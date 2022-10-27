2023 NFL mock draft: Who leaps up the board in latest 2-round projections?

We’re nearing the halfway point of football season, which means a clearer picture of the draft landscape at both levels of the game.

In the college ranks, prospects are either boosting their stock with impressive performance over the first half of the year, or failing to live up to the preseason hype. In the pros, teams are already starting to collect at the bottom of the standings, and looking ahead to the offseason.

That being the case, it’s a great time to take an updated look at how the first two rounds of the 2023 NFL draft could shake out, using the latest pick order updated after Week 7 results:

*NOTE: The Miami Dolphins forfeited their first-round pick in next year’s draft as a result of the NFL’s investigation into tampering violations.

1. Detroit Lions | Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud

Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions have bigger problems on defense, and it’s not like Jared Goff hasn’t played well enough for them to be successful on offense. That said, Goff may have already hit his ceiling, and if Detroit ends up with this pick, they’d have a hard time passing up the lofty potential of Stroud.

2. Houston Texans | Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

(AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

Davis Mills hasn’t exactly lit the world on fire, but if Anderson is still on the board here, he might be too much to pass up. Houston might still end up with another top-five pick they could use on a quarterback, and Lovie Smith would get the elite pass rusher his defense desperately needs.

3. Carolina Panthers | Alabama QB Bryce Young

Randy Sartin-USA TODAY Sports

Baker Mayfield and Sam Darnold haven’t worked out, Matt Corral will miss his entire rookie season with an injury, which has left PJ Walker running the offense. If the Panthers get the chance to land a difference-maker like Young, the new regime in Carolina shouldn’t hesitate.

4. Philadelphia Eagles (from NO) | Georgia DL Jalen Carter

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

Thanks to last year’s draft-day trade with the Saints, the still-undefeated Eagles could also end up with a top-five pick. If that happens, they should go pure overall value, and in this scenario, that means teaming up 2022 first-round pick Jordan Davis with his Bulldog teammate in Carter.

Story continues

5. Houston Texans (from CLE) | Tennessee QB Hendon Hooker

(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)

Kentucky’s Will Levis is the popular pick in most mock drafts as the third quarterback off the board, but it’s Hooker who has been more impressive throughout the 2022 season so far. His arm talent, athleticism, and deep-ball accuracy should override any concerns about his age.

6. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

(AP Photo/Stew Milne)

It sure looks like Seattle got the better end of this trade, as Russell Wilson continues to struggle in Denver. That could mean a high extra pick here, which the Seahawks could use to bolster their defensive front. 2022 second-round pick Boye Mafe has shown some promise, and teaming up up with a talent like Murphy would lock down both edges.

7. Pittsburgh Steelers | Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Colbert was never a fan of spending first-round pick on offensive tackles, but considering the state of the position in Pittsburgh, Omar Khan should take a different approach. Skoronski might not have ideal size, but he’s been dominant all year long, and would be an immediate upgrade.

8. Jacksonville Jaguars | TCU WR Quentin Johnston

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

The Jags double-dipped on defense in the first round this year, but next year’s top pick needs to be spent helping Trevor Lawrence on the other side of the ball. Johnston has the size, athleticism, physicality and ball skills to be the top receiver off the board, and would immediately be Lawrence’s new favorite target.

9. Las Vegas Raiders | Clemson DL Bryan Bresee

Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

There are plenty of needs all over this roster, but the interior of the defensive line has to be addressed. This scenario gives the Raiders strong value at the position with Bresee, who has bounced back from last year’s injury to deliver on the high expectations he brought to Death Valley.

10. Atlanta Falcons | USC WR Jordan Addison

(Photo by Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Top-10 pass-catchers three years in a row? I know, I know. But there’s not a clear-cut match of need and value at any other position here, and it’s hard not to daydream about Desmond Ridders throwing to Addison, Kyle Pitts and Drake London. Maybe that’ll finally get Arthur Smith to open up the offense?

11. Miami Dolphins (from SF) | Clemson LB Trenton Simpson

(AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman)

This defense already has some promising weapons at every level, but adding another with the versatility that Simpson brings would take this unit to another level. Simpson can line up all over the field, and make big plays against both the run and pass.

12. Arizona Cardinals | Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

Another team with glaring needs on both sides of the ball, the Cardinals would be wise to prioritize improving the supporting cast around Kyler Murray, now that he’s got his big contract. Jones would give Arizona and immediate upgrade at right tackle, and a long-term option at left tackle if D.J. Humphries needs replacing sooner than later.

