2023 NFL mock draft: Eagles get aggressive to land Jalen Carter

I’ve gotten the Eagles’ first selection right in the past two years in our final mock for NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. I even nailed the trade up from 15 to 13 with the Texans to land Jordan Davis last year. My luck is sure to run out, but nevertheless I’ll take a stab at it.

1. Panthers: Bryce Young, QB, Alabama

Frank Reich said the organization has a consensus on their selection. Young offers incredible upside in a small frame.

2. Colts (*via trade with Texans): Will Levis, QB, Kentucky

There is plenty of smoke that the Texans don’t fancy any of the quarterbacks after Young. The Colts don’t want to wait around to land Levis so they swap with a division rival and surrender their second-round selection in the process. The AFC South, outside of the Jaguars, remains a disaster.

3. Cardinals: Paris Johnson, Jr., OT, Ohio State

Word leading up to the draft is that Johnson, Jr. is very much in play for the Cardinals at three and is the preferred pick of quarterback Kyle Murray. He’s a great building block for Jonathan Gannon and will help keep the media in Arizona from calling for the coach’s job.

4. Texans (*via trade with Colts): Tyree Wilson, Edge, Texas Tech

The Texans move down, then pass yet again on a quarterback, but Wilson fits the mold of what defensive ends looked like under DeMeco Ryans in San Francisco: tall, strong, and twitched up.

5. Seahawks: Will Anderson, Edge, Alabama

Pete Carroll is 71 years old. He’s not waiting around for Anthony Richardson to develop while he’s got a capable option under center right now in Geno Smith. Anderson’s production is off the charts (58 tackles for loss, 34.5 sacks). Ditto for his character.

6. Lions: Devon Witherspoon, CB, Illinois

Witherspoon screams Dan Campbell guy. Undersized but overly physical, he’s a perfect fit for the culture they’re building in Detroit.

7. Raiders: Anthony Richardson, QB, Florida

This pick would surely be Al Davis approved. Richardson is the most athletic quarterback to enter the league in a long time. He gets to sit behind Jimmy G for a season before becoming the face of the franchise in Vegas.

8. Eagles (*via trade with Falcons): Jalen Carter, DT, Georgia

Eagles receive: 8th pick

Falcons receive: 10th pick, Eagles 2024 3rd and 5th round picks

Carter told our John Clark on Wednesday that if he were on the board at 10, the Eagles have essentially assured him they will pick him. Howie Roseman can’t afford to wait for that time to roll around and makes another small trade up for the third straight year. With 12 picks in his pocket for next year, Roseman is quick to part with a pair of them to secure perhaps the most dominant defensive player in this draft. Carter’s off-field issues have been well documented. On the field there are zero questions. He’s poised to be a game-wrecker from the jump and slides in perfectly next to his former teammate and self-described mentor Jordan Davis.

9. Bears: Peter Skoronski, OL, Northwestern

After being jumped by the Eagles for Carter, the Bears opt to keep the hometown kid in Chicago. Skoronski grew up 30 miles away from Soldier Field and now steps in to protect Justin Fields, either at guard or at tackle.

10. Falcons (*via trade with Eagles): Bijan Robinson, RB, Texas

After a month-long Bijan-athon on the airwaves, the Texas back ends up going 10th overall, just not to the Eagles. The Falcons have gone against the grain in their team-building philosophy in each of the past two drafts, taking skill players in the top 10 (Kyle Pitts, Drake London). Arthur Smith made his bones giving the ball to Derrick Henry 25 times a game in Tennessee. He gets a bell-cow back to run behind an offensive line that they’ve invested big money in.

11. Titans: CJ Stroud, QB, Ohio State

New general manager Ran Carthon has done a bit of house cleaning so far this offseason and really puts his stamp on the team by adding a new franchise quarterback. Stroud’s slide stops as a he gets to play for a fellow Buckeye in Mike Vrabel.

12. Texans: Christian Gonzalez. CB, Oregon

The Texans brazenly decide the top of this quarterback class isn’t up to snuff for them and add another potentially elite corner to pair with last year’s first rounder, Derek Stingley, Jr. Perhaps Hendon Hooker gets the call in Round 2? Maybe they deal for Trey Lance? It can’t really be another year of Davis Mills, right?!?!?!?!

13. Packers: Jaxon Smith-Njgba, WR, Ohio State

This pick is purely for irony. The Packers never took a receiver in the first round during Aaron Rodgers’ entire tenure in Green Bay. Now that he’s a Jet, they immediately decide they need the best possible weapons they can get for Jordan Love and do so with the pick they received in the Rodgers swap.

14. Patriots: Lukas Van Ness, Edge, Iowa

Bill Belichick loves versatile defenders and Van Ness offers some inside-outside versatility. If Jalen Carter is unattainable on draft night, my guess is he would end up being the pick for the Eagles should they stick and pick at 10.

15. Jets: Darnell Wright, OT, Tennessee

I’m not sure if Wright is on Aaron Rodgers’ list of demands, but the new signal caller will turn 40 years old this season and the Jets need to do everything they can to keep him protected.

16. Commanders: Joey Porter, Jr., CB, Penn State

Josh Harris’ purchase of the Commanders is moving into “Succession” territory with how long it’s taking. When the ink finally dries, he’ll find a stud added to the back end of his defense. Perhaps Porter, Jr. can come ring the bell at a Sixers playoff game.

