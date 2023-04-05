2023 NFL Mock Draft: Kevin Fielder’s Mock Draft 4.0

It’s the final countdown…

That is both a lyric to the hit song Doghouse by Europe and the current reality of the NFL Draft. After a long pre-draft process, NFL teams are beginning to finalize their draft boards and prepare for situations that may arise during the three-day event.

It’s also an opportunity for writers like myself to give people one more mock draft. Like my other mock drafts, this one is meant to explore possibilities and is not guaranteed to go 31-for-31 on draft night. Like the others, it also includes trades but does not include compensation.

For housekeeping purposes, this mock draft also assumes two major storylines: Aaron Rodgers heads to the New York Jets, and Lamar Jackson remains with the Baltimore Ravens.

The first one seems like a guarantee, but there is still a possibility that Rodgers does not become a Jet. The second one is murkier, but there hasn’t been enough news released to assume that he is on the move this season. As a result, Jackson remains in Baltimore for at least next season.

With that being said, let’s mock.

1. Carolina Panthers: Ohio State QB CJ Stroud

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Tyler’s Scouting Report

We don’t need to pretend like the Carolina Panthers will not be selecting a quarterback, right? After trading up for the first overall pick, the Panthers will put their faith into one of these rookie quarterbacks, depending on what flavor they like.

For the most part, it seems like the decision will come down to one of CJ Stroud (Ohio State), Anthony Richardson (Florida), and Bryce Young (Alabama). Frank Reich and his coaching staff have shown interest in Richardson, but Stroud is the more NFL-ready option and will be a “safer” pick than Richardson.

2. Houston Texans: Florida QB Anthony Richardson

Syndication Ocala Starbanner

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Personally, I still have some doubts about Anthony Richardson. While I don’t think he’s as raw as others have said, there is still risk in selecting a quarterback with his level of “raw” talent. Still, it would be stupid to pass up Richardson’s ceiling. If everything goes right for him, Richardson can be one of the best quarterbacks in football and make his future team happy campers.

Story continues

Although the Texans could choose the higher floor option with Bryce Young, Richardson is the type of spark they need, and that should hold some weight when picking for them. Richardson’s electric playstyle can sell tickets and make waves for a team that hasn’t had many in the past.

3. Indianapolis Colts (via ARI): Alabama QB Bryce Young

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Look, I get it. Trading up one spot to take a quarterback seems like a bad idea, but the Indianapolis Colts can’t be left behind again. After years of a veteran quarterback carousel, the Colts need to get aggressive to ensure they land one of the top three quarterbacks in this class, and with two off the board, that means trading up.

Bryce Young has size concerns that won’t disappear, but his talent is undeniable. Give him weapons and a solid system, and he’ll make defenses look silly. He’s a day-one starter in the NFL, especially for a team with some level of offensive stability with Jonathan Taylor, Michael Pittman, and Quenton Nelson.

4. Arizona Cardinals (via IND): Alabama EDGE Will Anderson

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Some people have questioned Will Anderson’s ability to make an impact at the next level, but I don’t agree. Anderson is a gifted pass rusher with a clear plan, which will allow him to hide some of the frame concerns that Anderson has.

Anderson is the perfect fit for the Arizona Cardinals, who desperately need a pass rusher who can impact the game from the edge rusher spot. He would be a day-one starter for the Cardinals and could be a building block to a defense that lacks many bright spots.

5. Seattle Seahawks: Georgia iDL Jalen Carter

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Jalen Carter’s off-the-field concerns will have to be addressed before we can gauge his draft stock, but just off talent, he’s a top 5 pick in any NFL Draft. Few interior linemen can impact the game as much as Carter can, and there are even fewer who have the same athletic profile as Carter.

The Seattle Seahawks need more impactful defensive players, and Carter falling to No. 5 overall is a dream for Seattle. Carter would fit perfectly as an outside defensive end who can impact the game in various spots. It’s a no-brainer pick for what the Seahawks want to build.