13. New England Patriots | Georgia CB Kelee Ringo

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

After watching Stephon Gilmore and J.C. Jackson head out the door, the Pats could still use another high-upside corner with shutdown potential. Ringo’s combination of size, length and athleticism make him the perfect candidate, and he’d be a strong value if he’s still on the board here.

14. Chicago Bears | Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

This offseason has to be about building around Justin Fields, either in the trenches, or in terms of added weapons. This scenario gives the Bears solid options down both avenues, but reuniting Fields with his former Ohio State teammate might be too much to resist.

15. Washington Commanders | Penn State OT Olumuyiwa Fashanu

(AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Regardless of who is throwing the passes in Washington, the Commanders need a long-term solution at left tackle if they want that quarterback to be successful. Fashanu has been one of the fastest-rising prospects in the nation, and has all the tools to quickly develop into a franchise player.

16. Green Bay Packers | Alabama DB Brian Branch

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

This will remain a popular spot for a receiver, but the Packers haven’t valued that position in the first round recently, so it won’t be surprising if they continue that trend. Finding a versatile playmaker for the secondary could be a priority, and Branch can line up all over the field.

17. Indianapolis Colts | Kentucky QB Will Levis

(Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

It feels like Levis probably won’t get anywhere near this pick, but from where I’m sitting, this range make way more sense than the top-five hype he’s been getting. There are definitely some intriguing tools to work with here, but consistency has still been an issue this season. He’d still be a massive upgrade to any long-term plan the Colts currently have.

18. Cincinnati Bengals | South Carolina CB Cam Smith

(Photo by Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

Safety could be the bigger need if Jessie Bates isn’t re-signed, but the corner spot could also use some help in Cincy. Smith has a strong combination of size, length, athleticism and physicality, and a track record of success against top competition in the SEC.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Penn State CB Joey Porter Jr.

Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

Carlton Davis III got his three-year extension this offseason, but Jamel Dean and Sean Murphy-Bunting are both headed for free agency, which could leave a gaping hole at the No. 2 CB spot. Porter Jr. has been as dominant as any corner in the country this year, and has the skill set to be a perfect fit in Todd Bowles’ scheme.

20. Detroit Lions (from LAR) | Texas A&M S Antonio Johnson

(AP Photo/David J. Phillip)

This secondary needs more playmakers, and in this scenario, the best value comes on the back end. Johnson is a rangy, athletic defender who can line up single-high, in the slot, or mix it up in the box against the run, doing everything at an extremely high level.

21. Los Angeles Chargers | Ohio State OT Paris Johnson Jr.

Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

Justin Herbert already has a stud left tackle in Rashawn Slater, but the right side could use a long-term upgrade. Johnson has a track record of success at both guard and tackle, and would be an instant starter to help protect one of the league’s mosts promising young quarterbacks.

22. Baltimore Ravens | Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

(AP Photo/Karl B DeBlaker)

The Ravens landed one stud edge rusher recently in Odafe Oweh, but they need a long-term plan beyond aging veterans like Justin Houston and Jason Pierre-Paul. Wilson’s massive frame, length and athleticism give him limitless potential at the next level.

23. Seattle Seahawks | Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

After landing a dominant edge rusher in the top 10, the Seahawks use their original pick to give Geno Smith another weapon on offense. Mayer is a well-rounded prospect who can help the running game as a blocker, but also give Seattle pass-catching upside they just don’t have at tight end right now.

24. Tennessee Titans | Georgia TE Darnell Washington

Syndication: Online Athens

Back-to-back tight ends come off the board, as the Titans add a much-needed presence they’ve lacked since losing Delanie Walker and Jonnu Smith in recent years. Washington is a massive target with rare athleticism who might take some time and patience, but the eventual payoff could be huge.

25. New York Jets | Maryland OT Jaelyn Duncan

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

The Jets have a promising young roster on both sides of the ball, but they could still use another stud offensive tackle. Duncan has the length, athleticism and intelligence to excel as both a run-blocker and a pass-protector at the next level.

26. Dallas Cowboys | Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

Trevon Diggs is obviously one of the best corners in the NFL, but the Cowboys could use an upgrade on the other side of the field. One of this year’s fastest-rising defensive prospects, Gonzalez has an intriguing combination of size, length, instincts and ball skills that could make him a star.

