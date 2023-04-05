2023 NFL mock draft: Four Vols projected in first 44 picks

The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27-29 in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.

Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27 (8 p.m. EDT), rounds 2-3 will be held April 28 (7 p.m. EDT), while rounds 4-7 are slated for April 29 (noon EDT).

Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire released its latest three-round mock draft.

Four former Vols are projected to be selected in the first 44 picks: Quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver Cedric Tillman and offensive lineman Darnell Wright.

Below are the latest projections for Hooker, Hyatt, Tillman and Wright.

Darnell Wright

Position: Offensive line

NFL mock draft projection: No. 17 overall by Pittsburgh

Games at Tennessee: 47

Starts at Tennessee: 42

Offensive snaps at Tennessee: 2,746

Jalin Hyatt

Position: Wide receiver

NFL mock draft projection: No. 31 overall by Kansas City

Receptions at Tennessee: 108

Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,769

Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 19

Hendon Hooker

Position: Quarterback

NFL mock draft projection: No. 37 overall by Seattle (from Denver)

Passing yards at Tennessee: 6,080

Passing touchdowns at Tennessee: 58

Rushing yards at Tennessee: 1,046

Rushing touchdowns at Tennessee: 10

Cedric Tillman

Position: Wide receiver

NFL mock draft projection: No. 44 overall by Atlanta

Receptions at Tennessee: 109

Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,622

Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 17

