2023 NFL mock draft: Full first round with 3 weeks to go

It’s April and that means the NFL Draft is coming soon.

The combine is in the books, the first couple weeks of free agency are over, and the pro day tour is almost over. With just over three weeks left until the Carolina Panthers are officially on the clock, here’s another guess at how the first round will shake out:

1. Carolina Panthers (via Bears): C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

If the Panthers have zeroed in on a quarterback, they’ve managed to keep it close to the vest. Stroud is the betting favorite still, and so he’ll stay at the top of my mock for now.

2. Houston Texans: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

His size is just about the only thing that raises concerns. It’s a flaw that the Texans will probably be fine with overlooking as they build their franchise around him.

Trade - 3. Las Vegas Raiders (via Cardinals): Anthony Richardson Jr., QB, Florida

Doug Engle/Gainesville Sun

If the Raiders want a quarterback, they can’t really afford to sit on their hands and wait until the 7th pick. While Las Vegas has Jimmy Garoppolo to be the bridge quarterback, rumors are tying the team to Richardson. A deal with the Cardinals can ensure the Raiders get their guy.

4. Indianapolis Colts: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

Jordan Prather-USA TODAY Sports

According to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler, there is “a little bit of buzz leaguewide” about the Colts’ affinity for Levis. With three quarterbacks already off the board, Indianapolis can snag its guy here at pick No. 4.

5. Seattle Seahawks (via Broncos): Will Anderson Jr, EDGE, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a dream scenario for the Seahawks, so long as they don’t want a passer. After four straight quarterbacks fly off the board ahead of them, Seattle gets its choice of the rest of the field and it’s not a hard choice. Anderson is at the top of the class of defensive players.

6. Detroit Lions (via Rams): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions may be tempted by the opportunity to take Tyree Wilson or roll the dice on the risky Jalen Carter, but after adding Aidan Hutchinson last year, Detroit can add to the back end with Gonzalez.

7. Arizona Cardinals (via LV): Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

After dropping down the draft order, the Cardinals miss out on Will Anderson, but Wilson is a solid consolation prize. The team will hope the 6’6, 271-pounder can fill the void left by Chandler Jones departing in 2022.

8. Atlanta Falcons: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Matt Krohn-USA TODAY Sports

The Falcons started their defensive rebuild by signing safety Jessie Bates III and defensive tackle David Onyemata, but the cornerback position still needs work. Witherspoon may not check all the size boxes, but he was as dominant in coverage as you could ever hope from a college defensive back.

9. Chicago Bears (via Panthers): Paris Johnson Jr, OT, Ohio State

David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago was expected to partake in the offensive tackle market in free agency, but opted instead to mostly spend money on the defensive side of the ball. Here they get their choice of offensive linemen, and decide that Johnson is the best of the class.

10. Philadelphia Eagles (via Saints): Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

After surprisingly retaining both Darius Slay and James Bradberry, the Eagles can turn their attention elsewhere. With Robert Quinn gone in free agency and Brandon Graham now 35 years old, Philadelphia can get a young edge rusher to build around.

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

Brad Mills-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans need to find their long-term replacement for Taylor Lewan. The size and arm length (32.25 inches) for Skoronski will raise questions about whether he should be playing guard or right tackle instead, but the Titans should have a reliable starter, regardless.

12. Houston Texans (via Browns): Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

The Texans are in desperate need of wide receiver talent, especially after taking a quarterback at the top of the draft. Johnston, a 6’4 deep threat, would be a young passer’s best friend.

13. New York Jets: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Jets haven’t been able to get a healthy year out of Mekhi Becton and may be set to move on from both Duane Brown and George Fant. A new offensive tackle is a must for the Jets if they hope to protect Aaron Rodgers whenever he finally lands in New York.

14. New England Patriots: Joey Porter Jr, CB, Penn State

Dan Rainville / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Patriots found a couple gems at cornerback last year in Marcus Jones and Jack Jones, but the team could still use some size at the position. Porter is the 6’2 cornerback that New England needs.