27. Minnesota Vikings | SMU WR Rashee Rice

(AP Photo/Gareth Patterson)

Adam Thielen isn’t getting any younger, and the Vikings should find a younger understudy to eventually take over as Justin Jefferson’s running mate at receiver. Rice has flown up the draft board thanks to a stellar start to the 2022 season, and his size/speed combo would make him a perfect complement to Jefferson.

28. Kansas City Chiefs | Army EDGE Andre Carter II

Danny Wild-USA TODAY Sports

George Karlaftis already looks like a hit, but Frank Clark turns 30 in the offseason, so the Chiefs might want to find his eventual replacement. Carter is a massive defender with impressive length and physicality who can set the edge against the run, and convert speed to power as a pass rusher.

29. New York Giants | Oregon LB Noah Sewell

(Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A fantastic blend of need and value, as the Giants fill perhaps the most gaping hole in their starting lineup with an instant-impact player. Sewell is big, athletic and physical, with all the tools to be a three-down playmaker at the next level.

30. Buffalo Bills | Texas RB Bijan Robinson

(AP Photo/Chuck Burton)

Safety is a possibility here depending on what happens in free agency, but the Bills might not be able to resist adding another dynamic weapon to their offense. Robinson might be a top-10 overall talent in this draft, but he could end up falling this far, and land in the perfect place to make a massive, immediate impact.

31. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama RB Jahmyr Gibbs

Nelson Chenault-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts has this offensive running on all cylinders, but a versatile, explosive weapon like Gibbs could help take the unit to another level. The Georgia Tech transfer has been an absolute stud for the Crimson Tide, and one of the most dynamic players in all of college football when the ball’s in his hands.

32. Detroit Lions | Florida QB Anthony Richardson

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

33. Houston Texans | LSU WR Kayshon Boutte

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

34. New Orleans Saints | Washington State QB Cameron Ward

James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

35. Cleveland Browns | Notre Dame EDGE Isaiah Foskey

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

36. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) | Florida DL Gervon Dexter Sr.

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

37. Pittsburgh Steelers | Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

(Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

38. Jacksonville Jaguars | Utah CB Clark Phillips III

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

39. Carolina Panthers | Iowa LB Jack Campbell

(Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

40. Las Vegas Raiders | USC OL Andrew Voorhees

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

41. Carolina Panthers (from SF) | North Carolina WR Josh Downs

Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

42. Arizona Cardinals | Syracuse CB Garrett Williams

David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

43. New England Patriots | Alabama LB Henry To'o To'o

Gary Cosby-USA TODAY Sports

44. Chicago Bears | Ohio State OT Dawand Jones

Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports

45. Washington Commanders | Texas A&M CB Jaylon Jones

Gary Cosby Jr/The Tuscaloosa News via USA TODAY Sports

46. Green Bay Packers | Florida OL Cyrus O'Torrence

(AP Photo/Phelan M. Ebenhack)

47. Atlanta Falcons | Auburn EDGE Derick Hall

(Photo by Michael Chang/Getty Images)

48. Indianapolis Colts | Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

49. Cincinnati Bengals | Boise State S JL Skinner

(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

50. Tampa Bay Buccaneers | Washington State LB Daiyan Henley

(AP Photo/Young Kwak)

51. Los Angeles Rams | LSU EDGE BJ Ojulari

(Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

52. Baltimore Ravens | Tennessee WR Jalin Hyatt

Syndication: The Knoxville News-Sentinel

53. Seattle Seahawks | Minnesota OL John Michael Schmitz

(AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)

54. Miami Dolphins | Florida State EDGE Jared Verse

Melina Myers-USA TODAY Sports

55. Los Angeles Chargers | Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

(Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

56. Tennessee Titans | Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry

Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

57. Dallas Cowboys | Baylor DL Siaki Ika

(AP Photo/LM Otero)

58. New York Jets | Kansas State EDGE Felix Anudike-Uzomah

(AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

59. Minnesota Vikings | BYU QB Jaren Hall

(AP Photo/Andy Nelson)

60. Kansas City Chiefs | Syracuse OT Matthew Bergeron

Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

61. New York Giants | Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Bob DeChiara-USA TODAY Sports

62. Buffalo Bills | Notre Dame OL Jarrett Patterson

Syndication: South Bend Tribune

63. Philadelphia Eagles | Alabama CB Eli Ricks

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Story originally appeared on Draft Wire