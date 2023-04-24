2023 NFL Mock Draft: Eagles make a trade, grab Jahmyr Gibbs later in 1st round

Eagles make a trade, grab running back in latest mock draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Three days until the start of the NFL Draft, and we are no closer to knowing what Howie Roseman will do with the Eagles’ two first-round picks at 10 and 30. If history is any guide, this coming Draft will be an eventful one for the Birds, perhaps even before the Carolina Panthers are officially on the clock Thursday night.

1. Carolina Panthers (from CHI) – C.J. Stroud, QB, Ohio State

Like Peyton Manning and Ryan Leaf 25 years prior, the debate will rage for a few years as to which of the top two QBs in this draft will be the better pick. Carolina chooses Stroud, who will try to be the first Ohio State quarterback to be better than an average pro.

2. Houston Texans – Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Houston hope Young can take the team back to respectability and beyond. He seems to have everything you want in a franchise QB except the prototypical height, but that didn’t seem to hamper his game much for the Crimson Tide.

3. Arizona Cardinals – Will Anderson, EDGE, Alabama

The Cardinals have reportedly put this pick up for sale, but in this mock they go chalk and take Anderson, the best talent in the draft. You have to be pretty sensational in this college football era to be a Heisman finalist as a defensive lineman. Doesn’t seem to have many weaknesses.

4. Indianapolis Colts – Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

The Colts use their pick on the QB in the draft with the most raw physical gifts. If new HC Shane Steichen can help Richardson along at the next level, he could be a very dangerous dual threat in a division that is begging to be taken over.

5. Seattle Seahawks (from DEN) – Tyree Wilson, EDGE, Texas Tech

Being the #2 edge rusher in this draft isn’t terrible, considering who the top man is. Wilson has an NFL body, a huge wingspan, and a laundry list of moves to get past his blocker. 27 ½ TFL and 14 sacks over the past two seasons lets you know that he will get where he needs to go in a big hurry.

6. Detroit Lions (from LAR) – Christian Gonzalez, CB, Oregon

Another player who used the Combine to help himself, he is as athletic as it gets, and great footwork. Detroit gets a day one starter to help a pass defense that sorely needs it.

7. Las Vegas Raiders – Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

The Raiders ranked 30th in sacks last season, and Carter should immediately help. I don’t believe the off-the-field issues will follow him to the NFL. Here’s hoping that in the wake of Henry Ruggs, lightning doesn’t strike twice for Vegas.

8. Atlanta Falcons – Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

If the Falcons are hitching their wagon to Desmond Ridder, they’ll need someone to make sure he remains upright. Jones has the size and athleticism to succeed at the next level, but there are skeptics that believe he’s not quite ready to start as a rookie.

9. Chicago Bears (from CAR) – Paris Johnson, OT, Ohio State

Another team in need of some help up front for its franchise QB, enter Johnson, who can play guard or tackle, but the long-term projection for the All-American is left tackle.

10. Detroit Lions (from Eagles via NO) – Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

You knew Howie Roseman would be working the phones in a big way with this #10 pick, and he pulls the trigger with the Lions to move down in the first round. In exchange for that pick, the Eagles get the 18th pick from Detroit, as well as their second-round pick at 48, and a third-round pick in 2024.

There are plenty of first-round talents that will be milling around the Green Room when pick 18 rolls around, plus they add some valuable draft capital for this year and next. It makes a lot of sense for the Lions as well. Jared Goff has two years left on his current deal, and they can get out after the 2023 season with a minimal dead cap penalty.

11. Tennessee Titans – Peter Skoronski, OT, Northwestern

The Titans bolster their O-line with the Big Ten’s top offensive lineman, and probably the most polished offensive line prospect in the draft. he played a lot of tackle at Northwestern, but guard is where he will likely spend his Sundays from now on.

12. Houston Texans (from CLE) – Myles Murphy, EDGE, Clemson

Highly productive at Clemson. Double-digit TFL all three seasons, 18 ½ career sacks. He does, however, need to build up his skill set when it comes to mixing up rush techniques.

13. New York Jets – Darnell Wright, OT Tennessee

Wright played both left and right tackle for the Vols, and his versatility will help out the Jets, whoever they decide to throw under center.

14. New England Patriots – Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR, Ohio State

He played just three games in 2022 due to a hamstring injury, but his Rose Bowl game to end the 2021 season was epic: 15 catches, 347 yards and three TDs. He can get open whenever he wants, and he makes it look so easy, it tends to fool everyone, including scouts. The Pats can plug him into the slot for Week 1.

