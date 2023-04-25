2023 NFL Mock Draft: First-round projections after the Aaron Rodgers trade

Well, now we know. After nearly two decades with the same team, the Green Bay Packers offloaded their quarterback to the New York Jets, and moved on to their recent first-round draft pick before his rookie contract expired.

But enough about Brett Favre and Aaron Rodgers. Let’s talk about Aaron Rodgers and Jordan Love! On Monday, the Packers traded Rodgers to the Jets for a swap of the 13th and 15th picks in the 2023 draft in Green Bay’s favor, as well as the Jets’ 43rd pick and 207th pick in this draft, as well as a conditional second-round pick in 20234 that turns into a first-round pick if Rodgers plays at least 65% of the Jets’ snaps in 2023. The Jets also get Green Bay’s 170th pick in this draft.

It’s a big haul for the Packers, and now, for the first time since 1991, they get to deal with the same level of quarterback uncertainty that most other NFL teams have had to deal with most of the time.

We don’t really know which version of Rodgers the Jets are getting — he turns 40 on December 2, and his 2022 season was far from his best. But the trade has happened, and here’s how the first round of the 2023 draft might play out as a result.

1. Carolina Panthers (from Chicago Bears): Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

2. Houston Texans: C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

3. Arizona Cardinals: Jalen Carter, DI, Georgia

4. Indianapolis Colts: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

5. Seattle Seahawks (from Denver Broncos): Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

6. Detroit Lions: Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

7. Las Vegas Raiders: Will Anderson Jr., EDGE, Alabama

8. Atlanta Falcons: Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

9. Chicago Bears (from Carolina Panthers): Paris Johnson Jr., OT, Ohio State

10. Philadelphia Eagles (from New Orleans Saints): Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

11. Tennessee Titans: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

12. Houston Texans (from Cleveland Browns: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

13. Green Bay Packers (from New York Jets): Zay Flowers, WR, Boston College

14. New England Patriots: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

15. New York Jets (from Green Bay Packers): Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

16. Washington Commanders: Joey Porter Jr., CB, Penn State

17. Pittsburgh Steelers: Broderick Jones, OL, Georgia

18. Detroit Lions: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

20. Seattle Seahawks: Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

21. Los Angeles Chargers: Jalin Hyatt, WR, Tennessee

22. Baltimore Ravens: Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

23. Minnesota Vikings: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

24. Jacksonville Jaguars: O'Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

25. New York Giants: Emmanuel Forbes, CB, Mississippi State

26. Dallas Cowboys: Bryan Bresee, DI, Clemson

27. Buffalo Bills: Brian Branch, DB, Alabama

28. Cincinnati Bengals: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

29. New Orleans Saints (from Denver Broncos): Luke Musgrave, TE, Oregon State

30. Philadelphia Eagles: Calijah Kancey, DL, Pitt

31. Kansas City Chiefs: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

