB Deonte Banks, Maryland

The man with the luscious locks, Trevor Lawrence, is realizing his other-worldly potential and getting Calvin Ridley going into this season. The Jaguars, however, need help on the back end of their defense after giving up the fifth most passing yards in the league.

New York Giants: TE Dalton Kincaid, Utah

Try your best to read this over the loud noise of irritated groans from Giants fans. Yes, New York needs receivers- no, none of the remaining wide outs are worth a first round pick. The Giants get a good tight end in Kincaid, and take a receiver in round two.

Dallas Cowboys: EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

The Cowboys are in the same boat as the Giants. Not only are they in the same boat, they are bunking together in the room of “In Desperate Need of Receivers.” Waiting to take a receiver on day two, though, is the smart move. Instead, the Cowboys strengthen their a;ready-fantastic pass rush.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers (from BUF): OT Anton Harrison, Oklahoma

In the time it took to write this column, Donovan Smith was flagged two more times for holding. His league-leading eight penalties of the sort were a big reason why the Buccaneers released him. Tampa selects Harrison as their new starting left tackle.

Cincinnati Bengals: CB Cam Smith, South Carolina

It’s no secret that Eli Apple isn’t exactly Rod Woodson, and the Bengals don’t seem to have any desire to bring him back. They need a real upgrade on the outside.

New Orleans Saints (from SF): EDGE Nolan Smith, Georgia

The Saints defense was a top unit in 2022, but they are also one of the oldest in the league. Getting Smith to add some young talent to their front seven is the best of ideas.

Philadelphia Eagles: LB Drew Sanders, Arkansas

If the Eagles lacked star power anywhere, it was at linebacker. Focusing on their defense will be a theme of their draft.

Kansas City Chiefs: OT Broderick Jones, Georgia

With the Chiefs not putting the franchise tag on Orlando Brown, it’s very possible that they will need a new left tackle to keep Patrick Mahomes clean.