15. Green Bay Packers – Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Witherspoon was named First-Team All-American for a reason: he can do it all. Man, zone coverage, help in run support, blitz, whatever you need. Three interceptions and 14 passes defensed in 2022.

16. Washington Commanders – Lukas Van Ness, EDGE, Iowa

One thing about the Commanders amid their recent struggles is that they have been able to rush the passer. Van Ness will add to their already robust pass rush, having notched 19 TFL and 13 sacks in 26 games with Iowa.

17. Pittsburgh Steelers – Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Super-athletic player who had a solid career for the Terps, but needs some coaching up to get his game where it needs to be to play on Sundays.

18. Philadelphia Eagles (from DET) – Nolan Smith, EDGE, Georgia

The Eagles will eventually need a full-time replacement for Brandon Graham on the edge, and since Derek Barnett has yet to fulfill his potential, Roseman goes back into the well for another top-tier pass rusher in Smith.

Smith was sitting in the 20s in many mock drafts until his showing at the Combine, where he ran a 4.39 40, second-fastest ever run by an edge defender. At 6’2”, 238 pounds, he’s actually average to above-average as a run defender.

19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Quentin Johnston, WR, TCU

The Horned Frogs went all the way to the CFP National Championship Game, and Johnston was a big reason for it. He will be a nice addition to the Bucs offense opposite Mike Evans.

20. Seattle Seahawks – Joey Porter, CB, Penn State

A perfect fit for Seattle’s defense, very physical at the point of attack. The MVP of Penn State’s defense last season could be just that for the Seahawks in a few years.

21. Los Angeles Chargers – Kelee Ringo, CB, Georgia

Big corner, and plays like it. This is a deep draft for cornerbacks, and the Chargers getting Ringo at 21 feels like a big win for this defense.

22. Baltimore Ravens – Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

Baltimore’s offense values tight end production, and Mayer will certainly help that.The best TE in Notre Dame history, he caught 138 passes over his past two seasons with 16 TDs.

23. Minnesota Vikings – Jordan Addison, WR, USC

The Vikings desperately need a solid WR2 for their offense to take heat off Justin Jefferson. Didn’t have eye-popping stats at USC in 2022, but Minnesota hopes his stats at Pitt the year before (100-1,593-17) are more aligned with his potential.

24. Jacksonville Jaguars – Brian Branch, S, Alabama

Crazy smart player, with the physical gifts to hit the ground running as a stalwart in Jacksonville’s defense.

25. New York Giants – Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

He’s still developing as a player, as he only played one year of high school football, but he looks the part already. NFL body, can really help in run support, very productive (70-890-8) in the pass game.

26. Dallas Cowboys – Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

He may not slip this far in the actual draft, but this makes the most sense with Ezekiel Elliott out of the mix in Dallas. My main concern about Robinson is the amount of carries he’s already had heading into the NFL. Running backs only have so many miles on their tires, and 500 touches over the past two seasons is a ton.

27. Buffalo Bills – Cam Smith, CB, South Carolina

More of a zone-coverage guy than anything, but he gets after plays and has the length to make things happen.

28. Cincinnati Bengals – Isaiah Foskey, EDGE, Notre Dame

After two straight seasons of double-digit sacks for the Irish, this feels almost like a steal for the Bengals, who sorely need help getting to the quarterback.

29. New Orleans Saints (from SF) – Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Inexperienced (25 college games) but athletic player. Needs work on technique, but I feel like he can develop into a solid player in time.

30. Philadelphia Eagles – Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

While many, many mocks predicted the Eagles use their 10th overall pick on Bijan Robinson, being patient here will help the Eagles in the long-term. The 10th overall pick in the 2022 draft, Jets WR Garrett Wilson, got a rookie deal worth $22.6 million. The 30th pick, Chiefs DE George Karlaftis, signed a deal worth $12.9 million. So the Eagles get their man, and save $10M in the process.

They also get a running back they can use on every down, including passing downs. Something they didn’t have in their RB1 last season in Miles Sanders. Gibbs caught 44 passes last year for ‘Bama, 16 fewer than Robinson caught in three years for Texas.

31. Kansas City Chiefs – Anton Harrison, OT Oklahoma

What do you get for the team that has seemingly everything? Some depth along the offensive line, and a large gentlemen who Andy Reid can plug in to protect his franchise QB’s blind side.