2023 NFL mock draft: Going trenches early in Eagles-only mock draft

Eagles make a trade, stick with the trenches in Eagles-only mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles have six picks in the 2023 NFL Draft but Howie Roseman loves to trade, which makes it extremely unlikely they’ll simply stick and pick.

That means this mock draft simply won’t be correct. But, then again, no mock draft are correct. So let’s just have some fun.

Here’s my final crack at an Eagles-only 2023 NFL mock draft:

1-10: Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

I think there’s a very good chance the Eagles make an attempt to trade up for Georgia defensive tackle Jalen Carter. He’s a special player at a premium position but that would take a team willing to trade out of taking him. Not sure that’s there. If that trade isn’t available and the Eagles stick at 10, Johnson makes a ton of sense — the most sense of any offensive lineman who could be available with this pick.

Johnson (6-6, 313 pounds) was a full-time starter at left tackle in 2022 and a full-time starter at right guard in 2021. Drafting Johnson could give the Eagles a plug-and-play guard with a ton of upside in 2023 and a guy who could grow into the long-term replacement for Lane Johnson in the future. He’d even get a year or two to play next to Johnson on the line but you can call it a competition between Johnson and Cam Jurgens for the right guard spot. The Eagles were incredibly lucky from a health perspective in 2022 and that just doesn’t seem likely to happen every year. So adding a player like Johnson who can backup multiple spots on the line and could grow into a starter at one or more is enticing.

And now that the Eagles have Jalen Hurts locked up to that long-term extension, it’s up to Roseman to protect him. It’s not like drafting offensive linemen high in the draft is the only way to do that but it’s an awfully good start. And landing the top one in this class at 10 seems like a wise allocation of an important resource.

Story continues

Trade with Seahawks

Eagles receive: No. 37 and No. 83

Seahawks receive: No. 30

The Eagles have to hope a quarterback (Hendon Hooker) is still available late in the first round and a team will be willing to trade up to get him. In this case, the Seahawks make sense. Sure, they just signed Geno Smith to an extension but Smith can start while they develop Hooker. In terms of the trade value chart, the Seahawks overpay here but you can almost toss that chart out the window when you’re talking about QBs. And if the Eagles need to toss in a 2024 pick to sweeten the deal, so be it.

2-37: Adetomiwa Adebawore, DT, Northwestern

When Roseman was talking about players with special traits in their bodies last week, all I could think about was Adebawore. He’s an absolute freak. While he’s undersized if you consider him a defensive tackle (6-1, 282), he’s an absolute freak athlete. He became the first player over 270 pounds to ever run a sub 4.50 in the 40-yard dash, he jumped out of the building and he put up 27 reps on the bench press.

There’s no doubt that Adebawore is a tad raw. He played mostly as an edge at Northwestern and had 12 1/2 sacks at the college level. But he might best project as an interior 3-technique with versatility in the NFL.

Another important step for Adebawore was his performance at the Senior Bowl this season. It’s one thing for a guy to crush the Combine but Adebawore had a great week in Mobile against really good competition.

2-62: Devon Achane, RB, Texas A&M

Sorry to those of you who were hoping for Bijan Robinson in the first round. That doesn’t happen. But if the Eagles want to draft an impact running back on Day 2, Achane is a really fun option.

With Achane (5-8, 188), it starts with absolutely game-breaking speed. He ran a 4.32 at the Combine and that shows up in games too. But what’s surprising about Achane is that he’s not just a one-trick money. He can catch out of the backfield, he’s a surprisingly good runner between the tackles and he’s tougher than you’d expect as a blocker for someone his size. He also returned kicks for the Aggies.

10 days away from the #NFLDraft - Letâ€™s get into what Devon Achane is *really* bringing to the next level



â–ªï¸Physically tough, is gonna make u work to bring him downâ€¦

â–ªï¸â€¦yet still quick AND fast (as well as shifty)

â–ªï¸produced as a starter and as a backup



more hereðŸ‘‡ðŸ¾ðŸ—£ï¸ pic.twitter.com/r8dmRslzIV — Lawrence Jackson Jr. ðŸ‘‘ (@LordDontLose) April 17, 2023

Achane was a full-time starter at the college level for just one season and is still just 21. He had 369 carries in his college career, compared to 539 for Robinson. Obviously, Achane doesn’t have the frame to become a bell cow back in the NFL but this isn’t exactly a Donnel Pumphrey projection either. Because Achane has an elite trait with his speed. That’s something that could be very valuable in the Eagles’ offense.

