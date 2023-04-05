2023 NFL mock draft: Four Vols projected in first 44 picks
The 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27-29 in the plaza outside of Union Station in Kansas City, Missouri.
Round 1 of the 2023 NFL draft will take place April 27 (8 p.m. EDT), rounds 2-3 will be held April 28 (7 p.m. EDT), while rounds 4-7 are slated for April 29 (noon EDT).
PHOTOS: A look at former Vols at the NFL draft through the years
Ahead of the 2023 NFL draft, Draft Wire released its latest three-round mock draft.
Four former Vols are projected to be selected in the first 44 picks: Quarterback Hendon Hooker, wide receiver Jalin Hyatt, wide receiver Cedric Tillman and offensive lineman Darnell Wright.
Below are the latest projections for Hooker, Hyatt, Tillman and Wright.
Darnell Wright
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Offensive line
NFL mock draft projection: No. 17 overall by Pittsburgh
Games at Tennessee: 47
Starts at Tennessee: 42
Offensive snaps at Tennessee: 2,746
2023 NFL scouting combine: Darnell Wright by the numbers
PHOTOS: Darnell Wright through the years
Jalin Hyatt
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Wide receiver
NFL mock draft projection: No. 31 overall by Kansas City
Receptions at Tennessee: 108
Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,769
Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 19
2023 NFL scouting combine: Jalin Hyatt by the numbers
PHOTOS: Jalin Hyatt through the years
Hendon Hooker
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Quarterback
NFL mock draft projection: No. 37 overall by Seattle (from Denver)
Passing yards at Tennessee: 6,080
Passing touchdowns at Tennessee: 58
Rushing yards at Tennessee: 1,046
Rushing touchdowns at Tennessee: 10
PHOTOS: Hendon Hooker through the years
Cedric Tillman
Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports
Position: Wide receiver
NFL mock draft projection: No. 44 overall by Atlanta
Receptions at Tennessee: 109
Receiving yards at Tennessee: 1,622
Receiving touchdowns at Tennessee: 17
2023 NFL scouting combine: Cedric Tillman by the numbers
PHOTOS: Cedric Tillman through the years