6. Detroit Lions: Oregon CB Christian Gonzalez

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Defensive back to the Detroit Lions is a popular pick, and for good reason. Even though the Lions have addressed the position through free agency, Emmanuel Moseley and Cameron Sutton feel like nothing more than band-aid-like solutions.

With a top-end cornerback talent available in the top 10, the Lions would be wise to give that room a long-term fix. Gonzalez is an immediate starter who offers a high ceiling for the Lions at the cornerback position. If Jeff Okudah could find his footing, too, it would create a solid cornerback room for the future.

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Man, the Las Vegas Raiders need a lot of help. Their offensive line needs help; they could potentially use another offensive weapon (especially if they plan on getting rid of Hunter Renfrow) and desperately need help across the defense. All those needs make trading down a potential option, especially with Will Levis still on the board, but taking a high-end defensive talent seems wise.

Devon Witherspoon is a prototype top-10 pick at the cornerback position. There’s hardly any bad tape, and he’s one of the more consistent players in the draft. If he can clean up some of his aggressive plays, he can be a long-time starting cornerback for any NFL team.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Texas Tech EDGE Tyree Wilson

Michael C. Johnson-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Atlanta Falcons have spent a lot of money this off-season, and it seems like they’re trying to make a push for the playoffs. However, in their free agent spending spree, the Falcons have not put a lot of resources into the pass rush category, only signing 36-year-old Calais Campbell to help get more pass rush.

The good news for the Falcons is that they still have the draft capital to address the pass rush position via the NFL Draft. In fact, they can get started with a high-end pass rusher like Tyree Wilson, who may be a bit raw to start but has the upside to be an elite producer in the NFL.

9. Chicago Bears: Northwestern OT Peter Skoronski

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Peter Skoronski won’t have to move very far for his NFL career, as he goes from Chicago’s Big Team team (that plays their games in Evanston, a 14.2-mile drive from Chicago, according to Google) to Chicago’s NFL team.

All jokes aside, Skoronski feels like the right pick for the Chicago Bears. After trading down from the first-overall pick, the Bears have set themselves up in a situation where they can build a functional football team around quarterback Justin Fields. That building starts with offensive line help in Skoronski, who can play both tackle and guard at the next level.

10. Philadelphia Eagles: Georgia EDGE Nolan Smith

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Nolan Smith is not human. Until further notice, I am fully convinced that he is a cyborg masquerading as a football player. During the NFL Combine, Smith ran a 4.39 40-yard dash, including a 1.47-second 10-yard split. Smith followed that up by posting an elite composite explosion grade, according to Kent Lee Platte’s Relative Athletic Score.

With that kind of athletic testing, Smith won’t last on the board long and should be a top-half selection in the draft later this month. Although the Philadelphia Eagles need a cornerback, Smith’s testing numbers are too good to pass up.

11. Tennessee Titans: Ohio State OT Paris Johnson, Jr.

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

Rumors have swirled regarding the Tennessee Titans and their draft position, including some that have said they are interested in moving up to the No. 3 overall pick to select a quarterback. In my opinion, this is typical pre-draft nonsense, and I think the Titans are more interested in the 2024 quarterback class.

If that’s the case, I think the offensive line is the way to go for the Titans. Nicholas Petit-Frere and Andre Dillard are currently starting at offensive tackle, and that seems like an unideal way to build a competent offense in the NFL. Selecting Paris Johnson, Jr. of Ohio State would solve the left tackle position and give the Titans a building block along the line.

12. Houston Texans: TCU WR Quentin Johnston

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

This is a weird wide receiver class, which could mean that some players fall further than expected; however, there’s still a good shot that a wide receiver goes early in the draft.

Quentin Johnston feels like the most likely option to go early in the draft, especially after running a sub-4.50 40-yard dash at his Pro Day. Johnston will likely need some seasoning in the NFL to help him become an elite player, but his ability to win on contested catches is an intriguing prospect for any team. He’d be an immediate starter for Houston too, who has a murky outlook for the position.

13. New York Jets: Tennessee OT Darnell Wright

Bryan Lynn-USA TODAY Sports

For clarity purposes, this mock draft is operating under the belief that the New York Jets will finalize a trade for Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Although the package could include this pick, it feels more likely that the Packers will get a collection of day 2 picks over the next two seasons from the Jets. As a result, the Jets can use this pick on an offensive tackle.