17. Steelers: Nolan Smith, Edge, Georgia

Smith screams Pittsburgh Steeler. Tough as nails. Leader. Selfless. His output will get maximized playing opposite T.J. Watt.

18. Lions: Michael Mayer, TE, Notre Dame

This one feels like a slam dunk to me. Dan Campbell was a tight end. The Lions always seem to draft tight ends in the first round. Michael Mayer is a tremendous tight end.

19. Buccaneers: Broderick Jones, OT, Georgia

After releasing Donovan Smith, the Bucs have a hole at left tackle. They could swing Tristan Wirfs over from the right side, but he’s already a two-time Pro Bowler there. Jones would start from day one and give them a potential pair of blue-chip tackles.

20. Seahawks: Myles Murphy, Edge, Clemson

After signing Dre’Mont Jones and drafting Jalen Carter, the Seahawks continue to stockpile pass rushers. Murphy lit it up at his pro day and might fully maximize his five-star potential in the pros.

21. Chargers: Mazi Smith, DT, Michigan

Brandon Staley needs a large human in the middle of his defense. Smith is the largest, most athletic one available this year. Just do it.

22. Ravens: Bryan Bresee, DT, Clemson

Bresee’s college career was littered with injuries and issues that kept him from playing at the elite level he displayed as a freshman. He tore his ACL, then a kidney infection caused his weight to balloon last season. He also lost his younger sister to cancer. Sometimes there are excuses made for a dip in production. Other times, like in this case, there are unfortunate and extremely legitimate reasons for it.

23. Vikings: Deonte Banks, CB, Maryland

Ball production isn’t always the tell-tale sign for how a corner will translate to the next level. The Vikings hope that’s the case with Banks, who had just two picks in four seasons at Maryland. He’s got the size and athletic profile NFL teams covet at corner, and he was one of the only people to keep Ohio State star Marvin Harrison, Jr. in check last season.

24. Jaguars: O’Cyrus Torrence, OG, Florida

Give Trevor Lawrence all the protection you can. The Jags lost right tackle Jawaan Taylor to free agency, so Doug Pederson and company do all they can to keep the line from taking a step back.

25. Giants: Steve Avila, OG, TCU

Here’s hoping the Giants continue to do everything they can to maximize Daniel Jones’ rather limited potential. Avila will help protect their $160 million (LOL) investment.

26. Cowboys: Dalton Kincaid, TE, Utah

If not for a back injury that sidelined him late in the season and throughout the draft process, Kincaid could’ve pushed his way near the top 10. With the loss of Dalton Schultz in free agency, the Cowboys have a need for a tight end. Having the same first name is just a bonus. Kincaid rounds out their pass catchers nicely. CeeDee Lamb is the star, Brandin Cooks is the burner, and Kincaid keeps the chains moving…assuming Dak Prescott doesn’t throw it to the other team.

27. Bills: Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma

The Bills simply must do a better job of protecting Josh Allen. Dion Dawkins has been a Pro Bowler in each of the last two seasons, but they need someone to lock down the opposite side.

28. Bengals: Calijah Kancey, DT, Pitt

If any organization is going to take a chance on an undersized defensive tackle, it’s the Bengals. Geno Atkins entered the league at 290 pounds in 2010 and racked up eight Pro Bowl appearances for Cincy over the next decade. Kancey has a chance to be that kind of high-impact player.

29. Saints: Keion White, Edge, Georgia Tech

This pick was traded from the 49ers to the Dolphins in the Trey Lance trade-up in 2021. It was then swapped by the Dolphins to the Broncos for Bradley Chubb. And this offseason the Broncos flipped it to the Saints for Sean Payton. Ipso facto, Keion White is worth all three of those guys combined.

30. Eagles: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB, Alabama

There’s not a player in this draft that would have as big of an impact on the Eagles offense than Gibbs and that includes Bijan Robinson. He would fit seamlessly into what Nick Sirianni wants to do and is exactly the kind of weapon that would keep opposing coaches up at night. The ‘Bama running back has elite hands (44 catches, 444 yards last season) and top-shelf speed (4.36 in the 40-yard dash). Bijan (5-11, 215 pounds) is a workhorse who needs volume to reach his peak potential while Gibbs (5-9, 199 pounds) makes the most out of more limited touches. His ability as a receiver creates matchup nightmares for the defense. Split him out wide and he’ll roast any linebacker or safety. Keep him in the backfield and defenders will beg for mercy against a Hurts/Gibbs zone read behind this offense line.

31. Chiefs: Jordan Addison, WR, USC

The Chiefs continue to give Patrick Mahomes pass catchers. Addison slides right into the slot role vacated by Juju Smith-Schuster’s departure. Just a brutal reminder that we were potentially one holding call away from this pick belonging to the Eagles.

Bonus Day 2 picks:

62. Eagles: Julius Brents, CB, Kansas State

He’s got the ideal length for the position and could be a natural fit if Sean Desai continues to play heavy zone coverage on the back end.

94. Eagles: Braeden Daniels, OL, Utah

The perfect student for Stoutland University. Daniels has traits that could eventually make him a starting tackle in the NFL. As an added bonus he started 17 games at guard and gives the Eagles immediate depth along the offensive line.