3-83: Nick Herbig, Edge, Wisconsin

The younger brother of former Eagles guard Nate Herbig has a much different body composition. Nick Herbig is 6-foot-2, 240 pounds, which means he’s not for everyone as a pass rusher. But the Eagles are a team that signed Haason Reddick and should be willing to take another shot at a player with a similar build.

Over his last two seasons as a starter, Herbig had 20 sacks for the Badgers and finished his college career with 36 tackles for loss. Is he going to be an early-down run stuffer? Nah, probably not. But he has major pass-rush upside and if he can get after quarterbacks on passing downs, that’s more than enough. And for a smaller dude, he showed the ability to finish at the QB.

3-94: Jordan Battle, S, Alabama

Battle’s teammate Brian Branch is likely to be the top safety off the board but Battle could hear his name called on Day 2. The 6-1, 209-pound safety started 44 games at Alabama and won’t turn 23 until late in his rookie season. The Eagles have had success drafting Alabama players in recent years and Battle could add to that list. He was a team captain and seems to have the type of work ethic and love for the game that the Eagles really value.

In a safety class that isn’t all that deep, Battle has a ton of experience and that shows up. He’s not a crazy athlete but his instincts and football intelligence make up for that. In his college career, he had 6 interceptions, 10 pass breakups and 143 tackles against SEC competition. He’s known as a big-hitter and a physical presence as a tackler but has enough range to that paired with his instincts can make plays all over the field. He also played special teams for Alabama, so he’d make an immediate impact there too.

Battle is a high-floor prospect and would be a good fit for the Eagles and could compete for a starting job immediately and hold it down for years.

7-219: Dorian Thompson-Robinson, QB, UCLA

It’s probably not overly likely that the Eagles will draft a quarterback, especially if they end up taking just six players, but the idea of drafting a developmental QB who can turn into a starter isn’t a bad idea. Heck, the thought of a cheap backup QB is the reason Hurts ended up on the team in 2020.

In Thompson-Robinson (6-1, 203) the Eagles would get a dual-threat developmental quarterback. Having a player with a similar skillset — not as good, obviously — as Hurts is important to them as evidenced by the signing of Marcus Mariota in free agency. The Eagles still have Ian Book as their No. 3 but he doesn’t fit that mold; Thompson-Robinson does. In his finally year at UCLA, Thompson-Robinson completed nearly 70 percent of his passes for 3,169 yards with 27 touchdowns and 10 picks. He also ran for 646 yards and 12 scores. He’s already 23 but QB careers can last long in the NFL.

Here’s Roseman’s longtime friend and associate Mike Tannenbaum telling you how much he likes DTR:

7-248: Mohamoud Diabate, LB, Utah

The Eagles probably aren’t going to prioritize the linebacker position the way some fans might like but when you get this deep into the draft, a player like Diabate is worth a flyer.

Diabate (6-3, 225) is a former Florida Gator who transferred to Utah for his final college season and took over the role once filled by Devin Lloyd. In his one season at Utah, he had 58 tackles, 13 1/2 tackles for loss and 5 sacks. He has a background as an edge rusher and that shows up when he played off-ball linebacker when he’s given the chance to rush.

Speed ðŸŽï¸ðŸ’¨ UF OLB Mohamoud Diabate@colecubelic #1 SEC Breakout Player LAST summer!@BruceFeldmanCFB Freak List this summer! pic.twitter.com/Po3k0LjaZm — Ben Fennell (@BenFennell_NFL) September 2, 2021

He wasn’t invited to the combine but Diabate crushed his pro day. He ran a 4.53, had a 34-inch vertical and 11-foot broad jump. He also had a strong performance at the Shrine Bowl.

Subscribe to the Eagle Eye podcast

Apple Podcasts | Google Play | Spotify | Stitcher | Art19 | Watch on YouTube