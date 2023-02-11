2023 NFL mock draft: Bryce Young falls out of the top 5?

Up to this point, most 2023 NFL mock drafts have been projecting Alabama’s Bryce Young as the first or second quarterback off the board, with many of them putting him in the No. 1 overall slot after a potential trade.

But the latest first-round mock from Diante Lee of The Athletic goes in a different direction, with Young falling out of the top five altogether as the fourth passer selected.

Lee has the Chicago Bears staying put at No. 1 overall and taking Alabama edge defender Will Anderson, then sends Ohio States’ C.J. Stroud to the Houston Texans as the first quarterback picked.

Things get wild after that, with the Carolina Panthers trading up with the Arizona Cardinals for the No. 3 pick, with Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson as the target. Kentucky quarterback Will Levis lands with the Indianapolis Colts at No. 4 overall.

Young’s fall finally stops at No. 6, where Lee has the New York Jets trading up with the Detroit Lions to steal this year’s top quarterback prospect.

While a short tumble like this wouldn’t be entirely out of left field for Young, due completely to his lack of ideal size for the position at the next level, it would be an absolute bargain for any QB-needy team to land such a polished and dynamic passer outside of the top five picks.