Wright is a talented player that uses strength to his advantage. A former top recruit, Wright shut down top pick Will Anderson in their meeting earlier this year.

14. New England Patriots: Georgia OT Broderick Jones

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The New England Patriots have been remaking their offense for a while, but they still need some help along the offensive line. While Rhamondre Stevenson, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Mike Gesicki are a unique group of weapons for whoever starts under quarterback (Lamar Jackson, maybe?), their offensive tackle combination of Trent Brown and Riley Reiff is uninspiring.

Obviously, signing Jackson would give this pick to Baltimore, so this is assuming that Jackson heads elsewhere or stays in Baltimore. If that’s the case, selecting an offensive tackle prospect like Broderick Jones is a really good pick. Jones would likely start immediately at left tackle, forming a solid group of edge protectors alongside right tackle Riley Reiff.

15. Green Bay Packers: Ohio State WR Jaxon Smith-Njigba

2022-08-23-jaxon-smith-njigba

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Green Bay Packers are cooking something up at wide receiver between Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, but that group still needs work, especially if Jordan Love is starting under center. While the Rodgers trade would give the Packers the assets to take a wide receiver later in the draft, Ohio State’s Jaxon Smith-Njigba is a solid fit for what they already have.

Smith-Njigba operates best in the slot, where he can use his separation ability to get open. In a sense, he could be the security blanket for Love, allowing Watson to win down the field. This feels like a pick that checks a lot of boxes for an offense undergoing a makeover.

16. Washington Commanders: Penn State CB Joey Porter, Jr.

Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

This is a popular pick for a reason, guys. The Washington Commanders desperately need a cornerback, and it feels like they’ll be out of the race for one of Christian Gonzalez or Devon Witherspoon. While that is unfortunate, Penn State’s Joey Porter, Jr. is an excellent consolation prize.

Porter, Jr. would immediately start on the boundary and give the Commanders a long-term option to build their cornerback room with. While Porter, Jr. might not be as good as Gonzalez or Witherspoon, he’s still a ballhawk who can make an immediate impact for any football team.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison

Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022. Oklahoma won 45-13. Ou Vs Utep

Honestly, the Pittsburgh Steelers would feel robbed by how this board has developed. The Steel Curtain needs help at cornerback, but the top three options (Gonzalez, Witherspoon, and Porter) are all off the board. While they may reach for someone in that second tier, it feels like the better business for them to take a prospect at a different position of need.

Currently, their offensive tackles are Dan Moore, Jr. and Chukwuma Okorafor, which is, well, bad. If the Steelers want to ensure that Kenny Pickett has a fighting chance of developing into a good quarterback, they would be wise to select an offensive tackle that can raise the level of play on that offensive line. Oklahoma’s Anton Harrison makes a lot of sense for the Steelers and would be an immediate starter at the left tackle position, which he played at Oklahoma.

18. Detroit Lions: Clemson iDL Bryan Bresee

Ken Ruinard-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

After selecting a cornerback with their first pick, the Detroit Lions stay on the defensive side of the ball to take a defensive lineman. Although the Lions re-signed John Cominsky, it doesn’t feel wise to put all your money into betting on him to continue that production. Hedging bets is always a smart idea, especially when a player like Bryan Bresee is available.

Bresee gives the Lions a unique skill set, especially if he can build upon the promising moments at Clemson. His athletic build and broad body make him an intriguing pass rusher, especially as an interior defensive lineman.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Kentucky QB Will Levis

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Will Levis is a unique draft evaluation, especially when it comes to projecting what team he goes to in the NFL Draft. It seems likely that Levis is the fourth-best quarterback in the class, and the quarterback carousel during the off-season might have taken some teams (like Vegas) out of the market for now.

