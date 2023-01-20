2023 NFL mock draft: Four top-10 QBs, Cowboys go CB, DL

The Dallas Cowboys will be in an interesting spot this offseason as they have numerous key contributors on expiring contracts. This includes names such as RB Tony Pollard, TE Dalton Schultz, LB Leighton Vander Esch and S Donovan Wilson, among others. While in an ideal world they all return, this isn’t a realistic possibility and some holes will need to be plugged by those who come at a cheaper price tag.

Then comes April where Will McClay and the Cowboys’ front offense put their drafting prowess to work, finding potential Pro Bowl and All-Pro caliber players over the course of draft weekend. Dallas’ back-to-back playoff appearances speak to an open championship window, but the annual lack of free-agency means the draft is the way they’ll continue to fight for relevancy. This doesn’t happen in a vacuum, so here’s a full two-round 2023 mock draft to see what kind of talent will be there.

The Cowboys have almost completed their CB picture with the emergence of Trevon Diggs and 2022 fifth-round selection Daron Bland. However, the spot opposite Diggs has been trouble as teams often choose not to throw at him. Anthony Brown has held that position for quite some time but with the increased targets, he struggled before a season-ending injury in his final contract year. The Cowboys have cycled through one replacement after another down the stretch, with Kelvin Joseph, Nahshon Wright, Treyvon Mullen and most recently Israel Mukuamu and Xavier Rhodes getting a shot.

Witherspoon has been a recent riser and for good reason.

He plays much more physical and aggressive than his lean 6-foot, 180 pound frame would suggest which allows him to have inside-out versatility. In man coverage, he is sticky with great eyes and a knack for finding the ball. He is a more than capable zone defender but his skillset shines more in man coverage. As a run defender he is intense with his pursuit and technically sound as a tackler, bringing a physicality one would see from a box safety.

In Dallas, he would be the go-to guy to shadow the opponent’s top speed threat while Diggs mans up on the bigger, slower guys while Bland excels in the slot.

One facet of the game that was under bright lights Monday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was the importance of having a certified run defender. The Bucs have the incredible Vita Vea and Dallas was helped when they traded for veteran Johnathan Hankins. While the latter has been a crucial piece for the Cowboys defensive success this year, he is not a long term solution to a unit that struggles to defend the run without him. Enter the monstrous Siaki Ika.

Ika stands at 6-foot-4, 358 pounds and is a run-stuffing nose tackle who eats up space and gets into the backfield consistently. His frame and strength allow him to take on multiple blockers and easily defeat one-on-one blocks when left alone. For his size, he is an incredibly smooth mover with great short-area agility. He poses enough upside as a pass rusher to invest in him on Day 2.

The addition of Ika to the Dallas defense forces offensive linemen on an island against the likes of Demarcus Lawrence and Micah Parsons, making this front seven that much more difficult to defend.

