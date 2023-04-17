2023 NFL mock draft: Chargers 3-round projections

We are just a little over a week away from finding out what general manager Tom Telesco, head coach Brandon Staley and the rest of the staff will do to complete the reconstruction of the Chargers ahead of the 2023 season.

With that, here is a three-round mock draft update for Los Angeles.

EDGE Myles Murphy, Clemson

The first round has been a popular projected spot for the Chargers to take an offensive playmaker for Justin Herbert. But Los Angeles has a big hole in their edge defender depth. After Bosa made just four starts last season because of a torn groin and Khalil Mack will be 32 next season, having a young and talented pass rusher as insurance is imperative. At 6-foot-5 and 268 pounds, Murphy offers a combination of pro-ready size, length, power, athleticism, a handful of counters, and some pass-rushing alignment versatility. He projects as a contributor from Day 1, with the ability to take over as a starter.

Round 2, No. 54, TE Sam Laporta, Iowa

The Chargers can’t bank on Donald Parham staying healthy after having an injury-riddled season in 2022. Tre’ McKitty has left a lot to be desired in his first two seasons. Gerald Everett will be a free agent after the 2023 season. LaPorta has good hands, route running to work all areas of the field, and yards-after-the-catch ability, as evidenced by him breaking 14 tackles on 53 catches for 592 yards with a low 7.3-yard average depth of target. Additionally, he has the strength and competitiveness as a blocker.

Round 3, No. 85, WR Tyler Scott, Cincinnati

Speed is the missing element of the Chargers’ offense, and it’s something that Scott would bring from Day 1. Scott is a twitchy, explosive receiver who can stop on a dime and stretches the field with take-the-top-off-a-defense speed, and has the ability to make defenders miss in the open field and break pursuit angles. Scott scored all 14 of his career touchdowns from at least 20 yards out and was the Bearcats’ top receiver in 2022. He posted 54 catches for 899 yards and nine scores.