15. Green Bay Packers: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

Adam Cairns-USA TODAY Sports

The Packers aren’t leaving Jordan Love much to work with if they don’t go after some receiver talent later this month. Even before losing Allen Lazard in free agency, Green Bay’s wide receiving corps was one of the worst in the NFL.

16. Washington Commanders: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerbacks flew off the board a little faster than the Commanders would’ve liked, but Banks has all the tools to be the best of the group.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Dawand Jones, OT, Ohio State

Adam Cairns-The Columbus Dispatch

The Steelers need to protect Kenny Pickett and putting a 6’8 Goliath in front of him is a good place to start.

18. Detroit Lions: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pittsburgh

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Lions opted against upgrading their defensive line in the top 10 and drafted a cornerback instead. Now in the back half of the first round they can circle back and take a player to improve their front.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

The Buccaneers could go a number of directions to start their post-Tom Brady era. In Branch, they’d get a versatile defensive back who Todd Bowles can use in many ways.

20. Seattle Seahawks: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

The Seahawks have two starting receivers in DK Metcalf and Tyler Lockett, but very little depth behind those two. With Addison, they’d have a scary trio for secondaries to contend with.

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

Jeffrey Becker-USA TODAY Sports

The Chargers have a formidable duo of pass rushers in Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack, but the latter is likely entering his last season with the team. Van Ness can be the long-term replacement on the edge.

22. Baltimore Ravens: Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

The Ravens have Lamar Jackson drama to sort out, but regardless how that shakes out, the team needs to bolster its receiver talent. Flowers could finally give Baltimore a receiver who gets open.

23. Minnesota Vikings: Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The slide had to end at some point. Carter’s prodigious talent won’t let him fall too far, but his horrible last couple months may cost him a spot in the top 10. The Vikings are a team with the culture and roster to make the risk worthwhile.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: Will McDonald IV, EDGE, Iowa State

Ben Queen-USA TODAY Sports

McDonald is just 239 pounds, but that’s about where the negatives end. He has the arm length that Trent Baalke covets, he’s explosive, and he’s the most productive pass rusher of the class. With Travon Walker and Josh Allen set to start in 2023, McDonald can be a rotational rusher while he adds a little bit of size to stand up to NFL offensive lineman.

25. New York Giants: O'Cyrus Torrence, G, Florida

Vasha Hunt-USA TODAY Sports

The Giants have a pair of bookend tackles in Andrew Thomas and Evan Neal, but the interior of their offensive line needs a makeover. Torrence is the most plug-and-play ready prospect of the draft class.

26. Dallas Cowboys: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas has made significant investments at the tight end position for essentially the entire Jerry Jones era. With Dalton Schultz exiting in free agency, it’d make sense if the Cowboys wanted to make another investment at the position this April.

27. Buffalo Bills: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

Aaron E. Martinez / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Bills swapped out Damien Harris for Devin Singletary in free agency, but a tandem of Bijan Robinson and James Cook would make for a scary duo on an already loaded roster.

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

The Bengals made Orlando Brown their left tackle for the foreseeable future, but now right tackle Jonah Williams wants out. Wright could plug in and maybe even give Cincinnati an upgrade.

29. New Orleans Saints (via 49ers): Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Marcus Davenport is gone and the Saints are left with 33-year-old Cameron Jordan and several untested players to start opposite him. Murphy could fill that void.

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

The Eagles aren’t in desperate need of a cornerback after keeping Bradberry and Slay, but it never hurts to keep adding defensive backs.

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Bryan Bresee, DL, Clemson

Jasen Vinlove-USA TODAY Sports

The Chiefs have one of the NFL’s most dominant forces in Chris Jones, but they’re still trying to build out the rest of their defensive line. They drafted George Karlaftis a year ago and signed Charles Omenihu in free agency. Bresee can be another addition to a scary roster.

