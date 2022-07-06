2023 NFL mock draft has Browns adding edge rusher in 2nd round

So much is still to be decided for the Cleveland Browns (hopefully) before 2022’s training camp starts later this month. The big discussions revolve around QBs Deshaun Watson and Baker Mayfield. Watson should get his initial discipline decision before camp opens while the next team for Mayfield is still up in the air.

We do know that the Watson trade cost the team a multitude of draft picks including their 2023 first-rounder. Without those high picks, Andrew Berry and company must hit on the selections they have and hope the coaching staff is able to develop the younger players on the roster.

The team has a few important players set for free agency at the end of this season which could greatly impact Berry’s decision in the draft. Draft Wire put out a new two-round mock draft for next season which has the team looking to replace Jadeveon Clowney with edge rusher Zion Tupuola-Fetui out of Washington.

The 6’4″, 250-pound Husky dealt with an injury that limited his time on the field but had an impressive splash in 2020:

Playing in just four games, he recorded seven sacks and seven tackles for a loss, and his seven sacks placed him 18th in the nation despite the limited season. He was named a First-Team All-Pac-12 selection, and a Third-Team All-American by the Associated Press.

In just two games last year, he had a sack and a tackle for loss.

With his injury history, limited games and age (entered college in 2018), Tupuola-Fetui may not be a perfect pick for the Browns but the team may have a need for a starting-level player if Clowney walks away and Alex Wright is still developing.