This unexplained fall down the board allows the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to capitalize on value. Although they signed Baker Mayfield during free agency, he’s nothing more than a stopgap for a season or two. The Buccaneers could wait until 2024 for their franchise quarterback, but their roster is too good to put them at the top of the draft, taking them out of the sweepstakes for Caleb Williams, the crown jewel of the class. Levis is a risky pick, but there is clearly something to work with, and the Buccaneers have the weapons to let him succeed.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Alabama S Brian Branch

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Getting Jalen Carter and Brian Branch in the first round is probably illegal in most states, but here we are. After selecting Carter with their first pick, the Seahawks benefit from a slight fall from Branch and take him with their second overall pick.

As much as I love Branch, I think some NFL teams might be a little weary about his main position in the league. Is he a safety? Probably. But figuring out what kind of safety presents challenges for some. However, I don’t think that will “scare” the Seahawks off. Not only could he play in different spots for the Seahawks, but he could carve out a role as a slot cornerback for a team that could use an upgrade there.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Notre Dame TE Michael Mayer

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Chargers are going all-in for a Super Bowl, and rightfully so. With Justin Herbert leading the offense, there is a clear window for the Chargers to make a run in the playoffs, especially if they can give him some weapons that stay on the field consistently. I love Mike Williams and Keenan Allen as much as anyone, but both have injury concerns that force them off the field at points throughout the season.

While Notre Dame’s Michael Mayer doesn’t give them another wide receiver, he is a really good receiving target for any team. Mayer could operate in the middle of the field, and give Herbert a stable target that can stay on the field for more than half the games.

22. Baltimore Ravens: USC WR Jordan Addison

Rob Gray-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The future of Lamar Jackson is up in the air, and that could change how the Baltimore Ravens approach this pick in the NFL Draft. However, since there hasn’t been much tangible news regarding his status, let’s assume that Jackson remains in Baltimore for now.

If that’s the case, it’s about time that the Ravens give him consistent wide receiver play. Although Rashod Bateman has moments of good plays, he’s nothing more than a secondary wide receiver on a good offense. Selecting Jordan Addison would allow Bateman to operate as a second wide receiver and give Jackson a reliable wide receiver with a high ceiling. Maybe then, the Ravens could fully maximize the talent that they have across the board.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Maryland CB Deonte Banks

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Deonte Banks has been a common selection for the Minnesota Vikings, and for good reason. Not only do the Vikings still need help at cornerback, but Banks is a good fit in a Brian Flores defense that relies on cornerbacks being able to press at a high level. Yes, Banks isn’t a perfect prospect and would serve to trust himself more in certain situations, but he would be an instant starter for the Vikings.

Selecting Banks would also allow the Vikings to move Byron Murphy, who they signed in free agency, to slot cornerback, which he has excelled at in the NFL. The Vikings certainly don’t need to select a cornerback, but the value makes sense for a prospect like Banks.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Florida iOL O'Cyrus Torrence

O'Cyrus Torrence

O’ Cyrus Torrence Syndication Gator Sports

If you haven’t hopped on the Jacksonville Jaguars bandwagon, you might want to start doing so. Unlike previous seasons, the Jaguars don’t have a lot of pressing needs that must be filled early in the draft. That’s not to say they don’t have needs, of course, but they are in a situation where they can take players in different positions to elevate their entire roster.

Florida offensive guard O’Cyrus Torrence is an example of that. Even though the Jaguars lost Jawaan Taylor in free agency, they still have a solid offensive line that can protect their star quarterback for this season. However, left guard Ben Bartch could be upgraded, and that’s where O’Cyrus Torrence comes in. Torrence would start immediately over Bartch while providing both a higher upside and floor for the Jags.

25. New York Giants: Clemson EDGE Myles Murphy

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The New York Giants could go in a few different directions, including another wide receiver to support quarterback Daniel Jones, but Myles Murphy is a good value at pick 25. He’ll enter the NFL with the size and traits combination that teams desire from the edge position, but he may need more time to really put it all together.

While it may seem unlikely that Murphy falls to this late in the first round, there is never a guarantee in the NFL Draft, and the edge rusher position is unique in this year’s class, with a lot of guys that do different things at a high level. Regardless, it seems likely that Murphy will be a first-round selection in some way.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Utah TE Dalton Kincaid

Syndication The Register Guard

Tight end is such a weird position in this draft because it feels like as many as three could go in the first round, but there is also a situation where just one goes. The fate of the position will depend on how teams like Dallas, who need both a tight end but could choose to pursue something else early in the draft.

However, Dalton Kincaid (or Luke Musgrave, depending on who you like more) would upgrade the Cowboys’ offense nicely. Kincaid is a developed route runner for the position and should be a receiving threat for years to come. After seeing Dalton Schultz depart in free agency, Kincaid gives the Cowboys another reliable option at the tight end position.

27. Buffalo Bills: Boston College WR Zay Flowers

Adam Richins-USA TODAY Sports

Tyler’s Scouting Report

The Buffalo Bills have been relatively quiet during free agency, but it’s not like they needed to be very active. The Bills are still a Super Bowl contender and could be the favorites if things break their way throughout the season. If the Bills want to maximize their upside this season, the NFL Draft will be a good place to start.

As previously mentioned, the wide receiver position is a weird one to evaluate this season, and there are a ton of different situations that makes sense. Regardless of how the board falls, look for the Buffalo Bills to be in the hunt for one this season. Although they miss out on one of the top choices, Zay Flowers would inject elite athleticism into the Bills’ offense and should complement Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis nicely.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Oregon State TE Luke Musgrave

Soobum Im-USA TODAY Sports

Remember what I said about the tight end position? Yep, here’s that playing out in real-time. Like the Cowboys, the Bengals need a tight end to help maximize their offense, but they could choose to pursue a different position in the first round. However, Luke Musgrove is a talented player that could make the Bengals’ offense borderline unstoppable for most teams.

Musgrove has the potential to be a complete tight end in the NFL, impacting the game as both a receiver and a blocker. The lack of tape is concerning, but he has put good things together for evaluators. Like Kincaid, he’s a good route runner who should help boost any NFL team immediately, provided he stays healthy.

29. New Orleans Saints: Northwestern EDGE Adetomiwa Adebawore

Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

The New Orleans Saints are trying to win now, meaning this pick needs to be an immediate impact player. The Saints lost Marcus Davenport, David Onyemata, and Shy Tuttle in free agency, meaning that a pick in the front seven would likely make an immediate impact.

Northwestern’s Adetomiwa Adebawore had an incredible combine, likely boosting his stock into the first round. His versatility will be an intriguing option for any team, especially for a Saints team that struggled with rushing the passer a season ago. Adebawore could be moved around this defense and wreck havoc in a variety of ways.

30. Arizona Cardinals (via PHI): Texas RB Bijan Robinson

Lubbock, Texas. Tx Lub 092620 Ttu Ut Fb 19

Tyler’s Scouting Report

Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has proven in the past that he’s willing to trade down, and this pick seems like an opportunity to do so. The Eagles still need a cornerback, but the board has fallen nicely for them to take one in the second round, especially if they trade back to the early part of it.

Trading up into the late first round is the Arizona Cardinals, who move up for one of the best running back prospects we’ve seen in a while. Regardless of what you think about the value of taking a running back, Bijan Robinson is a different kind of talent, and he could be running all over NFL defenses for the foreseeable future. The Cardinals have tried to play the running back position with a committee, but they’ve severely lacked a consistent running game that could help elevate the play of Kyler Murray and the entire offense. Selecting Robinson changes that immediately, and there’s value in trading up to guarantee that you’re able to do that.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Iowa State EDGE Will McDonald IV

Jack Trice Stadium Saturday, Nov. 5. 2022, in Ames, Iowa. Ncaa Football Baylor At Iowa State

Will McDonald IV was among the most impressive players at the Reese’s Senior Bowl and should be an early draft pick in some way. That doesn’t necessarily mean he’ll go in the first round, but it feels like a possibility, especially at the end of it.

Although the Chiefs don’t have many needs across the board, they could always use extra help in the pass-rushing category. The Chiefs did sign Charles Omenihu in free agency to help that position, but they lack the quality depth to ensure they stay lethal. In this case, McDonald would help keep this room churning and give them an extra edge rusher to help elevate the position.

